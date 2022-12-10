Australia imposes sanctions on Iran and Russia for human rights violations, invading Ukraine

The Australian government has imposed sanctions against individuals from Iran involved in the supply of drones used by the Russia in the war against Ukraine

Among them are Iran's Morality Police, the Basij Resistance Force and six Iranian individuals involved in the violent crackdown on protests after the death of Mahsa 'Jina' Amini and the continued oppression of the people of Iran.

Human rights sanctions have also been imposed against seven Russian citizens involved in the assassination attempt on former Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

“In addition to human rights sanctions, Australia is joining partners to announce further targeted financial sanctions on three Iranian individuals and one business involved in the supply of drones to Russia for use against Ukraine.”

“Russia is using Iranian-made drones to target civilians and critical infrastructure, with the intention of denying Ukrainian people energy, heating and water as they face freezing winter temperatures,” the statement said.

“The supply of drones to Russia is evidence of the role Iran plays in destabilising global security”, the agency added.

