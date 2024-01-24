Australia to Limit Tax Cuts for Rich to Aid Low-Income Earners

(Bloomberg) -- The harsh economic reality confronting many Australians means Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is set to break a key campaign promise.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Australia will amend controversial legislated tax cuts by reducing the windfall for wealthy households to provide greater relief for low- and middle-income earners.

Under the original program, known as Stage 3, the 32.5% and 37% tax brackets were to be scrapped and a 30% rate applied to incomes of between A$45,000 ($30,000) and A$200,000. The top tax bracket of 45% would then kick in after that, compared with the current threshold of A$180,000.

Under Albanese’s plan to be announced Thursday, the 37% tax rate will remain in place for those earning A$135,000 or more and the top 45% rate will apply from A$190,000, or between the existing and previously proposed level.

In return, lower income earners will receive a larger benefit than originally intended. The bottom tax rate of 19% will be cut to 16% for incomes of up to A$45,000, with the 30% bracket then applying on earnings up to A$135,000.

Albanese said Wednesday his economic policy is designed to do “the right thing for the right reasons,” adding that a lot had changed in the world since the tax changes were legislated in 2019.

“My job is to respond, to seek advice, and then to make a difference,” he told reporters in Canberra. “To make the right decision, not the easy decision.”

Inflation in Australia remains higher than in many developed counterparts and while it has eased from a December 2022 peak, it’s proving sticky in some sectors. Surveys show the high cost-of-living among the most important issues to voters, with the price of food, energy and rent of particular concern.

In his speech on Thursday, Albanese will say the tax cuts are largely revenue neutral and will not worsen inflation, quoting advice from Australia’s Treasury Department.

The Stage 3 tax cuts were the third in a series of revenue reforms legislated by the center-right Coalition when it was in office. The first two rounds focused on low- and middle-income earners. Albanese promised to keep the tax changes ahead of the 2022 election, and repeatedly said after his victory that his position on the reforms hadn’t changed.

The opposition Liberal-National Coalition has pledged to reverse Albanese’s adjustments if it wins power at the next election. Shadow Treasurer Angus Taylor described the prime minister’s decision as the “mother of all broken promises,” drawing the battle lines for the campaign to come.

--With assistance from Ainslie Chandler.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.