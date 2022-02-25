Australia imposes more sanctions on Russia, criticises China's response

Australia's PM Morrison speaks to the media during a press conference at Kirribilli House in Sydney
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Scott Morrison
    30th Prime Minister of Australia

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia imposed more sanctions on Friday against Russia targeting several of its elite citizens and lawmakers, and said it was "unacceptable" that China was easing trade restrictions with Moscow at a time when it invaded Ukraine.

"We will work along with our partners for a rolling wave of sanctions and continuing to ratchet up that pressure on Russia," Prime Minister Scott Morrison said during a media conference.

Morrison said the fresh sanctions will be placed against "oligarchs whose economic weight is of strategic significance to Moscow" and over 300 members of the Russian parliament who voted to authorise sending Russian troops into Ukraine.

Australia is also working with the United States to align with their sanctions overnight on key Belarussian individuals and entities who helped Russia and NATO to provide non-lethal military equipment and medical supplies for Ukraine, he said.

Morrison voiced concerns over the "lack of strong response" from China and criticised Beijing about reports it had eased trade curbs with Moscow by allowing imports of wheat from Russia.

"You don't go and throw a lifeline to Russia in the middle of a period when they are invading another country. That is simply unacceptable," he said.

In early February, during a visit to Beijing by President Vladimir Putin, Russia's state agricultural watchdog said China had agreed to allow imports of wheat and barley from all regions of Russia. China officially confirmed the agreement on Thursday.

China and Australia have recently clashed over a number of issues including trade, the origins of the coronavirus and accusations from Australia of foreign interference.

Neigbouring New Zealand also imposed targeted travel bans on Russia and prohibited goods trade to its military as it joined Western allies in imposing sanctions on Moscow.

(Reporting by Renju Jose; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Lincoln Feast.)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. steels for Russian cyberwarfare following Ukraine invasion

    The Biden administration and Congress are steeling for cyberwarfare from Russia following its invasion of Ukraine and warning businesses to prepare for potential attacks.Why it matters: Russia's invasion was coupled with cyberattacks on Ukraine. American officials fear cyber-conflict could escalate if Russian President Vladimir Putin believes the U.S. is responsible for retaliation.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWednesday, Sen.

  • Oil prices surge 2% as Russian invasion of Ukraine rings supply alarm bells

    Oil prices soared nearly $2 per barrel in early trade on Friday as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continued to inflame global supply concerns as markets brace for the impact of trade sanctions on major crude exporter Russia. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 climbed $1.89, or 2% to $94.70 a barrel. The attack on Ukraine caused prices to surge to more than $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014 on Thursday, with Brent touching $105, before paring gains by the close of trade.

  • President Biden expected to announce additional sanctions against Russia

    Yahoo Finance's Jennifer Schonberger joins the Live show to report on President Biden's response to Russia invading Ukraine.

  • 'All options are on the table:' White House on Russia sanctions

    STORY: "Today was a demonstration that we mean what we say," he said. "We delivered on what we said we would do in terms of imposing costs."Ukrainian forces battled Russian invaders on three sides after Moscow on Thursday launched the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two, prompting tens of thousands of people to flee their homes.The assault brought a catastrophic end to weeks of fruitless diplomatic efforts by Western leaders to avert war.On Thursday, the United States imposed sanctions on Russia in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine, targeting its two biggest banks and members of the elite in new measures as Washington warned more action could come.President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on Ukrainians to defend their country and said arms would be given to anyone prepared to fight.

  • Asian shares rise as investors assess Ukraine war

    Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index opened 0.9% higher and other regional indexes were in the green.

  • As sanctions start, Russia's trade flow shifting towards China

    The United States is poised to unleash a wider array of sanctions against Russia if Moscow escalates the conflict in Ukraine, denying key Russian financial institutions and companies access to U.S. dollar transactions and global markets for trade, energy exports and financing. But the United States and its allies have never before attempted to cut a $1.5 trillion economy out of global commerce, and it is unclear how much pressure even unified Western sanctions can put on Moscow. A review of World Bank and United Nations trade data shows that since lesser sanctions were imposed in 2014 after Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimea, China has emerged as its biggest export destination.

  • 3 ex-Minneapolis cops convicted of rights violations in George Floyd killing

    Three former Minneapolis police officers were convicted Thursday of violating George Floyd’s civil rights, as a federal jury rejected their arguments that inexperience, improper training or the distraction of shouting bystanders excused them from failing to prevent Floyd’s killing.

  • Russia-Ukraine History Puts Putin Invasion in Perspective

    Tension between Russia and Ukraine extends back centuries. Vladimir Putin’s aggression has more recent roots but it is still rooted in geopolitical considerations. Wilson Walker reports. (2-24-22)

  • Sen. Jim Inhofe to announce retirement: reports

    Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.) is expected to announce that he will be retiring at the end of the year with four years left in his term, multiple news outlets reported on Thursday.Two Oklahoma Republicans told The New York Times, the first news outlet to report the news, that Inhofe will be announcing his retirement on Monday. The Senate seat will likely remain Republican and not affect the partisan balance of the currently evenly divided Senate, the...

  • Russia’s attack on Ukraine shakes global markets and the U.S. dollar spikes

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferré breaks down how markets around the world are reacting to Russia further invading Ukraine on February 24. From wheat to precious metals, see what commodities will have the biggest impact from the invasion.

  • How much the U.S. spends on Ukraine aid

    Data: ForeignAssistance.gov; Chart: Thomas Oide/AxiosUkraine is among the top recipients of direct military assistance from the Defense Department — but the Pentagon has spent far more helping other countries.Why it matters: Ukraine is in the fight of its life after Russia's invasion. To the surprise of many, it's held its own, attributable both to its people's spirit as well as advanced weapons supplied by the West.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The b

  • Canada ratchets up sanctions against Russia, cancels export permits

    Canada announced more sanctions against Russia on Thursday, targeting 62 individuals and entities, including members of the elite and major banks, and cancelled all export permits following Russia's attack on Ukraine. "Today, in light of Russia's reckless and dangerous military strike, we are imposing further, severe sanctions," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said at a news conference. Sanctions will target the Russian Security Council, including the defence minister, the finance Minister, and the justice minister, Trudeau said.

  • Watch out for the ‘angry U.S. consumer’ as Russian invasion of Ukraine threatens America’s fight against inflation

    Russia's military invasion of Ukraine on Thursday has U.S. investors focusing on the cost of food and energy in America, and the likely implications for financial markets.

  • Taiwan's UMC to spend $5 billion on new chip plant in Singapore

    Taiwan's United Microelectronics Corp (UMC) will invest $5 billion on a new microchip factory in Singapore, with production expected to start in 2024 to support the boom in 5G and auto electronics, it said on Thursday. The company said in 2021 it would spend T$100 billion ($3.57 billion) over the next three years to expand capacity and would guarantee supplies and prices to its clients as part of the plan, amid a global chip shortage that has hit automakers especially hard. UMC Chairman Stan Hung said in the statement the semiconductor "undersupply" had crystallised the need for "greater visibility and mutual risk mitigation within the industry".

  • U.K. Imposes ‘Largest and Most Severe’ Sanctions Against Russia

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson unveils a series of economic sanctions against Russia, including freezing the assets of all major Russian banks, after its attack of Ukraine.

  • War refugees from Ukraine have begun arriving in neighboring Poland

    NATO member Poland reportedly has relaxed visa and pandemic rules for Ukrainians fleeing danger following Russia's invasion of their country.

  • Roofer Casey Crowther's appeal of fraud conviction seeks acquittal, revisit of guilty pleas

    Casey Crowther was indicted by a federal grand jury in 2020 and accused of falsely acquiring $2 million in COVID-19 relief funds.

  • Courts in North Carolina, Pennsylvania reject Republican-backed congressional maps

    (Reuters) -Courts in North Carolina and Pennsylvania on Wednesday approved new congressional districts that could bolster Democrats' chances of holding onto the U.S. House of Representatives in November, after Republican efforts to install more advantageous maps for their party failed in both states. A panel of North Carolina judges rejected the latest map produced by the Republican-controlled General Assembly, ruling that it did not meet the standards of partisan fairness that the state's Supreme Court set earlier this month. The new map includes seven likely Republican districts, six likely Democratic districts and one competitive seat, Dave Wasserman, a redistricting analyst at Cook Political Report, said on Twitter.

  • Stocks Climb, U.S. Futures Slip; Crude Advances: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks climbed Friday, crude oil rose and U.S. equity futures fell as the Ukraine conflict and Western sanctions on Russia muddied the outlook for markets and the global economic recovery. Most Read from BloombergZelenskiy Says 137 Troops Killed, Tass Reports: Ukraine UpdateRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateStocks Rise as Oil Pares Gain After Biden Address: Markets WrapSix Early Thoughts on Rus

  • Russia Launches Military Attack on Ukraine

    Russian military units invaded Ukraine overnight after months of threats and failed attempts at a diplomatic resolution, putting Europe in its greatest crisis since the collapse of the Soviet Union and roiling global financial markets. Explosions were heard in Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, and other major cities across the country, the New York Times reported. Russian forces landed near the key port city of Odessa, on the Black Sea coast the Times reported, citing Ukrainian officials.