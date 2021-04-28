Australia’s Core Prices Slow to Weakest on Record in Blow to RBA

Australia’s Core Prices Slow to Weakest on Record in Blow to RBA

Michael Heath
Australia’s core inflation decelerated to the slowest pace on record as government programs lowered costs in the economy, highlighting the scale of the Reserve Bank’s challenge ahead to reignite stronger price growth.

Annual trimmed mean core inflation eased to 1.1% in the first quarter, the weakest reading in a series dating back to 1983, versus an estimated 1.2% gain, according to data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics in Sydney Wednesday. The gauge, the central bank’s preferred measure, advanced 0.3% from the final three months of last year, compared with economists’ estimates of a 0.5% gain.

“The introduction, continuation and conclusion of a number of government schemes remained a factor in the March quarter,” said Michelle Marquardt, head of Prices Statistics at the ABS. “The fall in new dwelling prices was due to the impact of the Federal Government’s HomeBuilder grant and similar grants by the Western Australian and Tasmanian state governments.”

The Australian dollar fell 0.4% after the release and was trading at 77.39 U.S. cents at 12:05 p.m. in Sydney. Australia’s 10-year bond yields erased earlier gains, while stocks advanced.

The Reserve Bank of Australia adjusted its inflation framework to allow the economy to run a little hotter, saying it won’t raise interest rates until consumer prices are actually -- not forecast to be -- sustainably within its 2-3% target. That’s likely to take time given both core inflation and wages and are currently around record lows. The RBA doesn’t expect to raise rates until 2024 at the earliest.

Today’s report showed the headline consumer price index advanced 0.6% from the final three months of last year, compared with economists’ estimates of a 0.9% gain. It increased 1.1% from a year earlier versus an estimated 1.4% increase.

The weighted-median gauge, another core measure, advanced 0.4% from the fourth quarter for an annual increase of 1.3%, compared with forecast rises of 0.5% and 1.3%, respectively.

Among global influences on local consumer prices, crude oil recovered through the latter part of 2020 and the first few months of this year. Yet, a stronger Australian dollar might have curbed some of the flow through to pump prices.

Tradables prices, which are typically impacted by the currency and global factors, rose 1.1% in the first quarter from the previous three months. Non-tradables, which are largely affected by domestic variables like utilities and rents, advanced 0.4%.

Other details in the report include:

The most significant rises in the March quarter were automotive fuel up 8.7%, medical and hospital services up 1.5% and pharmaceutical products up 5.3%.A 7.3% rise in prices for accessories reflected high consumer confidence and demand for discretionary items, the ABS saidGovernment programs saw 0.1% falls in new dwelling prices and 1.7% drop in tertiary educationRents fell 1.4% from a year earlier, the largest annual fall on record

The Reserve Bank of Australia meets Tuesday and is expected to keep its key policy instruments unchanged; the cash rate and three-year yield target at 0.1% and a quantitative easing program involving A$5 billion ($4 billion) a week of purchases.

