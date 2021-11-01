Australia home price boom piles on pressure for RBA pullback

Properties can be seen in the Sydney suburb of Clovelly, Australia
Wayne Cole
·3 min read

By Wayne Cole

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian home prices raced to fresh heights in October, piling pressure on the country's central bank to open the door to an interest rates rise well before the current projection of 2024.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) holds its monthly policy meeting on Tuesday and speculation is rife it will soften or drop a commitment to keep yields on its April 2024 target bond at 0.1%, effectively signalling an earlier hike in cash rates.

"Yield cure control (YCC) is extraordinary policy that semi-ties the central bank’s hands, limiting forward flexibility," said Nomura economist Andrew Ticehurst. "With the pandemic crisis passing, the case for extraordinary forward guidance naturally weakens."

Highlighting those pressures were figures from property consultant CoreLogic on Monday, which showed home prices rose 1.5% in October, up a steep 21.6% on last year. That was the fastest pace since 1989, while Sydney boasted an annual gain of 25%.

Ticehurst thought the RBA would likely bring forward the guidance date to, say April 2023, and perhaps shift from a fixed target of 0.1% to a range of 0.1-0.5%.

"A range is easier to hit than a target point, and the RBA could regard this as a somewhat-elegant and partial exit," argued Ticehurst. "The more aggressive option would be to simply drop it entirely, ripping the band-aid off in one go."

Such a move would be a drastic course change given the RBA was only recently chastising market for pricing in any risk of a rate rise this side of 2024.

Investors have since gone far further, as futures imply a real chance of a hike to 0.25% by April next year and rates above 1.0% by year end.

The yield on the April 2024 bond is all the way up at 0.81% after the market suffered its worst routs in decades as the RBA declined to defend the 0.1% target.

The selloff was triggered last week by data showing annual core inflation rose a surprisingly strong 2.1% in the third quarter, taking it back into the RBA's 2-3% target band almost two years earlier than policy makers expected.

Much of the jump was due to the surging cost of housing construction, fuelled by global supply bottlenecks and a rush to build in a red-hot market.

The property boom has been a windfall for household wallets and consumer confidence, but has also stirred concerns about affordability and debt as prices run far ahead of wages.

Australia's main banking regulator responded last month by announcing a modest tightening of lending standards, with the threat of more action if the market failed to cool.

The RBA had resisted pressure to raise rates to restrain the market, arguing it would only slow the economy and cost jobs, but some pullback in stimulus now seems certain.

"We expect YCC to be removed on Tuesday and a full pivot to outcomes-based guidance in its absence," said Tapas Strickland, a director of economics at NAB.

NAB also expects the RBA to end its A$4 billion-a-week ($3.01 billion) bond buying campaign in February and now sees a first rate rise in mid 2023, rather than in 2024.

The central bank will also update its economic forecasts in a report to be released on Friday, which should see an upward shift in inflation and economic growth for next year.

While coronavirus lockdowns almost certainly caused a sharp contraction in the economy in the third quarter, world-beating rates of vaccinations have allowed most restrictions to be lifted.

Figures from ANZ on Monday showed job advertisements had already rebounded by 6.2% in October to be almost back to where they were in June, auguring well for a tighter labour market and higher wages growth.

($1 = 1.3305 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Peter Cooney and Sam Holmes)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Inflation Fighters Lure Emerging-Market Investors as Prices Soar

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are raising the stakes for emerging-market central banks, rewarding those doing the most to prevent inflation from becoming more than transitory.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismThe Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeWith inflation in developing nations now exceedi

  • Even Paint Makers Are Feeling the Chip Shortage

    3M, Corning and PPG said sales are suffering, as major customers produced fewer chip-dependent vehicles and appliances, and cut purchases of glass, paint and industrial components.

  • U.S., EU Eye Global Coalition to Fix Steel, Aluminum Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismThe Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe U.S. and the European Union clinched a tariff-busting trade accord over the weekend that they’ll try to leverage into a broader global arrangement that would penalize countries that don’t meet low-ca

  • Supermarkets Play Supply-Chain ‘Whack-a-Mole’ to Keep Products on Shelves

    Companies are planning for shortages of popular brands of food and staples to continue for months, and managers are trying to keep up as different products run short from week to week, industry executives said.

  • Avis Budget’s ‘unnatural’ stock surge has options traders prepped for a volatile earnings reaction

    Avis Budget Group Inc. could crush third-quarter earnings expectations but the stock could still sell off, just like what happened last quarter, as the view "this is as good as it gets" for some on Wall Street seems "logical," according to Deutsche Bank analyst Chris Woronka.

  • Volkswagen's Skoda to resume production after two-week outage

    PRAGUE (Reuters) -Volkswagen's Skoda Auto will resume production on Sunday at most of its production lines after a two-week outage caused by a shortage of semiconductor chips, a spokesperson said. Skoda, the Czech Republic's biggest exporter, has said on Oct. 7 that it would "significantly reduce or even halt" production from Oct. 18 until the end of the year because of the global shortage of chips hobbling the automotive sector. "I can confirm that most of Skoda Auto's production lines will resume work after a two-week outage tonight, starting with the night shift at 10:00 p.m.," Kamila Biddle said, confirming an earlier report by CTK news agency.

  • Are Robust Financials Driving The Recent Rally In Globe International Limited's (ASX:GLB) Stock?

    Globe International (ASX:GLB) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 30% over the...

  • China’s Economy Weakens as Power Crunch, Covid Rules Hurt

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismThe Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeChina’s economy showed signs of further weakness in October as power shortages and surging commodity prices

  • Fertoz's (ASX:FTZ) investors will be pleased with their massive 437% return over the last year

    Active investing isn't easy, but for those that do it, the aim is to find the best companies to buy, and to profit...

  • Japan’s Kishida Defies Forecasts, Keeps Majority in Election

    (Bloomberg) -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida firmed up his month-old government with an election that saw his Liberal Democratic Party avoid the worst-case scenarios that opinion polls had suggested beforehand.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismThe Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at Stake

  • China's property woes put prestige global projects in play

    China's property sector woes could spell trouble for prestige mega-projects in London, New York, Sydney and other top cities as the developers behind them scramble for cash. While China Evergrande Group's struggles have dominated the crisis, the risk to multi-trillion dollar global property markets stems from some of its rivals that have spent the last decade competing to build ever taller and grander skyscrapers. Shanghai-based Greenland Holdings, which breaches as many of China's debt "red lines" as Evergrande, has just built Sydney's tallest residential tower, has plans to do the same in London and has billions of dollars worth of projects in Brooklyn, Los Angeles, Paris and Toronto.

  • AirBnb, Snap, Lyft and Uber are just a few of the many debt ridden, money-losing ‘unicorn’ stocks that investors should think twice about

    Unicorn losses are unprecedented in the history of American startups and threaten stock markets and the economy.

  • Affirm CEO explains why the company 'is unique' in the buy now, pay later space

    As the buy now, pay later (BNPL) space heats up, one major player laid out why he thinks his company is a cut above the rest.

  • Two Thirds of China’s Top Developers Breach a ‘Red Line’ on Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s indebted developers are struggling to meet Beijing’s tighter financing rules. Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismThe Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeTwo-thirds of the top 30 Chinese property firms by sales ranked by the China Real Estate Info Corp. have breached at

  • Japan’s Stocks Jump as Ruling Party Secures Election Victory

    (Bloomberg) -- Japanese stocks jumped after the ruling coalition secured an election victory that was better than many had expected, paving the way for the administration of Fumio Kishida to begin enacting economic stimulus. Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismThe Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is a

  • Oil falls after China releases reserves of gasoline, diesel

    Oil prices fell on Monday after China said it released reserves of gasoline and diesel to boost supply, while investors unwound long positions ahead of an OPEC+ meeting on Nov. 4. China released reserves of the two fuels to increase market supply and support price stability in some regions, the National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration said on Sunday. Brent crude futures dropped 20 cents, or 0.2%, to $83.52 a barrel by 0039 GMT, after gaining 6 cents on Friday.

  • Most Asian Stocks Rise as Japan Rallies After Vote: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Asian stocks rose Monday after the outcome of Japan’s election bolstered expectations for fiscal stimulus and as fresh all-time highs for U.S. shares encouraged some investor optimism.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismThe Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeEquities jumpe

  • Jake Paul to Face Undefeated Boxer Tommy Fury Next Month

    Less than four months after fighting Tyron Woodley, Jake Paul will take on fellow undefeated professional boxer Tommy Fury (7-0) on December 18.

  • 3 Crypto Stocks Gearing up for Gains; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    The stock markets are at or near record highs right now, buoyed by a strong investors sentiment, especially among retail investors. Stocks represent a strong return while interest rates and bond yields remain low. But for return-minded investors, stocks are not the only game in town. The notoriously volatile Bitcoin has surged 109% this year, peaking above $65,000 earlier this month. Yet, some crypto watchers believe the digital coin will climb even higher. The cryptocurrency sector is worth app

  • Stimulus Money Could Cause the Stock Market to Plunge 15% by November

    Scott Minerd, global chief investment officer for financial firm Guggenheim, predicts that the stock market could drop 15% by November, according to a report by Business Insider. He blames the...