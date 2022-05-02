Australia home prices keep rising even as Sydney, Melbourne cool

Residential properties line the Sydney suburb of Birchgrove in Australia
·2 min read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian home prices were still rising nationally in April even as more of the heat came out of the Sydney and Melbourne markets, with the smaller cities and regions proving resilient to the risk of higher mortgage rates.

Figures from property consultant CoreLogic out on Monday showed prices in the combined capital cities nudged up 0.3% in April from March, as Sydney dropped 0.2% for a second month and Melbourne held steady.

Brisbane again fared much better with a rise of 1.7%, while Perth rose 1.1% and Adelaide 1.9%.

Values in the regions climbed 1.4% in April, and 24% on the year, amid a shift to country living and greater space. Combined, prices nationally rose 0.6% in April, to be up 16.7% on the year.

"A rebound in migration rates as state and international borders re-opened could partially explain the renewed exuberance, along with persistently low advertised stock levels and strong economic conditions," said CoreLogic's research director, Tim Lawless.

The market had its strongest year ever in 2021 with the notional value of Australia's 10.8 million homes rising by A$2 trillion ($1.42 trillion) to A$9.9 trillion.

The boom was a windfall for household wealth and consumer spending power, but also caused concerns about affordability that are a hot-button issue for Federal elections due on May 21.

The market faces more headwinds as the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is widely expected to hike interest rates for the first time in a decade, perhaps as early as its May policy meeting on Tuesday.

Rates are currently at emergency lows of 0.1% but financial markets are wagering they could rise to around 2.5% by the end of the year.

($1 = 1.4130 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Japan's April factory activity expands at slower rate -PMI

    Japan's manufacturing activity grew at a slower pace from the previous month in April as supply chain disruptions and strict Chinese coronavirus lockdown measures hurt overseas demand. Activity in the sector was held up by resilience in output, overall orders and optimism about the year ahead, even as producers grew more wary of persisting price pressures, the Ukraine war, logistics logjams and the global economic outlook. The final au Jibun Bank Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to a seasonally adjusted 53.5 in April from the prior month's 54.1 final.

  • Korean Won Poised for a Recovery After Worst Month in Five Years

    (Bloomberg) -- The South Korean won’s worst month since 2016 may be followed by a calmer spell as all signs point to a reprieve for now.Most Read from BloombergNaomi Judd, of Grammy-Winning Duo The Judds, Dies at 76Musk Engages in Twitter Spat After Rebuttal From Ocasio-CortezBored Ape Metaverse Frenzy Raises Millions, Crashes EthereumRussia Will Quit International Space Station Over SanctionsOmicron Sublineages Evade Antibodies From Earlier InfectionsThe currency is likely to rebound to a range

  • The Semiconductor Shortage Is Far From Over, According to Industry Executives

    One of the big fallouts from the pandemic has been the supply crunch in the semiconductor industry. When the world shut down in 2020, many companies decreased their order books for computer chips, which caused semiconductor manufacturers to stop investing for growth. This has caused a supply chain crunch in the semiconductor industry that has lasted for almost two years, impacting industries ranging from automotive to video games.

  • Chase completes South Jersey footprint with latest branch, plans second Lehigh Valley location

    Three-and-a-half years later after entering the Philadelphia market, Chase has 48 branches open and plans to open eight more by 2024.

  • Dave Ramsey Doesn't Have a Credit Score. Here's Why That May Not Work for You

    A higher credit score sends the message that you can be counted on to repay a loan on time and in full, while a lower score sends a warning that a lender may want to think twice before loaning you money. If you're a recent college graduate, for example, who's never paid bills directly, then there may not be enough financial data on you to establish a credit score. Financial expert Dave Ramsey is one of them.

  • Real Estate Investing: Why You Should Invest in Mixed-Use Developments

    Mixed-use developments are on the rise. Here's why that's great news for real estate investors.

  • Why Did An Anonymous Donor Give Alex Jones $1 Million in Bitcoin?

    Jones was previously an open critic of cryptocurrency — but in the wake of losing multiple defamation lawsuits and facing hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines, the conspiracy theorist appears to have embraced the financial medium

  • Utah man accused of sexually assaulting teen on junior high school campus, exchanging nudes with another

    Police say they have arrested a man for sexually assaulting a Utah girl on the campus of her junior high school, and for exchanging nude images with another teenage girl.

  • China COVID hard line eats into everything from Teslas to tacos

    When Tesla's Shanghai plant and other auto factories were shut over the last two months by emergency measures to control China’s biggest COVID-19 outbreak, the burning question was how quickly they could restart to meet surging demand. But with the Shanghai lockdown grinding into its fourth week, and similar measures imposed in dozens of smaller cities, the world’s largest boom market for electric cars has gone bust. Other companies from luxury goods makers to fast-food restaurants have also offered a first read on the lost sales and shaken confidence of recent weeks, even as Beijing rolls out measures to help COVID-hit industries and stimulate demand.

  • Shanghai lockdown sends chill down meat trade

    The protracted lockdown in Shanghai, China's financial hub, is slowing the nation's normally booming meat trade, with stringent COVID-19 measures causing logistics logjams across the food industry in a sign of the broadening disruptions to business. The challenge of moving food in and around Shanghai, whose residents are into a month-long stressful home isolation, highlights similar problems in many other Chinese cities as Beijing persists with its controversial zero-COVID strategy despite growing risks to its economy https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-struggles-options-covid-threatens-economic-goals-2022-04-28. China is the world's biggest buyer of meat, bringing in more than 9 million tonnes last year, worth about $32 billion, and the financial hub with a thriving dining scene accounts for the largest chunk of imports.

  • S.Korea factory activity accelerates in April, cost pressures continue - PMI

    South Korea's factory activity accelerated in April, but cost pressures due to the Ukraine crisis and China's strict lockdown measures continued to weigh heavily on manufacturers, a private-sector survey showed on Monday. The S&P Global purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose to 52.1 in April from 51.2 in March, standing above the 50-mark threshold for the 19th straight month that indicates expansion in activity. Manufacturers were seen building input stocks amid ongoing supply chain disruptions and high inflationary pressures, while passing higher costs onto customers.

  • Hope fizzles for Japan's 'revenge spending' splurge as inflation looms

    Japanese mother of three Maiko Takahashi was never one to pinch pennies or accept hand-me-downs for her children even though circumstances for her single-income family have always been fairly modest. Takahashi's behaviour is mirrored by a growing number of consumers and underlines a worrying trend for Japan. Facing the prospect of struggling with rising prices, Japan's famously thrifty consumers are tightening their belts even as they sit on the remains of an estimated 50 trillion yen ($383 billion) - equivalent to 9% of the economy - in "forced savings", as the Bank of Japan calls it, accrued during the pandemic.

  • Try these 9 top tips to mow your lawn like a John Deere pro

    This spring, John Deere's Sean Sundberg shared 9 top tips for cutting your grass like a true professional.

  • U.S. Stocks Poised to Open Slightly Lower on Monday

    This week’s economic highlights are the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision on interest rates on Wednesday and the April jobs report on Friday.

  • This luxury $31 million London mansion in one of London's most exclusive neighborhoods recently went on the market — take a look

    The house has space for a fully-fitted gym, library, steam room and floor dedicated to a master suite, and would set you back $31.7 million.

  • Biggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Offloads Billions

    (Bloomberg) -- In times of Treasury turmoil, the biggest investor outside American soil has historically lent a helping hand. Not this time round. Most Read from BloombergNaomi Judd, of Grammy-Winning Duo The Judds, Dies at 76Musk Engages in Twitter Spat After Rebuttal From Ocasio-CortezBored Ape Metaverse Frenzy Raises Millions, Crashes EthereumRussia Will Quit International Space Station Over SanctionsOmicron Sublineages Evade Antibodies From Earlier InfectionsJapanese institutional managers -

  • ‘We cannot do that.’ 3 things NOT to ask your financial adviser to do for you

    Financial planners can be integral to your financial success, but you shouldn't cross certain lines.

  • Here’s How Much Cash You Need Stashed if a National Emergency Happens

    You've probably heard time and again that it's important to have a rainy day fund set up "just in case" something unexpected were to happen. But we're now at a time when having an emergency fund is...

  • Want $10,000 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $93,200 in These Ultra-High-Yield Stocks.

    Among the many successful strategies investors can choose from, perhaps none has a better track record than buying dividend stocks. The results showed that income stocks mopped the floor with the non-dividend payers. With an average annual return of 9.5%, the dividend stocks doubled investors' money, on average, every 7.6 years.

  • Cathie Wood's Worst Nightmare Comes True

    Health officials declared Covid-19 a global pandemic and planes stopped flying, bars, gyms and theaters closed, and people retreated to their homes to wait out the disease that had thoroughly disrupted their lives. Companies like Teladoc Health , Zoom Video Communications , Netflix and Peloton Interactive made the most out of social distancing. Netflix posted the first decline in annual subscriber growth in more than a decade earlier this month.