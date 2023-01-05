Australia helicopter collision: Passenger tapped pilot before crash, footage shows

One of the helicopters landed safely after the mid-air collision

A survivor of a deadly helicopter collision in Australia had tried to warn a pilot of impending danger, a video appears to show.

In the footage, a passenger in the backseat of the aircraft is seen tapping the pilot's shoulder.

Pilot Michael James turns his head in response, while the passenger then grips his seat.

The helicopter and another collided a moment later, killing a UK couple and two Australians on the other aircraft.

The footage - obtained by Australia's 7 News - was filmed on board a Sea World sightseeing helicopter that was descending on the Gold Coast on Monday afternoon.

7NEWS has obtained vision that was filmed on board one of the helicopters involved in this week's deadly collision on the Gold Coast. The video shows one of the passengers tapping the pilot on his shoulder to warn him. https://t.co/OF81oZXOfr #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/6U7wyO0VhM — 7NEWS Sydney (@7NewsSydney) January 4, 2023

Mr James managed to land the helicopter safely after the rotor blade of an ascending helicopter crashed through its windscreen.

Five of the six people on board the descending helicopter suffered minor injuries.

Three other people on board the other aircraft were badly injured, after it fell rapidly to the ground.

The four people killed were Sydney resident Vanessa Tadros, British couple Diane Hughes, 57, and her 65-year-old husband Ron, and 40-year-old Sea World Helicopters pilot Ashley Jenkinson.

The footage will be passed on to experts investigating the tragedy, 7 News reported.

Investigators say they are looking into what caused the collision, including the situation in the two cockpits.