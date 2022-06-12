Australia Looks to Earn Its Place in Pacific as China Muscles In

(Bloomberg) -- Australia needs to put Pacific islands nations and their development needs first to repair its relations in the region, said Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles, amid growing competition from China.

Australia should be the “natural partner of choice for the nations of the Pacific,” Marles said in an interview with Bloomberg Television’s Juliette Saly.

“But it’s not something we get by right,” said Marles, who is also defense minister in the newly elected government. “We need to earn it.”

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s administration is racing to bolster ties with its neighbors after China shocked Canberra in April by signing a security pact with the Solomon Islands. China has already begun training Solomon Islands police.

Marles wouldn’t be drawn on whether Australia would join any war to defend Taiwan if China tried to reunify the pair by force.

“We have a One-China policy,” he said. “We do not support Taiwanese independence. We don’t support any unilateral action on either side of the Taiwan Strait which would change the status quo.”

Marles is attending the IISS Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, where he said he was introduced to Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe.

“I briefly met the defense minister and shook his hand, but I wouldn’t want to overstate the interaction,” Marles said.

