Australia marks national day with protests, calming words

  • Russell Dawson of the Koomurri Aboriginal Dancers participates in a smoking ceremony during Australia Day ceremonies in Sydney, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
  • Russell Dawson of the Koomurri Aboriginal Dancers participates in a smoking ceremony during Australia Day ceremonies in Sydney, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
  • Members of the crowd raise their fists during an Aboriginal-lead Invasion Day rally on Australia Day in Sydney, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Many of Australia's First Nations people say that sovereignty has never been ceded and oppose ongoing colonial violence and destruction. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
  • Protesters hold signs in a social distanced crowd during an Aboriginal-lead Invasion Day rally on Australia Day in Sydney, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Many of Australia's First Nations people say that sovereignty has never been ceded and oppose ongoing colonial violence and destruction. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
  • A speaker addresses a crowd during an Aboriginal-lead Invasion Day rally on Australia Day in Sydney, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Many of Australia's First Nations people say that sovereignty has never been ceded and oppose ongoing colonial violence and destruction. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
  • Protesters scuffle with police as they are arrested when a small group marched through Hyde Park following an Invasion Day rally in Sydney, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Many of Australia's First Nations people say that sovereignty has never been ceded and oppose ongoing colonial violence and destruction. (Dean Lewins/AAP Image via AP)
  • Protesters arrange signs in a social distanced crowd during an Aboriginal-lead Invasion Day rally on Australia Day in Sydney, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Many of Australia's First Nations people say that sovereignty has never been ceded and oppose ongoing colonial violence and destruction. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
  • Members of the public participate in an Aboriginal smoking ceremony during Australia Day ceremonies in Sydney, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
  • Members of the public participate in an Aboriginal smoking ceremony during Australia Day ceremonies in Sydney, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
  • FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2020, file photo, former Australian Open champion Margaret Court holds up the women's Australian Open trophy, the Daphne Ackhurst Memorial Cup, as her 50th anniversary of her Grand Slam is celebrated at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. Australia media are reporting that controversial former tennis champion Margaret Court will receive the country’s top award in the Australia Day honors list, and the apparent decision is already being criticized. The 78-year-old’s appointment as Companion of the Order of Australia was reported to be revealed late on Monday, Jan. 26, 2021, but it was leaked on social media. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)
  • Russell Dawson of the Koomurri Aboriginal Dancers participates in a smoking ceremony during Australia Day ceremonies in Sydney, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
  • Russell Dawson of the Koomurri Aboriginal Dancers participates in a smoking ceremony during Australia Day ceremonies in Sydney, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
  • Russell Dawson of the Koomurri Aboriginal Dancers participates in a smoking ceremony during Australia Day ceremonies in Sydney, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
  • A member of the Koomurri Aboriginal Dancers participates in a smoking ceremony during Australia Day ceremonies in Sydney, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
  • A man holds an Aboriginal flag in a social distanced crowd during an Aboriginal-lead Invasion Day rally on Australia Day in Sydney, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Many of Australia's First Nations people say that sovereignty has never been ceded and oppose ongoing colonial violence and destruction. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
  • A protester holds a sign in a social distanced crowd during an Aboriginal-lead Invasion Day rally on Australia Day in Sydney, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Many of Australia's First Nations people say that sovereignty has never been ceded and oppose ongoing colonial violence and destruction. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
  • A man holds a modified Australian flag and the Aboriginal flag in a social distanced crowd during an Aboriginal-lead Invasion Day rally on Australia Day in Sydney, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Many of Australia's First Nations people say that sovereignty has never been ceded and oppose ongoing colonial violence and destruction. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
1 / 17

APTOPIX Australia Day

Russell Dawson of the Koomurri Aboriginal Dancers participates in a smoking ceremony during Australia Day ceremonies in Sydney, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

SYDNEY (AP) — Government leaders marked a socially distanced Australia Day with calming words Tuesday as protesters denounced celebrations of a day some dub “Invasion Day” because of historical wrongs committed against Indigenous people.

The 4,000 protesters who gathered in small groups in Sydney’s Domain were warned they could be fined or jailed for breaching limits on large crowds. But many protesters wore masks and adhered to social distancing guidelines, and only a few arrests occurred for not following police orders.

Protest organizers called for Australia Day, which recognizes the day the British navy arrived with convict ships and raised a flag signaling the intent to found a British colony, to be abolished.

“They’re out there celebrating this day like it’s a birthday or Christmas,” said Paul Silva, a nephew of David Dungay Jr., who died in police custody in 2015. He said Jan. 26 was ”the day when our ancestors were murdered.”

Elsewhere in Australia's biggest city, the usually vibrant Sydney Harbour was almost empty as most of the events were scaled back or cancelled to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

New South Wales state Premier Gladys Berejiklian used a speech in the city to try to calm tensions.

“We must also recognize, as a mature and decent nation, that today is a day that causes pain for some of our First Nations people,” she said. “We cannot and should never deny any aspect of our history, or the key milestones that have made us the nation we are today.”

People also have been divided over whether former tennis champion Margaret Court should have been given the nation’s top civilian award, the Companion of the Order of Australia.

The award was given to recognize Court’s service to tennis as winner of a record 24 Grand Slam singles titles and a mentor for young athletes. But Court’s tennis achievements have been overshadowed by her outspoken homophobic views.

Journalist Kerry O’Brien rejected an Australia Day award he was to receive this year to take a stand against Court receiving her honor, and Canberra Dr. Clara Tuck Meng Soo handed back her 2016 award in protest. Soo received her award for her work with the LGBTQ community and those with HIV and drug dependencies.

Court, a Pentecostal minister who runs a church in Perth on the west coast, said last week she won’t change her opinions.

“All my life I’ve had those views and I was just saying what the Bible says,” Court said. “I should always be able to say my views biblically, being a pastor and helping people with marriages and family. And I’ll never change those views.”

In the capital Canberra, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison attended a flag-raising and citizenship ceremony and told those gathered that Jan. 26 had changed the country forever.

“There is no escaping or cancelling that fact. For better and worse, it was the moment where the journey to our modern Australia began. And it is this continuing Australian journey that we recognize today," he said. “Our stories since that day have been of sorrow and of joy, of loss and redemption, of failure and of success.”

Latest Stories

  • Why Black Americans aren't being vaccinated for COVID-19 at the same rate as whites

    Early data on the rollout of the vaccines for COVID-19 shows that minority populations in the United States already disproportionately affected by the pandemic are not being immunized at the same rate as white Americans. 

  • Meet the other American who was impeached and tried after leaving office

    First Read is your briefing from "Meet the Press" and the NBC Political Unit on the day's most important political stories and why they matter.

  • Biden's latest executive order will require the federal government to "buy American"

    President Joe Biden will continue his flurry of executive orders on Monday, signing a new directive to require the federal government to “buy American” for products and services. Why it matters: The executive action is yet another attempt by Biden to accomplish goals administratively without waiting for the backing of Congress. The new order echoes Biden's $400 billion campaign pledge to increase government purchases of American goods.Be smart: sign up FREE for the most influential newsletter in America.What they're saying: "President Biden is ensuring that when the federal government spends taxpayer dollars they are spent on American made goods by American workers and with American-made component parts," the White House said in a fact sheet.The big picture: Biden’s action kick offs another week in which the president will seek to undo many Trump policies with executive actions, while signaling the direction that he wants to take the country. * Biden will also reaffirm his support for the Jones Act, which requires maritime shipments between American ports to be carried on U.S. vessels. * Last week, Biden signed an order to attempt to raise the minimum wage for federal contractors and workers to $15 an hour.The bottom line: Former President Trump also attempted to force the federal government to rely on U.S. manufacturers for procurement with "buy American" provisions. * But supply chains — with some parts and components made outside of the U.S. — require long and complicated efforts to boost domestic manufacturing. Support safe, smart, sane journalism. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.

  • US judge blocks release of Tennessee man in Capitol riot

    A federal judge on Sunday blocked the release of a Tennessee man who authorities say carried flexible plastic handcuffs during the riot at the U.S. Capitol earlier this month. U.S. District Judge Beryl A. Howell for the District of Columbia set aside an order by a judge in Tennessee concerning the release of Eric Munchel of Nashville. After testimony at a detention hearing, U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey Frensley for the Middle District of Tennessee determined Friday that Munchel wasn’t a flight risk and didn’t pose harm to the public.

  • U.S. Supreme Court spurns former New York lawmaker Silver's appeal

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear an appeal by Sheldon Silver, the once-powerful New York State Assembly Speaker, of his conviction on corruption charges that resulted in a 6-1/2-year prison sentence. Silver, 76, began serving his sentence last August despite being in poor health. Two conservative justices, Neil Gorsuch and Clarence Thomas, said they would have taken up Silver's appeal.

  • Israel expands vaccination drive to include 16 to 18-year-olds in bid to save exams

    Israel will ban passenger flights in and out of the country from Monday for a week as it seeks to stop the spread of new coronavirus variants. "Other than rare exceptions, we are closing the sky hermetically to prevent the entry of the virus variants and also to ensure that we progress quickly with our vaccination campaign," said Benjamin Netanuahu, the Israeli prime minister. It came as a study in Israel reported a 60 per cent drop in over-60s being hospitalised with coronavirus three weeks after being vaccinated, in the latest sign that the jabs are effective. According to Maccabi, an Israeli healthcare provider, there was a significant decrease in hospitalisations from day 23 onwards, which was two days after patients received their second jab. Also on Sunday, Israel expanded its rapid vaccination drive to include 16-18 year-olds in an effort to get them back in schools to take their winter examinations. The winter matriculation certificate is a significant part of university and military admissions. At least one dose has been administered to around a quarter of Israel’s 9 million-strong population. The vaccine is generally available to over 40s or, with parental permission, those aged between 16 and 18. Israel struck a deal with Pfizer at the beginning of January that allowed them to expedite delivery of the vaccine, in return for sharing extensive data on their vaccination campaign with the rest of the world. Yuli Edelstein, the Israeli health minister, told The Andrew Marr Show on Sunday that the data from their vaccination programme suggests a first dose offered around 30 per cent protection from coronavirus.

  • DC Guard Chief 'Deeply Troubled' After Nearly 200 Troops Test Positive for COVID-19

    All Guard members who test positive are quarantined and won't return to their home states until they're fully recovered.

  • Biden replaces White House doctor with longtime physician

    President Joe Biden has brought back Dr. Kevin O'Connor as his physician, replacing President Donald Trump's doctor with the one who oversaw his care when he was vice president. The White House confirmed that Dr. Sean Conley, the Navy commander who served as the head of the White House Medical Unit under Trump and oversaw his treatment when he was hospitalized with COVID-19, will assume a teaching role at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences. O'Connor, a retired Army colonel, was Biden's doctor during his entire tenure as vice president, having remained in the role at Biden's request.

  • U.S. reaffirms commitment to Japan to defending islands disputed with China

    New U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, during his first phone call with his Japanese counterpart, reaffirmed America's commitment to Tokyo to defending a group of East China Sea islets claimed by both Japan and China, the Pentagon said. Austin, in talks with Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi, confirmed that Article 5 of the U.S.-Japan security treaty, which stipulates U.S. defence obligations to Japan, covers the uninhabited islands, the Pentagon said in a statement.

  • 9 Houston officers charged, including 1 with murder, in probe of deadly 2019 raid

    The eight other current and former police officers were indicted in what authorities described as a long-term scheme to steal overtime money.

  • UAE cabinet approves establishment of embassy in Tel Aviv in further sting to Palestinians

    The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced the establishment of its embassy in Tel Aviv as the US national security advisor announced that America hopes to build “on the success of Israel’s normalisation agreements” under the Biden administration. The UAE cabinet decision to approve establishing the embassy comes after they signed the Abraham Accords in September, becoming the first Gulf state to establish a full diplomatic relationship with Israel. No further details about the embassy were given in UAE media. While Israel’s government recognises Jerusalem as its capital, the international community does not, with Palestinians claiming East Jerusalem as the capital of a future Palestinian state. Most countries base their embassies in Tel Aviv. Before the deal, Israel only had peace deals with only two Arab countries, Egypt and Jordan - where it has fortified embassies. Most Arab countries had previously refrained from recognising Israel, believing that recognition should only be granted if serious concessions are made in the Palestinian peace process. Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco later agreed to follow in the UAE’s footsteps and normalise ties with Israel under US-brokered deals.

  • Pets are back: Biden's 2 dogs settle in at White House

    The patter of paws is being heard in the White House again following the arrival of President Joe Biden's dogs Champ and Major. Major burst onto the national scene late last year after Biden, then president-elect, broke his right foot while playing with the dog at their home in Wilmington, Delaware. The Bidens adopted Major in 2018 from the Delaware Humane Association.

  • Guyana says Venezuela detained two fishing vessels in its waters

    Guyana said late on Saturday that a Venezuelan navy vessel detained two vessels that were fishing in Guyana's exclusive economic zone, the latest dispute in a long-running border conflict between the two South American nations. Caracas says much of eastern Guyana is its own territory, a claim that is rejected by Georgetown. The conflict has flared up in recent years as Guyana has started developing oil reserves near the disputed area.

  • Capitol rioter apologises to AOC for assassination threat, says he attacked Congress on Trump’s orders

    Garret Miller ‘ashamed’ of his comments towards New York lawmaker

  • Woman wanted on 74 charges of child sex abuse extradited to Australia

    Israeli authorities on Monday extradited a former teacher accused of sexually abusing her former students in Australia, capping a six-year legal battle that had strained relations between the two governments and antagonized Australia's Jewish community.

  • Israel targets flights, religious scofflaws, as virus rages

    Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday said Israel will be closing its international airport to nearly all flights, while Israeli police clashed with ultra-Orthodox protesters in several major cities and the government raced to bring a raging coronavirus outbreak under control. The entry of highly contagious variants of the virus, coupled with poor enforcement of safety rules in ultra-Orthodox communities, has contributed to one of the world's highest rates of infections. It also has threatened to undercut Israel's highly successful campaign to vaccinate its population against the virus.

  • Chinese fighter jets buzz Taiwan for second day as tensions rise days into Biden term

    China ramped up its pressure on democratic Taiwan over the weekend, with an unusually large number of fighter jets approaching the island in a "test" for the new administration of US President Joe Biden. On Sunday, 12 Chinese fighter jets entered Taiwan’s air defence identification zone, along with a reconnaissance aircraft and two anti-submarine aircraft, Taiwan’s defence ministry said. A day earlier, China sent eight bomber planes capable of carrying nuclear weapons and four fighter jets to the same area to the southwest of the island, as well as one reconnaissance aircraft. On both occasions, Taiwan sent up aircraft, issued radio warnings to the Chinese aircraft, and deployed air defence missile systems to monitor their activity. Beijing claims self-governing Taiwan as part of its territory, and has been angered by a show of increased US support for Taiwan during Donald Trump’s administration. In recent months, China has carried out frequent, at times daily, incursions aimed at pressuring President Tsai Ing-wen’s government to accept Beijing’s demand that it recognise Taiwan as part of China. These incursions have usually consisted of just one or two reconnaissance planes in recent weeks, rather than the warplanes seen over the weekend.

  • India to give homegrown vaccine in seven more states this week

    India said it will administer homegrown coronavirus vaccine COVAXIN in seven more states from Monday as it seeks to inoculate 30 million healthcare workers across the country. The government this month gave emergency-use approval to the vaccine, developed by Bharat Biotech International Ltd and state-run Indian Council of Medical Research, and another licensed from Oxford University and AstraZeneca PLC that is being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India.

  • Teen held in Indiana killings of 5, including pregnant woman

    Indianapolis police arrested a 17-year-old boy Monday in the killings of five people, including a pregnant woman, who were shot to death inside a home in what the city's mayor called a “devastating act of violence.” The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement that the name of the suspect in Sunday's killings was “not being released at this time since the suspect is a juvenile." As officers were investigating, police received information about 4:40 a.m. that led them to a nearby home, where they found multiple adults dead inside from apparent gunshot wounds, Sgt. Shane Foley said Sunday.

  • Supreme Court wipes out lower court rulings in Texas abortion battle

    The governor ordered a halt to nonessential medical procedures last year, which the attorney general then said applied to "any type of abortions."