Australia lifts ban on Boeing 737 MAX, first in Asia-Pacific region

  • FILE PHOTO: A Boeing 737 MAX airplane lands after a test flight at Boeing Field in Seattle
  • FILE PHOTO: A Boeing 737 Max engine is pictured in a maintenance hanger in Tulsa
1 / 2

Australia lifts ban on Boeing 737 MAX, first in Asia-Pacific region

FILE PHOTO: A Boeing 737 MAX airplane lands after a test flight at Boeing Field in Seattle
Jamie Freed
·2 min read

By Jamie Freed

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia's aviation regulator said on Friday it would lift a near two-year ban on flights to and from the country that use the Boeing Co 737 MAX planes, making the country the first in the Asia-Pacific region to do so.

"We... are confident that the aircraft are safe," Graeme Crawford, the acting chief of the Civil Aviation Safety Authority, said in a statement.

The regulator has accepted the comprehensive return-to-service requirements set by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) as state of design for the 737 MAX, he added.

No Australian airlines operate the 737 MAX, but Fiji Airways and Singapore Airlines Ltd operated them on flights to Australia before the craft were grounded in March 2019 after two deadly crashes.

Crawford said it was unclear when those airlines would resume flights to Australia given the disruption by COVID-19 to international air travel.

Fiji Airways and Singapore Airlines will also need to approval to fly from their national aviation regulators and from others where they need to use the airspace.

A Fiji Airways spokesman said it was still working with other regulators in the region, including those in Fiji and New Zealand, before returning the 737 MAX to service.

New Zealand's Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said it had worked closely with counterparts in Australia and Singapore on the return of the 737 MAX in New Zealand.

"The CAA will not issue a blanket approval for the Boeing 737 MAX to fly into New Zealand but will work with any future operators on a case-by-case basis to clear flight operations into New Zealand," the CAA said, noting Fiji Airways was still restricting international flights due to COVID-19.

Singapore's aviation regulator did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

Regulators in the United States, Europe, Britain, Canada, Brazil and the United Arab Emirates are among those that have already approved the jet's return to flight following technical modifications and additional pilot training.

China was the first country globally to ban the 737 MAX from its airspace in 2019 and it has not indicated when it will lift the ban.

Boeing said on Friday it was working with regulators and customers to return the 737 MAX to service safely worldwide.

Virgin Australia has 25 of the planes on order but they are not due for delivery until mid-2023.

(Reporting by Jamie Freed; additional reporting by Aradhana Aravindan in Singapore Editing by Clarence Fernandez, Edwina Gibbs and Gerry Doyle)

Recommended Stories

  • Gallinari hits team-record 10 3s, Hawks rout Celtics 127-112

    Danilo Gallinari set a Hawks franchise record with 10 3-pointers in a 38-point spree that carried Atlanta to a 127-112 rout of the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night. Gallinari broke the mark of nine 3-pointers by Steve Smith in a 1997 game against Seattle. The Hawks also eclipsed the overall team record by going 23 of 42.

  • Charlie Munger Speaks at Daily Journal AGM

    Yahoo Finance is the exclusive live stream host for the fully virtual Daily Journal Annual Meeting featuring Daily Journal Chairman and Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Charlie Munger. Munger takes shareholder questions from Yahoo Finance's Julia La Roche.

  • A Balanced Take on Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock

    Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) shot to prominence last year as one of the early frontrunners in the race to bring a coronavirus vaccine to market. However, the biotech has been unable to keep up with its bigger peers and its Covid-19 program is still a way off from potential regulatory approval. Inovio’s Covid-19 DNA vaccine candidate INO-4800 is currently in the Phase 2/3 trial, but in addition to taking the good fight to the coronavirus, the DNA vaccine maker has set its sights on other diseases it hopes to fend off. Earlier this week, the company announced that the dosing of the first patient in a Phase 1b study of its Lassa fever DNA vaccine candidate, INO-4500, had taken place at the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research in Ghana. 220 18- to 50-year-old participants are expected to enroll in the program, who will receive two vaccinations 28 days apart with either 1.0 mg or 2.0 mg of INO-4500. The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) is funding the study. CEPI has previously provided Inovio with Lassa fever related funding. In 2018, the foundation granted the company $56 million to develop vaccine candidates for Lassa fever and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS). A Phase 1 study has already taken place in the US, for which the candidate produced strong antibody and T cell immune responses. H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju notes that the Ghanaian trial is the first West African study of Lassa fever. Moreover, INO-4500 notches another first; it is the only Lassa fever vaccine candidate to enter a human study. “We believe an ideal dosing regimen could be selected from the Phase 1b study and advanced into a Phase 2 trial in West Africa,” the 5-star analyst said. “Positive Phase 2 data may allow INO-4500 to be stockpiled for emergency use, in our view. Importantly, Inovio’s DNA medicine platform has produced and advanced multiple vaccine candidates for infectious diseases into human trials, including the COVID-19 vaccine candidate INO-4800, which provide the company with multiple shots on goal in the vaccine space.” For now, however, Selvaraju remains on the sidelines with a Neutral (i.e. Hold) rating. Citing “market valuation and volatility,” the analyst refrains from providing a price target. (To watch Selvaraju’s track record, click here) In contrast, on where the share price is heading, the rest of the Street takes a decidedly positive stance; at $18.25, the average price target implies gains of ~59% over the next 12 months. Based on 2 Buys and 3 Holds, the stock currently has a Moderate Buy consensus rating. (See INO stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Dow Rallies After Schumer Makes Stimulus Pledge; Boeing Soars, Apple Falls; Cyclicals Pass Buy

    The Dow Jones rallied after N.Y. Sen Chuck Schumer made a bullish stimulus prediction. Boeing stock rose, Tesla stock rallied. Apple stock fell. Bitcoin rose.

  • Virgin Galactic Delays Test Flight Further As New Snag Uncovered

    Virgin Galactic scheduled its next test flight for May as the space tourism company fixes an issue that was discovered earlier this month.

  • Boeing, hit with $6.6 million FAA fine, faces much bigger 787 repair bill - sources

    Boeing Co will pay a $6.6 million to U.S. regulators as part of a settlement over quality and safety-oversight lapses going back years, a setback that comes as Boeing wrestles with repairs to flawed 787 Dreamliner jets that could dwarf the cost of the federal penalty. Boeing is beginning painstaking repairs and forensic inspections to fix structural integrity flaws embedded deep inside at least 88 parked 787s built over the last year or so, a third industry source said. The inspections and retrofits could take weeks or even up to a month per plane and are likely to cost hundreds of millions - if not billions - of dollars, depending to a large degree on the number of planes and defects involved, the person said.

  • New Mel Kiper mock draft leaves Bears without first-round quarterback

    Kiper's prediction is a bit surprising.

  • Is Boeing Stock a Buy?

    The case for buying Boeing (NYSE: BA) stock is based on the idea that it's a good way to play a recovery in the global economy from the COVID-19 pandemic. Let's take a look at Boeing in light of these considerations. Boeing is hoping commercial air travel starts to recover.

  • Babylon explores US listing that could value it at $4bn

    Babylon is said to be exploring a US listing that could value the health app at $4bn (£2.8bn) as its business continues to grow during the Covid-19 pandemic. The digital health company has been approached by several special purpose acquisition companies about going public via a Spac merger, according to sources speaking to Bloomberg. Babylon is also believed to be weighing a traditional initial public offering in the US. The health tech group, which has its own digital doctor app and also provides the NHS GP at Hand service, has long been eyeing expansion in the US and is currently advertising for director of SEC reporting and technical accounting to be based in San Francisco. "We have a leg in the United States and we are as much of an American company now as we are a British company," Ali Parsa, CEO of Babylon, told The Telegraph earlier this month. This week, the company also announced the appointment of a chief business officer, chief operating officer and chief technology officer for its US operations. Babylon currently has between 300 and 350 staff in the US, based across three offices in New York, California and Austin. Up to 80pc of the company's revenue comes from the US. A $550 million cash infusion led by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund in 2019 valued the company at about $2 billion. It put Babylon in a position to grow when the coronavirus pandemic hit last year and the company is hoping this is a watershed moment for health tech. "There's no question that we need to come out of this pandemic and rethink the model of delivery of healthcare," said Parsa, who envisions a future where people can monitor their health in advance of getting ill so they can catch warning signs early. "What we've done with our cars now is we've buried so many sensors in them that we monitor everything about our cars, and then the sensors will tell us when the car is going wrong," he said. "Imagine a world in which we do exactly that, where we collect so much data from you to your devices so our job is to monitor you so that you never have surprises." A representative for Babylon declined to comment.

  • Marriott CEO Anthony Capuano on the future of hospitality post-pandemic

    Marriott appointed Anthony Capuano as the company's new CEO, following Arne Sorenson’s tragic death. Marriott CEO Anthony Capuano&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how the hotel industry is faring amid pandemic and break down what the future holds for the hospitality industry as coronavirus cases continue to spike across the globe.

  • UK will resist 'dubious' EU pressure on banks, says BoE's Bailey

    Britain will resist "very firmly" any European Union attempts to arm-twist banks into shifting trillions of euros in derivatives clearing from Britain to the bloc after Brexit, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Wednesday. Europe's top banks have been asked by the European Commission to justify why they should not have to shift clearing of euro-denominated derivatives from London to the EU, a document seen by Reuters on Tuesday showed. Britain's financial services industry, which contributes over 10% of the country's taxes, has been largely cut off from the EU since a Brexit transition period ended on Dec. 31 as the sector is not covered by the UK-EU trade deal.

  • Disney Announces New "Loki" Series Will Start Streaming in June

    Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) announced today the launch date for its upcoming Disney+ streaming series, Loki, in a Tweet informing viewers the newest superhero show will start appearing on screens on June 11. The show is described as a "crime thriller" focusing on Loki, Marvel Studios' smarmy god of mischief from the company's rendering of Norse mythology. The show will be the second major Disney+ offering from Marvel Studios following the highly popular WandaVision, a sort of superhero sitcom.

  • Europe’s Recovery Choices Will Leave It a Year Behind the U.S.

    (Bloomberg) -- While the U.S. rushes toward a blockbuster fiscal stimulus package to accelerate its recovery from the coronavirus crisis, much of Europe is pootling along in the slow lane.President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus bill, if congressional leaders pass the full amount, would take his administration’s spending in 2021 to more than three times as much as euro-area countries have planned, according to UniCredit SpA.As a consequence, most economists expect the U.S. economy to reach its pre-pandemic size around the middle of 2021, roughly a full year before the currency bloc.JPMorgan Chase & Co. estimates the “fiscal thrust” — the boost from discretionary government spending minus the drag of expiring tax breaks and support measures — will add 1.8% to U.S. output this year. For the euro zone, it’ll subtract 0.1%.Europe’s go-slow is partly a result of its unwieldy makeup. The European Union’s 27 sovereign governments set their own fiscal policies, and it took months of negotiations last year to agree on a common 750 billion-euro ($910 billion) recovery fund. Proposals for how to spend the money are still being processed, and funds probably won’t start being distributed until the second half of the year.Such careful consideration has its benefits. Get it right, and the EU will have a well-structured suite of projects that enhance productivity and growth potential for years to come. Get it wrong though, and the continent could be blighted for just as long.“The question is what do we want to achieve,” said Carsten Brzeski, an economist at ING Germany. “Do we want this short-term momentum or do we want to use the money to improve the structure of the economy in a sustainable way? In Europe it’s the latter that we need.”The EU’s recovery fund, combined with a 1.1 trillion-euro multi-year budget, is a breakthrough package for the union. The money will be spent between now and 2027, with more than half intended for “modernization” such as digitization and fighting climate change.Not only is it the EU’s largest-ever stimulus package, the recovery fund is financed by jointly backed bonds — the first time the EU has agreed to such a measure.It’s temporary, but European Central Bank officials hope it will ultimately lead to a permanent joint fiscal capacity, effectively the equivalent of the U.S. federal budget.The bloc has long struggled with smoothing out economic differences between countries, and the pandemic has exposed that flaw once again. National fiscal programs have been far more generous in wealthy nations such as Germany than in weaker ones such as Italy and Spain.Not everyone is convinced Europe has got it right though. Erik Nielsen, UniCredit’s chief economist, says the difference in spending plans compared to the U.S. is “mind-boggling” and the euro-zone approach is “severely inadequate.” It’ll lead to a muted recovery, higher unemployment, deeper economic scars and weak inflation, he said in his report.Such an outcome would be all too familiar for the euro zone. Fixation on austerity to reduce debts after the 2008-2009 global financial crisis, rather than boosting growth through consumption, condemned the bloc to a sluggish recovery which turned into a sovereign debt crisis and double-dip recession.Nielsen cites the so-called output gap as a key indicator of the problem. That gauge of unused economic potential is hard to measure precisely, but it’s widely considered to be bigger in the EU than in the U.S. at the moment. That means Europe should be doing more, not less, to boost its economy.The International Monetary Fund estimates the U.S. output gap was 3.2% of gross domestic product in 2020, and 5.1% in the euro zone.U.S. stimulus is already rapidly reducing slack there, according to the Congressional Budget Office. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and high-profile economists such as Lawrence Summers have sparred over the risk that the Biden administration’s spending is too high, potentially fueling asset bubbles and overly high inflation. Still, some economists argue that the vagaries of the output gap make it a poor foundation for policy decisions. Maria Demertzis, deputy director at the Bruegel think tank in Brussels, said European countries are right to focus on support for struggling parts of the economy and investment. Measures to boost consumption aren’t targeted enough, she said.Experience from 2020 also indicates that European consumers will probably go out and spend as soon as they’re allowed to do so. Households are sitting on hundreds of billions of euros in savings they accumulated during lockdowns that could further fuel the recovery.“Generous government support through the pandemic means European economies are set to rally once restrictions are lifted — a big chunk of slack will vanish, even without an extra fiscal boost,” said Jamie Rush, chief European economist at Bloomberg Economics. “In an environment of rising global yields, I see targeted stimulus offering the best value for money.”Read more: Euro-Area Confidence Improves Amid Optimism on Vaccine Rollout Pandemic Sets Stage for Euro-Area Showdown Over Debt Rules France’s Latest Plan to Save Businesses Has Europe IntriguedFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Ethanol Output Plunges Most on Record After U.S. Deep Freeze

    (Bloomberg) -- Ethanol production in the U.S. dropped the most on record last week as a historic cold snap prompted some plants to slow or completely shut down amid power outages and a spike in natural gas prices.Output slid 28% to 658,000 barrels a day, according to the Department of Energy. The decline was the biggest in figures going back to 2010, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Production was also below the average estimate of 819,000 in Bloomberg survey of analysts.A brutal cold snap in the central U.S., home to the bulk of the country’s ethanol production, caused some plants to lose electricity and others to slow down or temporarily stop operations to conserve energy as natural gas prices soared. Some makers of the corn-based biofuel pulled back output as much as 60%, Renewable Fuels Association President Geoff Cooper said last week.Cooper said in an email on Wednesday that it could be another week before most plants are ramped back up to pre-deep-freeze levels of output, as producers deal with the various gas, electricity, and rail disruptions.Output last week was 38% below the same period a year earlier, and the smallest since early May, shortly after initial stay-at-home orders amid the coronavirus outbreak dramatically cut demand for motor fuel. Stockpiles for the week fell 6.2%.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Buy the Earnings Dip in Square? Let's Look at the Chart

    Square has been on fire this year but has endured a multi-day dip. Let's look at the charts to see if this latest selloff is an opportunity.

  • Americans can’t file their income taxes fast enough — but they should brace for some unwelcome news in their 2020 returns

    As of Feb. 19, only 8 full days into the 2021 filing season, the IRS received 34.69 million individual returns.

  • After the upcoming third stimulus check, will you get a fourth?

    The U.S. House votes Friday on a bill to give you a third payment. Could there be another?

  • Hong Kongers crowdsourced a protest manual—and Myanmar’s already using it

    The how-to guide details 60 different roles in Hong Kong's protests, from frontliners to medics to translators.

  • Charlie Munger: It's 'absolute insanity' to think owning 100 stocks instead of five makes you a better investor

    Munger says the argument for diversification should be called 'diworsification.'

  • What's the timing on your next stimulus check, once the House approves it?

    Here's what still has to happen, including the big vote scheduled for Friday.