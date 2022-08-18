Australia jobless rate hits fresh 48-yr low, even as employment falls

Office workers walk the streets of Sydney, Australia
Wayne Cole
·2 min read

By Wayne Cole

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia's jobless rate dropped to a fresh 48-year low in July even as employment broke a super-strong run with the first fall this year, a mixed report that might hint at some cooling in the red-hot labour market.

Figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics out on Thursday showed the jobless rate dipped to 3.4%, when analysts had looked for it to hold at 3.5%. That was the lowest rate since August 1974 and only added to evidence the labour market was drum-tight.

Yet net employment also surprised by falling 40,900 in July, missing forecasts of a 25,000 increase and the first drop since October last year.

Further clouding the picture, the number of unemployed also fell 20,200 and unexpectedly took the participation rate down to 66.4%, from 66.8%.

All this statistical noise limited the market impact with the local dollar down just a fraction to $0.6927, while futures continued to wager the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) would keep raising interest rates undeterred.

Bjorn Jarvis, head of labour statistics at the ABS, noted July coincided with winter school holidays and worker absences associated with COVID-19 which dragged down hours worked.

"During the pandemic, it has not been uncommon to see larger-than-usual changes or slowing in employment and hours around school holidays," said Jarvis.

There were also signs of strength in measures of underemployment and underutilisation which fell to the lowest since 1982, and these tend to correlate well with rising wages.

Data out Wednesday showed wage growth rose modestly in the June quarter to 2.7%, far behind inflation at 6.1%. Yet, that was still an eight-year high and pay growth granted in the private sector did accelerate to 3.8%.

Business surveys have shown firms struggling hard to find suitable labour and willing to pay to retain staff.

The RBA has emphasised that its liaison with business shows pay and bonuses are on the way up and rising labour costs will only add to inflationary pressures.

Seeking to cool the economy, the central bank has already lifted interest rates by 175 basis points since May to reach 1.85% and markets are priced for a peak around 3.6% by April next year.

"Labour demand indicators remain firm, which suggests the fall in employment in July will be short lived," said Sean Langcake, head of macroeconomic forecasting for BIS Oxford Economics.

"All signs point to a very tight labour market."

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman & Shri Navaratnam)

Recommended Stories

  • AllianceBernstein’s ETF Head Sees Opportunities in Thematics

    The active manager’s two funds in registration are approaching their launch dates.

  • Investing in RPMGlobal Holdings (ASX:RUL) three years ago would have delivered you a 176% gain

    It might seem bad, but the worst that can happen when you buy a stock (without leverage) is that its share price goes...

  • ROBOT.TRADE LLC Announces the Launch of a Customer Panel on Its Trading Bot Platform

    Arbitrage trading is one of the most successful methods

  • More Japanese firms are raising wages to combat labour shortage - Reuters poll

    More large Japanese companies are now raising wages to attract workers and cope with chronic staff shortages, a monthly Reuters poll showed on Thursday, a tentative sign Japan Inc may be slowly addressing pay that has been flat for decades. Still, the Corporate Survey found that higher wages aren't yet the go-to tactic for companies, with digitalisation seen as the most popular among the multiple measures firms say they are using to address the labour crunch. Japanese companies have typically avoided boosting wages because decades of deflation made it difficult to pass on higher costs to consumers.

  • Target's Earnings Weigh on SPY

    The retailer said inventory challenges should be temporary.

  • Treasury Wine Profit Meets Expectations; Warns of Inflation Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasury Wine Estates Ltd., the winemaker best known for its Penfolds brand, reported full-year profit that met the average of analysts’ expectations, but warned of headwinds from ongoing inflationary cost pressures as well as global supply-chain risks.Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesLiz Cheney Prepares for Next Act in GOP Where Trump Holds SwayMonkeypox Vaccine Maker Seeks Partners in Race to Meet DemandBill Gates and the

  • Green Debt Is Adding Market Share Even as Returns Lagged

    (Bloomberg) -- Green bond issuance is holding up better than plain vanilla debt this year, down just 3% compared with a 19% drop for standard bonds, according to Bloomberg data.Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesLiz Cheney Prepares for Next Act in GOP Where Trump Holds SwayMonkeypox Vaccine Maker Seeks Partners in Race to Meet DemandBill Gates and the Secret Push to Save Biden’s Climate BillGlazer Family Open to Selling a Stake in Mancheste

  • Investment Bank Behind 32,000% IPO Probed by Hong Kong Regulator

    (Bloomberg) -- The Hong Kong financial group behind an initial public offering that stunned Wall Street by soaring more than 32,000% following its debut has drawn regulatory scrutiny over deals it arranged in the Asian financial hub.Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesLiz Cheney Prepares for Next Act in GOP Where Trump Holds SwayMonkeypox Vaccine Maker Seeks Partners in Race to Meet DemandBill Gates and the Secret Push to Save Biden’s Climat

  • Asia shares ease, dollar holds firm after Fed minutes

    Asian shares tracked lower on Thursday, in step with Wall Street's losses, as even the prospect of a less aggressive Federal Reserve has still set the U.S. central bank on a path for interest rates to stay higher for longer. The dollar rose overnight after the Fed's July minutes pointed to a steady course of rate hikes ahead. The Federal Reserve's minutes for its July meeting showed it was contemplating paring back the pace of future rate hikes in line with a slowdown in inflation but saw "little evidence" yet that pressures were easing.

  • The Richest Americans Make This Much Money

    The median household income is about $65,000, according to the most recent Census Bureau data. And while this can give a sense for what a typical American family is earning, income quintiles can shed light on the disparity between the … Continue reading → The post Income Thresholds to Be a Top Earner in America's Largest Cities – 2022 Edition appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Restaurants in deep-blue cities starved for diners while Florida is feasting

    Global restaurant industry data from OpenTable shows that cities such as Minneapolis, San Francisco and Seattle are struggling to recover from the pandemic. Florida cities are booming.

  • Jamie Dimon warns ‘something worse’ than a recession could be coming

    The prediction, while vague, is direr than those of most other executives, including Goldman Sachs chief David Solomon and BlackRock’s Larry Fink.

  • Fetterman in new ad blames Washington for economic ‘mess’

    Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman is blaming Washington, D.C., for the economy’s “mess” in a new ad released on Tuesday. “The truth is that our economy is a mess because of Washington. The rich, powerful, the insiders and the lobbyists. They’re lying about me to take the heat off themselves. It’s Washington’s fault,” Fetterman, a…

  • Fed minutes show more rate hikes in the pipeline, but pace could slow

    Federal Reserve officials saw "little evidence" late last month that U.S. inflation pressures were easing, and steeled themselves to force the economy to slow down to control an ongoing surge in prices, according to the minutes of their July 26-27 policy meeting. While not explicitly hinting at a particular pace of coming rate increases, beginning with the Sept. 20-21 meeting, the minutes released on Wednesday showed U.S. central bank policymakers committed to raising rates as high as necessary to tame inflation - even as they began to acknowledge more explicitly the risk they might go too far and curb economic activity too much. "Participants agreed that there was little evidence to date that inflation pressures were subsiding," the minutes said.

  • Gas Prices for Every Decade Since 1930

    Gas prices are finally starting to fall back down to earth in much of the country. According to AAA, the national average is down to $4.189 per gallon as of Aug. 2. Fuel costs started to climb just as...

  • Japan Rises Above Pre-Covid Levels, Set for 3 Years of Growth

    The tortoise of Japan may be far behind the hare in the West, but Tokyo is pacing itself for steady multiyear growth.

  • Fed staff sees bond portfolio income turning negative in coming months

    The development potentially signals that the stream of tens of billions of dollars from income earned from its bond portfolio that it has been sending annually to the U.S. Treasury may slow as the Fed shrinks its balance sheet. It should not affect the ability to implement monetary policy as directed by the Federal Open Market Committee, according to minutes of the July 26-27 meeting. The negative income would be shown as a deferred asset on the Fed's balance sheet, which "would be extinguished over time as net income turned positive again in later years."

  • Schmidt proposes trust fund to keep Kansas transportation money from being raided

    “The ‘Bank of KDOT’ needs to be permanently closed,” said Schmidt, the Kansas attorney general and Republican nominee for governor.

  • Biden Signs $739 Billion Democratic Spending Bill into Law, Ignores Nonpartisan Analysts to Claim It Will Fight Inflation

    President Biden on Tuesday signed Democrats' massive spending bill into law, calling it the "biggest step forward on climate ever."

  • Gas prices are dropping across the US. Why now? Which states could hit $3 per gallon?

    U.S. drivers are finally finding some relief at the pump. But how low could gas prices go? Here's what we know.