Australia joins US diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics
Australia will not send officials to the upcoming winter Olympics in Beijing, Prime Minister Scott Morrison says, joining a US diplomatic boycott of the event. Canberra's decision comes amid "disagreement" with China over a slew of issues, from Australia's foreign interference laws to a recent decision to acquire nuclear-powered submarines, Morrison said. He also cited human rights abuses in the Xinjiang region and Beijing's ongoing freeze on ministerial contact with Canberra. +TRANSCRIPTION TO FOLLOW+ S