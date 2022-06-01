Australia’s GDP Exceeds Estimates, Signaling More Rate Rises

(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s economy expanded faster than forecast in the first three months of the year led by household consumption, bolstering the case for the central bank to keep raising interest rates.

Gross domestic product advanced 0.8% from the final three months of last year, higher than economists’ estimate for a 0.7% increase, Australian Bureau of Statistics data showed Wednesday. That took annual growth to 3.3%, outpacing the pre-pandemic average of around 2% and economists’ estimate of 3%.

Australia’s three-year government bond yield rose after the release, trading at 2.925% at 11:58 a.m. in Sydney. The currency was little changed as dollar movements remain its key driver.

The Reserve Bank of Australia will see the data as validation of its hawkish stance after raising rates for the first time in 11-1/2 years last month to 0.35%. Money markets are pricing in a benchmark of 2.7% by year’s end.

New Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has acknowledged the strength of the A$2.2 trillion ($1.6 trillion) economy, while pointing to a darkening global outlook and accelerating inflation that’s squeezing household income.

The household saving to income ratio fell to 11.4% -- the lowest level since the onset of the pandemic -- from 13.4% as the increase in household spending outpaced growth in household income, the ABS said.

Australia’s labor market is the tightest in almost 50 years and consumer spending has remained solid in the face of soaring prices. Both RBA Governor Philip Lowe and Albanese are hoping a jobless rate below 4% will spark a faster pick-up in wages, which rose at just half the pace of CPI in the first quarter.

Wednesday’s data showed companies’ wage bills climbed 5.5% in the first quarter from a year earlier. The increase came even as rising cases of the omicron variant of the coronavirus led to large fall in hours worked, particularly in January.

Other details from the GDP report:

Household spending jumped by 1.5%, contributing 0.8 percentage point to GDP growth

Government spending climbed 2.7%, adding 0.6 point

Imports were the biggest drag on GDP growth climbing 8.1% from the prior quarter -- the biggest increase since December 2009 -- and detracting 1.5 percentage points from GDP

Dwelling investment fell 1%, cutting 0.1 point

Flooding affected supply chains and weakened activity in construction and mining

