Australia floods: Pictures as parts of New South Wales submerged

Residents watch as rising floodwaters of the Williams river flood streets at Raymond Terrace

Large parts of Australia's New South Wales have been hit by the worst floods in decades as heavy rain continues to batter the east coast.

About 18,000 people have been evacuated as rivers and dams to overflow around Sydney - the state capital - and in south-east Queensland.

Officials say the situation may continue all week, and urged the public to exercise caution.

There has been widespread damage in the affected areas.

A young couple even saw their house swept away by flash floods on what should have been their wedding day.

This car was almost entirely submerged in north-west Sydney

The overflowing Nepean river flooded this park in Penrith suburb

This "one-in-a-50-year event" needed documenting - here, a woman poses for a photo as flood water rises on the Hawkesbury River in Sydney

A landslip took out some of the foundations at this house, forcing the road to be closed in Newcastle

Residents from the neighbourhood watch the over flowing Parramatta river in Sydney