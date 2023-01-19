Australia Jobs Surprisingly Fall, Easing Case for Rate Hike

(Bloomberg) -- Australian employment unexpectedly fell in December and the jobless rate held unchanged, sending the currency and bond yields lower as traders pared bets on a February interest-rate increase.

Employers cut 14,600 roles from the prior month, compared with an expected 25,000 increase, Australian Bureau of Statistics data showed Thursday. The participation rate fell to 66.6% from 66.8% while unemployment remained at an upwardly revised 3.5%.

Australian government bond yields and the currency slid after the release, which suggested the Reserve Bank’s aggressive tightening since May is beginning to take some of the heat out of the economy. In contrast, stocks gained on prospects of a potential rate pause.

The bureau attributed some of the labor-market weakness to a renewed outbreak of Covid-19.

“In December, we saw the number of people working reduced hours due to illness increasing by 86,000 to 606,000, which is over 50% higher than we would usually see at this time of the year,” said Lauren Ford, head of labour statistics at the ABS.

The resilience of the labor market is a key reason the central bank reckons it can engineer a soft landing in the A$2.2 trillion ($1.5 trillion) economy as policymakers raise rates to rein in inflation. The RBA, which meets Feb. 7, expects unemployment will hover around the current level through mid-year.

But many economists forecast it will climb this year as job vacancies plateau and labor supply increases thanks to rapidly rising immigration.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“Given labor supply increases, job growth will need to average 2.1% per year to stop the unemployment rate from rising further”

James McIntyre, Economist

Today’s report also showed:

Underemployment climbed 0.3 percentage point to 6.1% and underutilization rose by the same amount to 9.6%

Full-time roles increased by 17,600, while part-time fell 32,200

Monthly hours worked declined, while the employment to population ratio also slid to 64.3%

--With assistance from Tomoko Sato.

(Updates with chart, further details.)

