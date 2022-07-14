Lowest Australia Jobless Rate Since 1974 Sends Rate Bets Soaring

(Bloomberg) -- Australia added more jobs in June than expected, sending the jobless rate to the lowest in almost 50 years and bolstering the case for a supersized interest rate hike next month.

Employment rose 88,400 from May driven largely by full-time roles, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said Thursday, versus economists’ expectations of an extra 30,000 jobs. The unemployment rate fell to 3.5%, the lowest level since August 1974.

Australian bonds sold off following the data, sending the three-year yield higher by as much as 19 basis points to 3.06%. Odds for a 75-basis-point August rate hike by the Reserve Bank of Australia rose to 44% from no chance beforehand, while the local dollar was down 0.1% at 67.54 US cents at 11:49 a.m. in Sydney.

“The large fall in the unemployment rate this month reflects more people than usual entering employment and also lower than usual numbers of employed people becoming unemployed,” said Bjorn Jarvis, head of labour statistics at the ABS. “Together these flows reflect an increasingly tight labor market.”

The strength in hiring comes as Australia’s job vacancy rate hit a record high, suggesting unemployment may have even further to fall. The figures will likely keep Reserve Bank policy makers set on their monetary tightening path to help rein in surging inflation. The central bank has hiked by 125 basis points to 1.35% in back-to-back moves since May and is widely expected to keep its foot on the accelerator for the rest of the year.

“With the incredibly strong labour market, the RBA can act more aggressively against inflation than otherwise would be the case,” Harry Murphy Cruise, economist, Moody’s Analytics, said ahead of today’s data. “Yes, higher rates will dent demand, but with employers screaming for more workers, we shouldn’t see higher borrowing costs manifest into higher unemployment.”

The participation rate, or the share of the population that is working or looking for jobs, inched higher to 66.8%. That chimes with growing complaints about worker shortages and an inability for employers to fill open positions -- a recipe for sustained wage pressures.

