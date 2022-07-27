Australia Inflation Comes in Lower Than Forecast, Easing Bets for Super-Sized RBA Hike

(Bloomberg) -- Traders abandoned bets on a super-sized Reserve Bank of Australia interest-rate increase at a next week’s policy meeting after headline inflation came in slightly slower than expected.

The annual consumer price index climbed 6.1% in the three months through June, missing economists’ estimate of 6.3%, government data showed Wednesday. That prompted swaps traders to scrap wagers on a 75 basis-point hike, compared with a 30% chance before the report.

The Australian dollar fell to 69.22 U.S. cents and stocks pared losses following the data. Government bonds rallied, with three-year yields dropping as much as nine basis points to 2.95%. The 10-year yield was down four basis points to 3.30%.

“This is a very strong inflation print, but it is likely a shade below the RBA’s expectations,” said Sean Langcake, head of macroeconomic forecasting for BIS Oxford Economics. “There is limited evidence of a breakout in wage-driven inflation in these data, with volatile and imported goods accounting for much of the quarterly increase.”

Langcake and most economists expect the RBA will raise rates by 50 basis points on Aug. 2 as it tries to ensure inflation expectations remain anchored around the 2-3% target. The RBA has been tightening over the past three months, lifting the cash rate to 1.35% from 0.1%.

Governor Philip Lowe has said he expects inflation will peak by year-end at around 7% and markets are pricing in a cash rate of 3.2% by then.

“Markets were clearly fearful of a stronger print/upside surprise,” said Su-Lin Ong, chief economist for Australia at Royal Bank of Canada. “The strong rally in bonds today has been led by the front-end on only a marginal miss and strong underlying details.”

Australia is not alone in struggling with escalating consumer prices. The Fed is expected to raise rates by 75 basis points this week as it looks to reduce inflation pressure in the world’s largest economy. Central banks from the UK to New Zealand are also hiking to rein in prices fueled by pandemic-era stimulus and supply-chain disruptions.

Today’s data also showed:

The trimmed mean guage, a key inflation measure preferred by the RBA, climbed 4.9% vs an estimated 4.7%, its highest reading since the series was introduced in 2003

The weighted median gauge, a second core measure, climbed an annual 4.2%, slightly less than expected

Services recorded a smaller rise than goods, the ABS said

Tradeable inflation soared an annual 8%, driven by fuel and food

Non-tradables, or services inflation which includes rents, utilities and salons, advanced 5.3%

