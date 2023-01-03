Australia House Prices Tumble Most Since 2008

2
Swati Pandey
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s housing market suffered its biggest annual decline since 2008 last year as sharp interest rate hikes sapped buying power and put off investors.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The national Home Value Index fell 5.3% in 2022, the first decline since 2018, CoreLogic Inc. said in a report Tuesday. Annual falls were the biggest in the bellwether market of Sydney, which slid 12.1%, followed by an 8.1% drop in Melbourne. National values declined 1.1% in December, according to the report.

Home values could fall further in the early months of 2023 before stabilizing after interest rates peak, according to Tim Lawless, research director at CoreLogic. Despite the downturn across many areas of the country, “housing values generally remain well above pre-Covid levels,” CoreLogic said in the report, suggesting the sector is weathering the sharpest monetary tightening cycle in a generation.

The Reserve Bank has raised interest rates by 3 percentage points since May to 3.1% and is widely expected to hike one or two more times this year. RBA officials have generally expressed confidence in Australia’s housing market, highlighting that prices are still higher than at the onset of the pandemic. In addition, with unemployment at the lowest level in almost 50 years, borrowers are well placed to meet their commitments and loan arrears are likely to be limited.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“The lagged effect of rate hikes — including the one we expect in February — should continue to weigh on the market. We expect house prices to trough in mid-2023, once the RBA pauses its tightening cycle”

— James McIntyre, Economist. Click here for the full report

Australia’s A$9.4 trillion ($6.4 trillion) housing market has declined 8% from the recent peak reached in April, after surging 28.6% from a pandemic-induced trough, CoreLogic said.

Lawless highlighted that 2023 was likely to test the housing market as record-low fixed-rate mortgages start to expire and such borrowers are forced to shift to much higher variable rates.

An RBA document last month showed some 30% of Australian borrowers on fixed-rate mortgages will see repayments climb by more than 40% when their loans roll over in 2023.

“As interest rates peak and inflation eases, housing values are likely to stabilize, however a broad based rise in housing values would be dependent on interest rates coming down, or on other forms of stimulus,” CoreLogic said in the report.

(Updates with economist comment in 5th paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Lagarde Says Croatia Joining the Euro Shows the Currency’s Appeal Endures

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Becomes First Person Ever to Lose $200 BillionUkraine Latest: Strike Kills 63 Russian Troops in Occupied TownXi Warns of Tough Covid Fight, Acknowledges Divisions in ChinaGemini’s Cameron Winklevoss Slams Crypto Exec Barry Silbert Over Frozen FundsEuropean Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said the currency union’s newest member proves that the e

  • Irish manufacturing activity shrinks again in Dec - PMI

    Irish factory activity contracted for the second straight month in December, and at the same pace as November, after another sharp decline in new orders countered a slightly slower deterioration in output, a survey showed on Tuesday. The AIB S&P Global manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) was unchanged in December after falling in November to 48.7 from October's 51.4. Despite a slight improvement in orders from abroad, total orders dropped to a subindex reading of 43.2, having been at a buoyant 60.9 nine months ago as Russia's war on Ukraine began.

  • Brazil's Petrobras to play leading role on refinery expansion -new energy minister

    RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) -Brazil's new mines and energy minister Alexandre Silveira said on Monday that state-run oil company Petrobras would play a leading role in expanding the refining sector, and stressed the importance of developing renewable resources. Petrobras would encourage other groups to join the process, Silveira said during an official event to start his term in office. Silveira added that a nationwide deficit in refining capacity makes the population "hostages to the importation of oil products and natural gas," leaving Brazil's market exposed to "constant and abrupt fluctuations."

  • Robinhood vs. Fidelity vs. Vanguard: Fees & Features

    With Fidelity and Vanguard, investors can access traditional, full-service investment platforms that allow you to individually manage your own account. Robinhood, by comparison, offers a very different experience geared towards mobile users. Here's how they stack up. If you prefer hands-on … Continue reading → The post Robinhood vs. Fidelity vs. Vanguard appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Tesla delivers 405,278 vehicles in Q4, missing Wall Street expectations

    The electric vehicle company also reported total production of 439,701 vehicles in the fourth quarter. This brings Tesla's total annual deliveries to 1.31 million and total production in 2022 to 1.37 million. While Tesla had an impressive 40% growth in deliveries, the company also missed its own guidance for the year, which projected a 50% growth in production and deliveries for the year.

  • World Cup winner Mac Allister happy at Brighton

    Alexis Mac Allister insists he is happy to stay at Brighton after helping Argentina win the World Cup.

  • What Your 401(k) Could Look Like in the Next 20 Years

    Discover how time and compounded growth of earnings can help even a modest 401(k) balance grow to a significant sum over 20 years.

  • Used Car Market: Who Are the Biggest Winners and Losers as Prices Drop?

    With the price of food continuing to rise, at least consumers are seeing relief in one spending category: The price of used cars is dropping in line with rising interest rates and decreased consumer...

  • Israel Kicks Off Year by Hiking Rates to Highest Since 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Becomes First Person Ever to Lose $200 BillionUkraine Latest: Strike Kills 63 Russian Troops in Occupied TownXi Warns of Tough Covid Fight, Acknowledges Divisions in ChinaGemini’s Cameron Winklevoss Slams Crypto Exec Barry Silbert Over Frozen FundsIsrael raised interest rates to their highest level since 2008 and signaled they’ll remain elevated for some time, leading global central banks expected to extend a monetary tightening cycle to tackle fa

  • France makes condoms free for everyone younger than 26, emergency contraception free for all women

    Staring on Jan. 1, 2023, condoms are free in French pharmacies for everyone younger than 26 years old as part of an effort to curb sexually transmitted diseases.

  • Kim Jong Un fires North Korea’s top military official

    North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un fired his top military chief during an annual end-of-year meeting of the country's top leadership last week.

  • How Dividend Per Share Is Calculated

    Dividend per share allows investors in a business to determine how much dividend income they will receive per share of their common stock. Dividends are the portion of profit that a company distributes to its investors. Many investors, such as … Continue reading → The post How Dividend Per Share Is Calculated appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Singapore’s 2022 GDP Growth Beats Amid Lurking Headwinds

    (Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s recovery held up in 2022, with a relatively strong year-end performance shoring up the economy ahead of an expected global slowdown this year. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Becomes First Person Ever to Lose $200 BillionUkraine Latest: Strike Kills 63 Russian Troops in Occupied TownXi Warns of Tough Covid Fight, Acknowledges Divisions in ChinaGemini’s Cameron Winklevoss Slams Crypto Exec Barry Silbert Over Frozen FundsGross domestic product grew 3.8% during the year

  • Singapore's economy topped forecasts in 2022 but new risks growing

    Singapore's economy grew faster that official forecasts in 2022 but slower activity in the fourth quarter points to significant risks ahead for the city-state in the new year as global demand weakens and inflationary pressures weigh. Singapore's economy grew 3.8% in 2022, preliminary data from the Ministry of Trade and Industry showed on Tuesday, beating government forecast for growth of 3.5% and down from 7.6% in 2021. Gross domestic product (GDP) expanded 2.2% in October-December on a year-on-year basis, the government data showed, almost half the 4.2% growth seen in the third quarter.

  • Massive storms batter California with heavy rain, wind and power outages

    Heavy rain, snow and high winds triggered floods, mudslides, and power outages all across California this week. Max Darrows has more from San Francisco.

  • 2023 housing market forecast: when will homes become affordable again?

    As of the week before Christmas, the Orlando region had fewer than 5,000 homes available on the market, approximately half the normal amount.

  • Tesla Delivers Record 405,278 Cars in Quarter But Misses Target

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. delivered fewer vehicles than analysts expected last quarter, missing estimates despite taking the unusual step of offering hefty incentives in its two biggest markets.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Becomes First Person Ever to Lose $200 BillionUkraine Latest: Strike Kills 63 Russian Troops in Occupied TownXi Warns of Tough Covid Fight, Acknowledges Divisions in ChinaGemini’s Cameron Winklevoss Slams Crypto Exec Barry Silbert Over Frozen FundsThe company handed over

  • US Speeds Up Timeline in China Firms Delisting Threat

    (Bloomberg) -- US lawmakers ratcheted up pressure on Chinese companies whose shares list on American stock exchanges to be more transparent with their financial audits. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Becomes First Person Ever to Lose $200 BillionUkraine Latest: Strike Kills 63 Russian Troops in Occupied TownXi Warns of Tough Covid Fight, Acknowledges Divisions in ChinaGemini’s Cameron Winklevoss Slams Crypto Exec Barry Silbert Over Frozen FundsCongress on Friday passed legislation to speed up

  • Gemini’s Cameron Winklevoss Slams Crypto Exec Barry Silbert Over Frozen Funds

    (Bloomberg) -- The fallout from the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire just got messier, with digital-asset entrepreneur Cameron Winklevoss accusing fellow businessman Barry Silbert of “bad faith stall tactics” and the intermingling of funds within his conglomerate that Winklevoss says have left $900 million in customer assets needlessly in limbo since FTX’s meltdown.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Becomes First Person Ever to Lose $200 BillionUkraine Latest: Strike Kills 63 Russian

  • Bank of America economist says 2023 could be ‘difficult’ year for US

    Bank of America’s chief economist warned on Sunday that 2023 would be a “difficult” one for Americans due to economic factors that he predicted could trigger a recession. When asked by CBS’ Margaret Brennan on “Face the Nation” to give a forecast on the economy this year, Michael Gapen said he agreed with the notion…