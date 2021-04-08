Australia halts AstraZeneca vaccine for most people under 50

  • In this image made from video, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks during a news conference in Canberra, Australia, Thursday, April 8, 2021. Australia on Thursday become the latest country to restrict use of the AstraZeneca vaccine by recommending that it not be given to people under age 50. (SBS via AP)
  • In this image made from video, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, right, with Australian Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly, speaks during a news conference in Canberra, Australia, Thursday, April 8, 2021. Australia on Thursday become the latest country to restrict use of the AstraZeneca vaccine by recommending that it not be given to people under age 50. (SBS via AP)
1 / 2

Virus Outbreak Australia Vaccine

In this image made from video, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks during a news conference in Canberra, Australia, Thursday, April 8, 2021. Australia on Thursday become the latest country to restrict use of the AstraZeneca vaccine by recommending that it not be given to people under age 50. (SBS via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia on Thursday become the latest country to restrict use of the AstraZeneca vaccine by recommending that it not be given to people under age 50.

The announcement came after Australian drug regulators held a series of urgent meetings earlier in the day. The recommendation came after the European Medicines Agency said it had found a “possible link” between the shot and the rare blood clots, though regulators in the United Kingdom and the European Union emphasized that the benefits of receiving the vaccine continue to outweigh the risks for most people.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he'd received a series of recommendations from an advisory group on Thursday night, and that chief among them was that the Pfizer vaccine should now be adopted as the preferred vaccine for people aged under 50.

Morrison said the recommendations were made with an abundance of caution due to the rare but serious side effects, which have mostly been associated with younger people.

“We’ve been taking the necessary precautions based on the best possible medical advice,” Morrison said. “It has not been our practice to jump at shadows.”

The Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation also recommended that people under 50 who had already received their first AstraZeneca shot should proceed with getting their second shot, as the medical advice indicated the rare blood clots only develop after the first dose.

The group said that only when the benefit clearly outweighs the risk should an initial AstraZeneca shot be given to someone under 50.

Healthcare workers under 50 who were due to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine will now be prioritized for the Pfizer vaccine, which will likely delay the inoculation process.

Indeed, under Australia’s vaccine strategy, most people were due to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Opposition politicians said the European agency's findings highlighted the danger in Australia failing to secure vaccine deals with other suppliers.

The move in Australia came after British authorities recommended that the AstraZeneca vaccine not be given to adults under 30 where possible. Several other countries have also imposed limits.

Such restrictions are closely watched since the vaccine, which is cheaper and easier to store than many others, is critical to global immunization campaigns and is a pillar of the U.N.-backed program known as COVAX that aims to get vaccines to some of the world’s poorest countries.

Recommended Stories

  • European countries may have to mix COVID-19 shots amid AstraZeneca crisis

    Several European countries are considering mixing up COVID-19 vaccines for citizens who received a first dose of AstraZeneca's shot, an unprecedented move that highlights challenges for governments struggling to tame fresh rises in infections. Vaccination programmes have been upset after a small number of reports that recipients of the AstraZeneca inoculation have suffered extremely rare blood clots, leading some countries worldwide to suspend its use out of caution. A senior official for the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said in an interview published on Tuesday there was a link between the vaccine and rare blood clots in the brain but the possible causes were still unknown.

  • India's record COVID-19 surge continues, vaccines run short

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India reported a record 126,789 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday as several states struggled to contain a second surge in infections, complaining of vaccine shortages and demanding inoculations be expanded to younger people. New Zealand on Thursday suspended entry for all travellers from India, including its own citizens, for about two weeks. With 12.9 million cases, India is the third-worst affected country, trailing the United States and Brazil.

  • Brazil records 4,000 daily COVID-19 deaths for the first time

    President Jair Bolsonaro opposes lockdown measures and has downplayed the virus throughout the pandemic.

  • Oil Dips With Record India Virus Cases Imperiling Demand Revival

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell as bearish virus news from India to Japan underpinned the outlook for a staggered recovery in consumption.West Texas Intermediate slid 0.6%, though remains within the $5 range it has traded in since mid-March. India, the world’s No. 3 oil importer, reported a record number of daily coronavirus cases, with states facing a vaccine shortage. In Ontario, officials issued a stay-at-home advisory, while the Tokyo government is weighing stricter curbs as a more contagious variant spreads.Crude has been stuck in a narrow band around $60 in recent weeks. While a string of positive economic figures, particularly from the U.S., has buoyed sentiment, fresh Covid-19 outbreaks and renewed lockdowns have acted as a counterweight. Against that mixed backdrop, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies have announced a roadmap to ease output curbs over three months, restoring more than 2 million barrels a day.“The tug-of-war between short-term gloom and medium-term prosperity continues,” said Tamas Varga, an analyst at brokerage PVM Oil Associates. “The untamed rise in Covid-19 cases, on the other hand, caps every attempt to push prices significantly higher.”With virus cases continuing to flare up in some parts of the world, the chances of a simultaneous reopening of the global economy over the northern-hemisphere summer have decreased, RBC Capital Markets analysts wrote in a report. Still, it’s possible that an easing of lockdowns could be phased around the world over the period, they said, aiding the market as fall approaches.In India, state-run refiners are already looking to buy less crude from Saudi Arabia, with demand poised to dip amid the resurgence of Covid-19. Yet they’re also gearing up to buy Iranian crude if U.S. sanctions are eased.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Doctor on AstraZeneca vaccine: ‘It’s always a question of weighing the risks’

    Europe’s drug regulator has found a link between the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine and blood clots. NeuroRX CEO & Johns Hopkins School of Medicine Adjunct Professor Dr. Jonathan Javitt joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.

  • Germany mulls possible order of Russian vaccine

    Germany’s health minister said Thursday that the European Union doesn't plan to order Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine but his country will hold talks with Russia on whether an individual order makes sense. The EU’s executive Commission said Wednesday it won’t place orders for Sputnik V on member countries’ behalf, as it did with other manufacturers, Health Minister Jens Spahn told WDR public radio.

  • Tokyo asks government to allow it to take virus measures

    Tokyo has asked Japan's central government for permission to implement emergency measures to curb a surge in a rapidly spreading and more contagious coronavirus variant, just over three months before the start of the Olympics. Tokyo came out of a state of emergency on March 21. Its governor, Yuriko Koike, told reporters Thursday that she asked the government to allow her to issue binding orders under a new virus prevention law enacted in February that include penalty for business owners who defy measures and compensation for those who comply.

  • Tokyo's Koike says will ask govt for emergency measures to stem COVID-19 rise

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said on Thursday she would request the central government impose emergency measures to stem a surge of COVID-19 infections in the capital region. Koike made the comments after a meeting with medical experts who warned of an explosive surge in cases that could exceed the third and most deadly wave of the pandemic so far. Tokyo's cases are on an uptrend as well, with Wednesday's 555 new infections standing at the highest since early February.

  • India's Spinny raises $65 million to expand its online platform for selling used cars

    Hundreds of thousands of used cars are sold in India each month. A Gurgaon-based startup that is attempting to improve this experience said on Thursday it has raised a new financing round. Spinny has raised $65 million in its Series C financing round, the five-year-old Indian startup said.

  • US military cites rising risk of Chinese move against Taiwan

    The American military is warning that China is probably accelerating its timetable for capturing control of Taiwan, the island democracy that has been the chief source of tension between Washington and Beijing for decades and is widely seen as the most likely trigger for a potentially catastrophic U.S.-China war. The worry about Taiwan comes as China wields new strength from years of military buildup. It has become more aggressive with Taiwan and more assertive in sovereignty disputes in the South China Sea.

  • Rallies, religious gatherings aggravate India's worst COVID-19 surge

    India's COVID-19 cases have soared 13-fold in barely two months, a vicious second wave propelled by open disregard for safety protocols in much of the vast country. Election rallies led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other major figures, as well as crowded festivals and religious gatherings, have characterised the record resurgence of the new coronavirus. After quelling the first surge late last year, India's leaders let down their guard.

  • FTL cops, mistaking Star Trek memorabilia for weaponry, used excessive force, suit says

    A lawsuit filed by two brothers claims Fort Lauderdale and its police department violated their civil rights and conceals officer misconduct

  • Britain forced to accept dismissal of Myanmar ambassador who defied military coup

    Britain will acknowledge the dismissal of Myanmar's ambassador to London after he was locked out of the embassy for condemning the military coup against Aung San Suu Kyi, despite deploring the move. Dominic Raab, the Foreign Secretary, this morning condemned the "bullying actions of the Myanmar military regime" after ambassador Kyaw Zwar Minn was kicked out of the country's Mayfair diplomatic mission on Wednesday evening. "I pay tribute to Kyaw Zwar Minn for his courage. The UK continues to call for an end to the coup and the appalling violence, and a swift restoration of democracy," he said. But the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office said it would be obliged to accept the move after it received formal diplomatic notification of Kyaw Zwar Minn's dismissal from the Myanmar authorities. "We made clear in our communications with the Myanmar authorities last night that the UK must recieve formal notification of the termination of the Ambassador's position through the appropriate diplomatic channels," an FCDO spokesman said. "That has since been received and we therefore must accept the decision taken by the Myanmar Government regarding Kyaw Zwar Minn's position." Kyaw Zwar Minn is a former colonel in the Myanmar military who had served as ambassador since 2014. He publicly broke with the military authorities in Myanmar last month when he issued a statement condemning the February 1 coup and calling for Aung Sann Suu Kyi's release. He also met with Mr Raab who publicly praised his bravery for taking such a stand.

  • Ted Cruz illegally used campaign funds to promote his own book, an ethics watchdog has alleged

    Ted Cruz used campaign funds to run adverts urging viewers to buy his book, the Campaign Legal Center watchdog has alleged.

  • A suspected Capitol rioter Googled what countries let people buy citizenships, prosecutors say - suggesting he thought of fleeing the US before his arrest

    Christopher Joseph Quaglin was arrested Wednesday in connection to the Capitol riot. He is accused of assaulting multiple officers during the riot.

  • Israel may have already achieved COVID-19 herd immunity, experts say

    About 56 percent of Israel's 9.2 million citizens are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and another 15 percent have recovered from the disease, putting Israel squarely in herd immunity territory, Israeli public health experts tell the news and travel site Israel21c. Herd immunity, or the point at which enough people in a population have developed antibodies to a disease that non-immune people are protected, is estimated to kick in at about 65 percent to 70 percent with COVID-19, explained Dr. Eyal Leshem at Israel's Sheba Medical Center, the country's largest hospital. "We're seeing a decline in the number of cases now despite the return to mass gatherings and schools following the third lockdown, because most of the people the infected person will meet are immune by now," Leshem said. Israel has an aggressive, very successful immunization program, but children aren't yet vaccinated and neither are all adults, so it isn't out of the woods entirely. Currently, Israel is closed to most non-citizens, and when tourism resumes, "Israel is expected to be a very safe place for travelers because of our lower risk of transmission," Leshem told Israel21c. As long as travelers are fully vaccinated or test negative for the virus, tourism will have "a reasonable risk-benefit balance" for Israel, too, but "there are no magic tricks here," he added. "If unvaccinated people travel without full quarantine and testing, we will increase the risk of reintroducing the disease to Israel." More stories from theweek.comThe Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followers5 scathingly funny cartoons about MLB vs. the GOPGeorgia's GOP lieutenant governor says Rudy Giuliani's false voter fraud claims triggered voting restrictions

  • Europe's COVID vaccine fiasco continues

    Just when it appeared as if Europe’s much-criticized COVID vaccination roll-out might finally be getting on track, new cases of the virus have skyrocketed, curfews and lockdowns have been reinstated and questions about the safety of some vaccines have led to an atmosphere of restive uncertainty across the continent.

  • Ex-Trump Official Was Finally Punished Under the Hatch Act. Who’s Next?

    Drew AngererFor years, flagrant violations of the Hatch Act were rivaled only by “Infrastructure Week” as the grimmest running joke of the Trump administration. But nearly three months after President Donald Trump left office, a former administration official has been formally disciplined for exploiting their position for political purposes—and more could be on the way.Lynne Patton, a longtime Trump Organization fixture and former event planner, ran afoul of the Hatch Act on multiple occasions during her tenure as public liaison director for the Department of Housing and Urban Development, but openly dismissed any chance of facing discipline for violating the law.“Just retweeted this amazing tweet from both of my Twitter accounts—professional and personal,” Patton wrote in a 2019 Facebook post after sharing a meme from a conservative account. “It may be a Hatch Act violation. It may not be. Either way, I honestly don’t care anymore.”On Tuesday, however, Patton was finally disciplined for violating the ethics law, accepting a settlement from the U.S. Office of Special Counsel that included a $1,000 fine and a four-year ban from serving in the federal government. Patton was also required to admit that she had knowingly violated the law when she recruited residents of public housing to appear in a video championing Trump at the Republican National Convention last year.Normally, such violations were shrugged off by Trump officials as bureaucratic “oopsies.” But with the election of President Joe Biden, the Office of Special Counsel and the Merit Systems Protection Board—the government agency tasked with adjudicating cases of potential Hatch Act violations, which sat without a board quorum for the entirety of Trump’s time in office—are beginning to chip at the vast backlog of complaints from the Trump era.Ex-Trump Official Lynne Patton Violated Hatch Act With Deceptive RNC Vids: OSCThe Office of Special Counsel would not confirm the existence of pending investigations, but said that it is slightly constrained by the timing of complaints that were filed with the Merit Systems Protection Board.“In order for OSC to file a complaint with the Merit Systems Protection Board, OSC would have had to file the complaint while the subject was still a federal employee,” Zachary Kurz, a spokesperson for the Office of Special Counsel, told The Daily Beast. “Otherwise MSPB no longer has jurisdiction.”But the enormous number of extant complaints submitted to the board—which now number in the thousands—mean that some Trumpworld figures are nervous that they may actually face consequences for violating the Hatch Act.“Let me put it this way: people are going to wish they’d never tweeted,” texted one person close to the White House.“Even in an administration marked by a callous disregard for ethics laws, Lynne Patton stood out,” Noah Bookbinder, president of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), the ethics watchdog organization that initially filed the complaint against Patton. “What made her behavior particularly egregious was that she not only used her position for political purposes, she misled and exploited public housing residents for political gain, showing little regard for the people she was supposed to be helping and the ethics rules she was supposed to be following.”Patton’s actions were far from an outlier in the Trump administration, where senior officials developed a years-long pattern of violating the Hatch Act, mostly with impunity. The Republican National Convention alone presented a tsunami of potential violations of the law, from former acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf hosting a naturalization ceremony during primetime to former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s decision to address the RNC from Jerusalem to the location of its closing night on the White House lawn.In October 2020 alone, CREW found that 16 Trump officials had violated the Hatch Act an astonishing 60 times, including first daughter/senior adviser Ivanka Trump, son-in-law/senior adviser Jared Kushner, press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, trade honcho Peter Navarro, and communications director Alyssa Farah—but the administration’s seniormost officials were openly contemptuous of the law, which forbids using a government position or government resources for political purposes.“Nobody outside of the Beltway really cares—they expect that Donald Trump is going to promote Republican values and they would expect that Barack Obama, when he was in office, that he would do the same for Democrats,” former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows—a onetime stickler for the Hatch Act—told Politico in August, calling concerns by ethics experts “a lot of hoopla.”Or, as former White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway said shortly before the Office of Special Counsel determined that she should have been removed from government service for her repeated violations of the Hatch Act: “Blah, blah, blah… Let me know when the jail sentence starts.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Khloe Kardashian: Pressure and ridicule over image 'too much to bear'

    Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian explains why she tried to get an unfiltered photo taken off the web.

  • Carolina Panthers mock draft 2.0: Sam Darnold trade has some impact on picks

    The Panthers won’t be picking a quarterback in the first-round of this mock draft after trading for Sam Darnold this week.