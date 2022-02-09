Australia, Lithuania to unite in countering China pressures

Australian Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Payne, right, and Lithuania's counterpart Gabrielius Landsbergis hold a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. The foreign ministers called on like-minded countries to join forces against Chinese economic coercion. (Lukas Coch/AAP Image via AP) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ROD McGUIRK
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Gabrielius Landsbergis
    Lithuanian politician
  • Marise Payne
    Australian politician

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The foreign ministers of Australia and Lithuania agreed Wednesday to step up cooperation on strategic challenges, in particular pressures from China.

Lithuania’s Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis and his Australian counterpart Marise Payne met Wednesday at Parliament House.

Australian exporters have lost tens of billions of dollars to official and unofficial Chinese trade barriers covering coal, wine, beef, crayfish and barley that have coincided with deteriorating relations with Beijing.

Lithuania, a country of 2.8 million in the Baltic region, more recently drew Beijing's ire after breaking with diplomatic custom by agreeing that Taiwan's office in its capital Vilnius would bear the name Taiwan instead of Chinese Taipei, a term used by other countries to avoid offending Beijing.

“For quite a while, Australia was probably one of the main examples where China is using economy and trade as a political instrument or, one might say, even as a political weapon,” Landsbergis said.

“Now Lithuania joins this exclusive club . . . but it is apparent that we’re definitely not the last ones,” he added.

Payne said she agreed with Landsbergis on the importance of like-minded countries working together with a consistent approach to maintaining the international rules-based order, free and open trade, transparency, security and stability.

“There are many colleagues with whom the foreign minister (Landsbergis) and I work and engage on these issues . . . the more I think we are sending the strongest possible message about our rejection of coercion and our rejection of authoritarianism,” Payne said.

Landsbergis welcomed Australia to World Trade Organization consultations over a complaint by the European Union accusing Beijing of holding up goods — both from member nation Lithuania and from EU companies that use Lithuanian components — at China’s borders.

“We need to remind countries like China or any other country that would wish to use trade as a weapon that like-minded countries across the globe . . . have tools and regulations that help withstand the coercion and not to give in to . . . political and economic pressures,” Landsbergis said.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said Tuesday that China was adhering to WTO rules in its dealings with Lithuania.

“The so-called ‘coercion’ of China against Lithuania is purely made out of thin air,” he said Tuesday.

“China urges Lithuania to face up to the objective facts, mend its ways and come back to the right track of adhering to the one-China principle. It should stop confounding right with wrong and maliciously hyping things up, let alone trying to rope other countries in to gang up on China,” Zhao said.

The one-China principle holds that Taiwan is part of China and the Communist government in Beijing is China’s sole legitimate government.

Lithuania's first embassy in the 31-year history of bilateral ties opened in Canberra on Wednesday. Lithuania also offered support for Australia reaching a free trade deal with the EU. Australia plans to open a trade office in Lithuania soon.

Landsbergis said disruptions by China and Russia of the “global rules-based order" required an international response. “We have to act counter-disruptively. That means reassuring and strengthening our ties and, actually, this rules-based order that provides security for some of us and prosperity also for the others,” he added.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Blinken to meet Pacific islands leaders balancing China and west

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken travels to Fiji on Saturday to reassure Pacific island leaders that Washington and its allies are committed to providing security and COVID vaccines, as China steps up its aid and influence in the region. Blinken's Fiji visit, the first by a secretary of state in four decades, follows a meeting that will take place in Melbourne of the Quad grouping of the United States, Japan, India and Australia. "The Quad is becoming a powerful mechanism for delivering, helping to vaccinate a big part of the world, getting a lot of vaccines out there," Blinken said en route to Melbourne.

  • Australian company to bring 500 jobs to Lebanon

    Hundreds of jobs are coming to Wilson County, courtesy of a new manufacturing facility that will produce chargers for electric vehicles.

  • Exclusive-Belarusian skier flees country after ban for political views

    A Belarusian cross-country skier has fled the country with her family because of fears of reprisals by authorities after she was barred from competition over the family's political views, she and her father said. Darya Dolidovich and her family are now in Poland, where she hopes to continue training, Sergei Dolidovich, a seven-time Olympian cross-country skier who also coaches Darya, told Reuters in an interview by video call with his daughter on Tuesday. Reuters reported last month that 17-year-old Darya was barred from competing for what Sergei and his daughter believe were his participation in street protests against the 2020 re-election of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko that opponents said was fraudulent.

  • Opinion: Small gifts making a big impact on Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund

    Because of the generosity of Bengals fans, The Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund is now large enough to begin addressing hunger and food insecurity across southeastern Ohio.

  • UK's Johnson disappointed by China's treatment of Lithuania

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressed disappointment on Tuesday with what he cast as China's coercive trading practices against Lithuania. China has downgraded diplomatic ties with Lithuania and pressured multinationals to sever links with the Baltic state after it allowed Taiwan to open a de-facto embassy in Vilnius. "The prime minister reiterated the UK's disappointment in China's use of coercive trading practices against Lithuania," a Downing Street spokesman said after talks between Johnson and Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte.

  • China's Bilibili to hire more staff after employee death stokes overtime debate

    The Alibaba Group-backed company, one of China's largest video platforms, came under public scrutiny last week after a user on microblogging platform Weibo said that the employee died after working long hours during the Spring Festival holiday, an allegation that went viral on social media. Local media reported Bilibili had in an internal letter on Monday said that his death was not caused by overtime. On Tuesday, the company released a public statement in which it published details of the case, stating that the employee had worked eight hours a day during the holiday.

  • Ron DeSantis won't say if he believes Pence could have overturned Trump's loss

    Ron DeSantis won't say if he believes Pence could have overturned Trump's loss

  • Russia links U.S. nuclear arms talks to security demands - report

    The fate of nuclear arms controls talks between Russia and the United States will to a large extent depend on how the negotiations on Moscow's security demands progress, a senior Russian diplomat was quoted as saying on Monday. Having amassed over 100,000 troops near the border with its pro-Western neighbour Ukraine, Russia wants the United States and NATO to pledge that Kyiv will not be allowed to join the military bloc. Vladimir Yermakov, head of nuclear non-proliferation and controls at Russia's foreign ministry, told the RIA news agency that the urgent security guarantees discussions have taken priority over strategic arms controls talks.

  • U.S. accuses couple of laundering $4.5 billion in bitcoin tied to 2016 hack

    WASHINGTON/NEW YORK (Reuters) -The U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday it has unraveled its biggest-ever cryptocurrency theft, seizing a record-shattering $3.6 billion in bitcoin tied to the 2016 hack of digital currency exchange Bitfinex and arresting a husband-and-wife team on money laundering charges. Ilya "Dutch" Lichtenstein, 34, and his wife, Heather Morgan, 31, New Yorkers who were arrested in Manhattan Tuesday morning, spent the illegal proceeds on items ranging from gold and non-fungible tokens to a $500 Walmart gift card, prosecutors said. The couple had active public profiles, with Morgan known as rap singer "Razzlekhan," a pseudonym that she said on her website referred to Genghis Khan "but with more pizzazz."

  • 2nd guilty plea expected in alleged plot to kidnap Whitmer

    A man charged in an alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected Wednesday to be the second person to admit guilt in the scheme, according to court documents. Kaleb Franks said he would join Ty Garbin as the second person to admit guilt in a plot to abduct the Democratic governor before FBI agents arrested them in October 2020. The plea would give federal prosecutors another insider who would be a key witness against four other men scheduled to face trial in March.

  • Former Air Force sergeant to enter plea deal for killing of federal security officer in Oakland

    Steven Carrillo, a former Air Force staff sergeant, is expected to change his plea to guilty for the killing of a federal security officer David Underwood at a government building in Oakland two years ago. Prosecutors had recently announced they would not seek the death penalty against Carrillo.

  • German official: "Of course" Nord Stream 2 is an "existential threat" to Ukraine

    A top German lawmaker representing Chancellor Olaf Scholz's party told Axios that "of course" Ukraine is right to call Nord Stream 2 an "existential threat" to its security, and that past German governments were wrong to dub the pipeline a "purely commercial project."Why it matters: Nord Stream 2 has been a major headache for the Biden administration, which waived sanctions on the operator of the Russia-to-Germany pipeline in order to help repair relations with Berlin damaged during the Trump er

  • Chinese Embassy defends use of Korean dress in Olympic ceremony

    The Chinese Embassy in South Korea on Tuesday defended the use of a Korean traditional costume in last week's Olympic opening ceremony in Beijing, after South Korean politicians and activists criticised what they called "cultural appropriation". A woman wearing what appeared to be a Korean hanbok dress was among those representing China's different ethnic groups during the ceremony. Some South Koreans have complained about recent Chinese assertions that various aspects of Korean culture are of Chinese origin.

  • Leah Richards leads Lansing Catholic over Haslett to preserve perfect record

    Leah Richards scored 23 points to help lead Lansing Catholic to a big non-conference road win over Haslett

  • Chlöe Bailey Shuts Down A Thirsty Fan Who Claimed She Tried To Holla At Him In High School

    Don't come for Chlöe Bailey unless she sends for you!

  • PPD: SWAT standoff highlights need for police equipment that keeps up with the times

    A brief shootout between Pensacola SWAT officers and a suspect highlights a need for equipment and training that keeps up with today's policing.

  • Nurse who allegedly set woman on fire found dead

    Nicholas Pagano was found inside his vehicle in Waterford with what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the chest.

  • Blinken Talks of Crisis as He Heads to Australia: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Moscow cast doubt on French President Emmanuel Macron’s comment he’d received assurances from President Vladimir Putin that Russia wouldn’t escalate tensions with Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000We’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’DOJ Seizes $3.6 Billion in Bitcoin Stolen in Bitfinex HackByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver B

  • US approves support deal with Taiwan for Patriot missiles

    The Biden administration has approved a $100 million support contract with Taiwan aimed at boosting the island’s missile defense systems as it faces increasing pressure from China. The State Department announced the engineering and maintenance agreement on Monday as China plays host to the 2022 Winter Olympics. China, which is sharply critical of any American arms sales to Taiwan, called on the U.S. to revoke the deal and stop any military interaction with the self-governing island.

  • Big European nations likely to gain the most from EU chip push

    The European Commission's plan to make the continent more lucrative for investing in semiconductor factories will likely skew the benefits towards larger countries such as Germany, France and Italy, analysts say. With billions of euros of public and private investment, along with covering up to 100% of the proven funding gap with public resources, a subsidy race could tilt the balance toward countries with larger resources. "I don't see how that can be avoided as that's just the nature of the beast ... same as in the U.S. where states give different subsidies to get the companies to build in a given state," Gartner chip analyst Alan Priestley said.