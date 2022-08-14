Australia: Gunman arrested after Canberra airport shooting

Australian police now say there is no immediate threat to public safety

A man has been arrested after shots were fired at Australia's Canberra airport, sending passengers running in fear.

Police say shots were fired in the terminal's check-in area on Sunday afternoon local time. No one was reported injured.

The man was quickly detained, and a firearm recovered. His motives remain unclear.

The capital's airport was evacuated as a precaution.

Australian media report that the gunman fired approximately five shots. Bullet holes were later seen in the glass windows of the terminal.

Witnesses described chaos and confusion at the airport's check-in area as security guards urged people to evacuate.

One eyewitness has told the BBC she hid under a desk in one of the airport lounges.

Some passengers who were waiting aboard planes on the tarmac were later allowed to disembark.

The authorities said they were working to resume flights out of the airport as soon as possible.