Australia helicopter collision: Couple killed in crash named

·4 min read

The British victims of a mid-air collision between two helicopters on Australia's Gold Coast have been named.

Diane Hughes, 57, and her 65-year-old husband Ron were from Liverpool and had only got married last year. They were on holiday, Queensland Police said.

The pilot and another passenger also died in Monday's crash, which happened as one helicopter was taking off from a sandbar and the other was landing.

Three others, including two children, were badly injured and are in hospital.

In a statement to Australian news outlet 7NEWS, Mr Hughes' daughter Jane Manns said: "Our family is heartbroken and we are still trying to contact friends and family to let them know.

"Please respect our privacy at this devastating time."

In a public Facebook post, Mrs Hughes' brother Dave Boyce thanked friends for their support, adding: "We are truly humbled at this heart-breaking time."

Australian media reported that 36-year-old Vanessa Tadros also died in the crash, and her 10-year-old son was critically injured.

The fourth victim was 40-year-old Ashley Jenkinson, an experienced Sea World Helicopters pilot who lived in the area.

Mr Jenkinson was a "big guy with a big heart", said one friend quoted by local media.

The cause of the crash, which happened near the Sea World resort about 80km (50 miles) southeast of Brisbane, is not yet known.

Both helicopters were operating tourist flights for the resort.

Its owner, Village Roadshow Theme Parks, has offered condolences and said Sea World Helicopters was an independent operator.

Officials say it happened less than 20 seconds after one of the helicopters had taken off.

All those killed and critically injured were in the ascending helicopter, which crashed within seconds after its main rotor blade struck the cockpit of the other aircraft, the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) said.

The second helicopter landed upright on the sandbank. Five of the six people on board suffered minor injuries.

The landing was a "remarkable achievement" given the helicopter was damaged "where the pilot was sitting", said air safety commissioner Angus Mitchell.

"We are very fortunate that we're not standing here with far more deaths."

At the scene

Shaimaa Khalil, BBC News

It's difficult to square how beautiful and serene that spot of The Broadwater on the Gold Coast is with that fact it is now a major crash scene. The water is clear, there are boats and jet skis all around.

Just opposite is the sandbank where the helicopter crash happened. The wreckage of the choppers was removed earlier; authorities were finding it quite challenging because of the tide. Now a couple of police boats remain with investigators scouring the area for more evidence. I've seen at least three divers going underwater to scan the sea bed.

A stone's throw away is the Sea World theme park where people can be heard on the rides. One eyewitness said that as one of the helicopters was trying to land it hovered over the park and there was concern it would crash into crowds. This is peak holiday season and thousands are here with their children.

"If you know the Gold Coast you'd know Sea World helicopters," one local told me. They are a common attraction and many tourists fly on them on quick tours around the area.

Footage from the scene showed wreckage strewn across the area.

One eyewitness has said he heard "a loud bang" and saw "pieces of shrapnel flying everywhere".

The ATSB said it would conduct interviews and meticulously scour the helicopters, crash scene, footage, and other evidence before establishing what had caused the crash.

It called on eyewitnesses to come forward.

Police said boat operators had rushed to help after the crash at about 14:00 local time (04:00 GMT), including by giving CPR.

Rescue teams faced challenges accessing the sandbank and later securing evidence amid tidal changes, officials said.

The ATSB's preliminary report is due in six to eight weeks.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the country had been left shocked by the "terrible and tragic incident".

The UK Foreign Office said it was supporting the British victims' families and would continue to liaise with the local authorities.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

Recommended Stories

  • Australia helicopter collision: We need to know what happened in cockpits - officials

    A British couple and two Australians were killed in a mid-air collision on the Gold Coast.

  • Four dead after two helicopters collide over Australian SeaWorld theme park

    Four dead after two helicopters collide over Australian SeaWorld theme park. Source: AP

  • Uganda New Year crush: Children among the dead in Kampala

    A number of children are among the victims of the crowd surge at a shopping centre, police say.

  • At least 4 dead after helicopters collide on the Gold Coast near Sea World in Australia

    Two helicopters collided on New Year's Day in Australia near a Sea World theme park. At least four people are dead after one helicopter clipped another.

  • Russian missiles strike cities across Ukraine

    Russia has ramped up its air strikes recently, including an attack just seconds after New Year's Eve.

  • Red Cross urges storm preparedness in South

    American Red Cross National Spokesperson Tracy Fox tells FOX Weather those in the line of storms should own flashlights, batteries, and safe shelter to ready for severe weather.

  • Logan Paul and Nina Agdal confirm relationship with Instagram post on New Year’s Eve

    ‘2022, the beginning of me and you,’ the model captioned the post

  • Doncic scores 39, Mavs rally for 111-106 over Houston

    Luka Doncic had 39 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists as Dallas rallied from an 18-point second half deficit to beat the Houston Rockets 111-106 on Monday night for the Mavericks’ seventh straight win. “We were getting our shots,” Porter said.

  • Jeremiah Green, Modest Mouse drummer, dies at 45 after cancer diagnosis announced days ago

    "Today we lost our dear friend Jeremiah. He laid down to rest and simply faded out," Modest Mouse wrote on Instagram.

  • Bouncer dies days after being punched into coma by customer outside Chelsea bar; sister receives organ donation

    A 61-year-old bouncer punched out by an angry customer outside a Chelsea bar early on Christmas Eve has died, according to cops and the victim’s family. Duane Patterson was working at Billymark’s West bar on Ninth Ave. near 29th St. when he got into the fatal clash with a customer in the bar about 3 a.m. on Dec. 24, cops said. “He was a veteran. In the Air Force,” Patterson’s distraught wife ...

  • Ukraine Latest: NATO Allies Seek Deal to Boost Defense Spending

    (Bloomberg) -- NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said allies are pushing to strengthen the alliance’s target of spending 2% of output on defense, with the aim of reaching an agreement by July.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Becomes First Person Ever to Lose $200 BillionChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With AmericansUkraine Latest: Strike Kills 63 Russian Troops in Occupied TownXi Warns of Tough Covid Fight, Acknowledges Divisions in ChinaA Ukrainian strike on a Russian mi

  • Japan's emperor gives first public New Year's greeting since 2020

    Japan's Emperor Naruhito on Monday gave a New Year's address and greeted members of the public for the first time in three years as the country eases COVID-19 pandemic restrictions amid a year-end surge in infections. "The spread of the coronavirus has been difficult for everyone, but I am very pleased to be able to greet you again," Naruhito told the flag-waving crowd at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. "We face many difficulties, but I hope for a peaceful and good New Year for all, and as the year begins, I pray for the happiness of people in Japan and around the world," he added.

  • Year in review: Top stories from 2022

    SpaceX foils a Russian attack, the U.S. Army awards a massive helicopter contract, the Pentagon suspends F-35 deliveries and more!

  • The 16 best movies coming to Netflix in January

    Kick off the new year watching classics like "Top Gun" and "The Nutty Professor," plus the Netflix original comedy "You People" starring Jonah Hill.

  • The Inspiring Sci-Fi, Fantasy, and Horror Luminaries We Lost in 2022

    This is a melancholy post io9 does every year—but it’s an important one, celebrating the actors, directors, artists, composers, writers, creators, and other icons in the realms of horror, sci-fi, and fantasy we lost this year. Their influence and inspiration lives on.

  • Fans Say Rob Lowe and His Wife Are "Aging Backwards" in New Holiday Selfie

    Rob and Sheryl have been married for more than 30 years. The actor stars in '9-1-1: Lone Star,' with the new season premiering on January 17 on Fox.

  • Rams Week 17 snap counts: Greg Gaines’ snaps limited vs. Chargers

    There weren't many surprises in the Rams' snap counts, but Greg Gaines' playing time was limited on Sunday

  • 'Big Short' investor Michael Burry warned stocks would crash and rallies wouldn't last. Here are 6 of his key tweets in 2022, and what they meant.

    Burry, known for his grim predictions, pointed to how past crashes have played out as evidence of more pain to come.

  • Two UK travelers among dead in Australia crash

    STORY: Authorities confirmed that among the four dead in a tragic, mid-air helicopter collision near an Australian theme park, two were travelers from the UK. And they said Tuesday the crash could have been much worse. According to Queensland state police, the two craft collided about 300 feet in the air on Monday as one was taking off and the other landing near Sea World on Australia’s Gold Coast. The one taking off crashed, killing four of seven aboard – including 40-year-old pilot Ashley Jenkinson and the two UK nationals. Video taken by a bystander showed that the second one managed to land safely. Australian Transport Bureau chief commissioner Angus Mitchell."The second helicopter coming in to land, now that has remarkably managed to land upright, and considering the damage that was done to the front left hand section of that helicopter, where the pilot was sitting, that's been a remarkable achievement. So, whilst it has been very tragic that four people have lost their lives and many families are mourning this morning, we could have had a far worse situation here, and the fact that that one helicopter has managed to land has been quite remarkable." Andrew Taylor, a friend of pilot Ashley Jenkinson who died, reflected on his life Tuesday. "Big guy with a big heart, would have done anything for anyone. He was just a true gentleman. I spent quite a fair bit of time with him in the helicopters. So, his professionalism, he was just on point with everything. So, that's why, I'm just a bit, very hard to understand what happened yesterday when I've seen him do so many miraculous things in the chopper and how structured he was and the way he worked."The three survivors included a 10-year-old boy who is in critical condition. Australia's transport bureau has launched an investigation into the crash alongside local police and expects a preliminary report within eight weeks.

  • One-third of world economy expected to be in recession in 2023, says IMF chief

    This year is going to be tougher on the global economy than 2022, the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) chief Kristalina Georgieva has warned.