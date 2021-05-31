Australia minister drops defamation law suit over rape claim

Australia's Minister for Industry Christian Porter speaks to the media outside the Federal Court of NSW in Sydney, Monday, May 31, 2021. Porter, on Monday, May 31, 2021, dropped his defamation suit against Australian Broadcasting Corp. and committed to contest the next election after the state broadcaster said a 30-year-old rape allegation against him could not be substantiated. (Dean Lewins/AAP Image via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ROD McGUIRK
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — An Australian government minister dropped his defamation lawsuit against Australian Broadcasting Corp. on Monday and committed to contest the next election as the state broadcaster acknowledged a 33-year-old rape allegation against him could not be substantiated.

Christian Porter, minister for industry, science and technology, and the ABC said the case had been settled under confidential terms without any damages being paid.

Porter said he did not decide to sue to make money.

“The hurt and harm that the reporting of this matter has caused to my reputation, to my family, is beyond any form of compensation,” Porter told reporters.

Despite the damage to his reputation, Porter said he would “absolutely” run for re-election at general elections to be held within a year.

The government will seek a fourth three-year term in the next election, but holds the narrowest of majorities.

Porter was attorney general when ABC reported in February that an unnamed Cabinet minister was facing a rape allegation from years before.

Days later, Porter outed himself as the minister and denied the allegation that he had raped a 16-year-old girl in 1988 when he was 17.

The accuser killed herself last year and police have said they are not investigating the allegation.

The allegation added to intensifying scrutiny of attitudes toward sexual harassment and violence within Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s conservative government.

A staffer had made an unrelated allegation two weeks earlier that she had been raped by a senior colleague in 2019 in the Parliament House office of minister Linda Reynolds.

Both Reynolds and Porter were demoted in a Cabinet reshuffle in March, but remain ministers.

ABC said it “regretted” that some readers misinterpreted its report as an accusation that Porter was guilty.

“The ABC did not intend to suggest that Mr. Porter had committed the criminal offences alleged,” an ABC statement said.

“The ABC did not contend that the serious accusations could be substantiated to the applicable legal standard – criminal or civil,” the statement added.

Recommended Stories

  • Unredacted documents reveal how Google tricked users into sharing private data

    Google has been adding various privacy improvements to its services and apps in the past few years, but it wasn’t solely out of its own volition. Google’s own privacy-infringing problems forced the company to reconsider some of its practices. Then there’s Apple’s massive interest in security and privacy that forced Google to come up with …

  • News channel gaffe declared the 16th century playwright William Shakespeare had died 5 months after getting the COVID-19 vaccine

    Newsreader Noelia Novillo mixed the great playwright up with Bill Shakespeare, 81, who had died of an illness unrelated to his COVID-19 vaccine.

  • 'Time don't heal it': The 'grief pandemic' from COVID-19 will torment Americans for years, experts say

    The scale and complexity of coronavirus pandemic-related grief have created a public health burden that could afflict people for years, experts say.

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    A sharp rise in coronavirus cases from new variants in parts of Southeast Asia has prompted new restrictions, factory closures and attempts to rapidly scale up vaccination programmes across the region. The number of daily new COVID-19 cases in Malaysia has soared past India's on a per capita basis, while total cases in Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos and East Timor have all more than doubled in the past month. Vietnam will suspend incoming international flights to its capital Hanoi from Tuesday as part of efforts to contain a fresh outbreak of the coronavirus.

  • Conservatives aim at Census' method for uncounted households

    When U.S. Census Bureau workers couldn't find out any information about some households after repeatedly mailing them questionnaire reminders and sending census takers to knock on their doors, the statisticians turned to an obscure, last-resort statistical technique known as “imputation.” Less than 1% of households were counted using the technique during the 2020 census. Imputation involves using information about neighbors with similar characteristics to fill in head counts or demographic characteristics for households lacking data.

  • Ministers race to offer all over-50s a second vaccination before June 21

    Ministers are in a race to offer all over-50s a second coronavirus vaccine dose before the planned end of restrictions on June 21, the vaccines minister has said. Nadhim Zahawi said the Government was aiming to offer full protection to older people before the planned "unlocking" amid concern that the Indian variant could throw the roadmap off course. The delivery of second doses to over-50s had already been accelerated after a Public Health England (PHE) study showed that both Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines are much less effective against the Indian variant after a single dose. Speaking on the Andrew Marr show, Mr Zahawi said the UK was "in a race" to get people vaccinated but the Government "hopes to be able to protect all over-50s with two doses before 21 June", due to be the next and final step in England's lifting of lockdown. However, he later warned: “I could do with more supply” in order to “protect more people more rapidly”. According to NHS data, less than half of those aged between 50 and 59 in England have already been vaccinated with both doses, although the figure rises to 90 per cent of those above the age of 70. Scientists have warned that in Israel, where the vaccination rate has led the world, restrictions did not begin to fully lift until 70 per cent of the population was double jabbed. In England, around 46 per cent of adults have received both doses.

  • COVID-19: Vaccination bookings for Singapore students to begin from 1 June

    COVID-19 vaccination bookings for students will open from Tuesday (1 June), starting with the graduating cohorts who are taking their "O-", "N-" and "A-" level examinations this year.

  • ‘It’s intolerable’: Durham 911 center staffing shortage causing delays, mistakes

    Since January, Durham firefighters have reported at least 46 errors or concerns.

  • North Korea says orphan children volunteering on mines and farms

    State news reports the children want "to repay even just a millionth of the love the party showed".

  • At least 2 killed, 20 injured in "targeted and cowardly" Miami mass shooting

    At least two were killed, and 20 to 25 others injured, when three people got out of an SUV carrying assault rifles and handguns and started "shooting indiscriminately into the crowd" outside a concert in Miami early Sunday, according to a police statement and the Miami Herald. Why it matters: It's the second shooting during Memorial Day Weekend in Miami this year — seven people were shot, with one of them dying, in the city on Friday night. The killings come as the country has experienced a spate of mass gun violence during 2021. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Details: Investigators with the police's homicide bureau are looking for the perpetrators in the Sunday morning shooting. Police say they got back into the SUV — a white Nissan Pathfinder — and fled the scene. Eight of the victims were transferred to hospitals in Miami-Dade and Broward. Twelve other victims "were self transported" to hospitals in the area, per the statement. One of the victims was in critical condition.What he's saying: “This type of gun violence has to stop,” said Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez III, per the Herald. “Every weekend it is the same thing. This is targeted, this is definitely not random.”I am at the scene of another targeted and cowardly act of gun violence, where over 20 victims were shot and 2 have sadly died. These are cold blooded murderers that shot indiscriminately into a crowd and we will seek justice. My deepest condolences to the family of the victims.— Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez III (@MDPD_Director) May 30, 2021 Editor's note: This post is being updated as further details are revealed.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Ministers fear revival of Islamist extremism could be fuelling rise in anti-Semitism

    A resurgence of Islamist extremism could be fuelling the increase in anti-Semitism on Britain's streets, ministers fear. In an interview with The Telegraph, Robert Jenrick, the Communities Secretary, said recent incidents of anti-Jewish hate showed "signs of something more pernicious" than "casual anti-Semitism" and warned of "extremist groups operating in our midst". He pledged that the Government will "redouble its efforts" to deal with extremism, which will include ensuring that bodies such as police forces must "fully understand their responsibilities and [do] everything they can to tackle it". Mr Jenrick's intervention came after Boris Johnson condemned the "shameful racism" of anti-Jewish abuse shouted from a car travelling through north London earlier this month. Separately, some protestors at pro-Palestine marches held placards displaying Nazi symbols and other anti-Jewish material. On Saturday, a synagogue in Luton advised its members to stay away from a pro-Palestine rally taking place in the town. Amid growing government concern about a possible resurgence of Islamist extremism, The Telegraph understands that William Shawcross, the official reviewer of Prevent, the Government's anti-extremism programme, is examining links between Islamist activity and anti-Semitic incidents across the country.

  • Will Mayim Bialik be ‘Jeopardy!’ host? Meet the ‘Big Bang’ star with neuroscience degree

    She called hosting “Jeopardy!” one of the most iconic things she will do in her career.

  • The 3 biggest mistakes tourists make when visiting national parks, according to a former park ranger

    "It's really important to make a good plan before you get there," Ash Nudd told Insider.

  • Prince William should follow Queen's example and stay out of independence debate, warns Alex Salmond

    Alex Salmond has accused the Duke of Cambridge of displaying "poor judgement" by meeting Gordon Brown last week in Scotland and urged the Royal Family to stay out of the independence debate. The former First Minister said it would be "extraordinarily foolish" for the monarchy to get dragged into the row over Scottish separation and questioned “what on earth Prince William thought he was doing” by meeting Mr Brown. He said the Royal Family should beware “unscrupulous Unionist desperation” to use them for political ends and urged other members to follow the Queen's "very wise" example to "keep the monarchy over and above politics." The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met Mr Brown and his wife, Sarah, after the former Labour Prime MInister relaunched his Our Scottish Future think tank as a pro-Union campaign movement. Kensington Palace later confirmed the Royal couple had listened to differing political views during their week-long tour, which was said to be part of a charm offensive to turn Scots away from independence. Nicola Sturgeon has unveiled plans for another separation vote by the end of 2023, after the immediate health crisis has passed but while Scotland is still recovering from the Covid pandemic. But, in a video message to supporters of his Alba Party, Mr Salmond it would be "infinitely better" for his former protegee to "seize the moment and strike while the iron is hot." He claimed the Tories "are surprised that they are not already facing a renewed constitutional challenge" after the SNP clearly won the Holyrood election but fell one seat short of a majority. Mr Salmond was humiliated when the Alba Party failed to win a single seat. The duke and duchess, who are known in Scotland as the Earl and Countess of Strathearn, met Mr Brown and his wife in an unpublicised meeting at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh last Thursday.

  • Russia to form 20 new military units in west to counter NATO

    The Russian military will form 20 new units in the country's west this year to counter what it claims is a growing threat from NATO. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu made the announcement Monday at a meeting with top military officials.

  • Hernández: Clippers flip the script on Mavericks, and it might be a done deal

    Kawhi Leonard and Paul George lead the Clippers to a Game 4 defeat of the Mavericks, and the series is looking like it could be over.

  • Reactions to China's new three-child policy

    China announced on Monday that couples would be allowed to have up to three children, up from the current limit of two, in a bid to reverse a rapid decline in new births. But who wants to have three kids?

  • Hong Kong is offering vaccinated residents the chance to win a free $1.4 million apartment

    Businesses are starting to play a major role in the Hong Kong government's push to get people vaccinated.

  • Nikki Haley called VP Kamala Harris 'unprofessional and unfit' for telling people to 'enjoy the long weekend'

    Haley appeared to take issue with Harris not tweeting about the meaning of Memorial Day. The VP did that the next day. Haley had not as of Sunday.

  • Former Trump advisor Michael Flynn said the US should have a coup like Myanmar, where the military overthrew the democratically elected government

    At a QAnon conference in Dallas, an attendee asked Flynn about the coup in Myanmar, where hundreds of civilians have been killed by the military.