Australia’s most decorated living soldier loses war crimes defamation case

Ben Roberts-Smith - Sam Mooy/Getty Images AsiaPac

Australia’s most decorated living war hero has suffered a huge blow after a court ruled against him in a landmark case about alleged war crimes committed during the war in Afghanistan.

Ben Roberts-Smith, became an Australian icon and a symbol of valour when he single-handedly stormed a machine gun post in Afghanistan in 2011, saving members of his SAS platoon. He was awarded the Victoria Cross for his actions.

But that image began to unravel in 2018 after three Australian newspapers published stories in which they alleged that Mr Roberts-Smith had murdered unarmed prisoners.

The 44-year-old former SAS corporal sued the media outlets for defamation.

But at the culmination of a month-long trial, a federal court on Thursday ruled that, of the six murder allegations that the newspapers made against Mr Roberts-Smith, four were substantially true. They included the killing of an Afghan farmer who was kicked off a cliff and then shot dead.

In another killing, a Taliban fighter was shot in the back and his prosthetic leg was used as a drinking vessel and war trophy by soldiers.

A Taliban fighter's prosthetic leg was used as a drinking vessel and war trophy by soldiers

The federal court judge, Anthony Besanko, ruled that the Sydney Morning Herald, the Canberra Times and The Age had not been able to prove that the former soldier had assaulted his mistress, as they had claimed.

But the judge ruled that other accusations of bullying were true.

“Murderer, war criminal, bully,” was the headline that the Sydney Morning Herald ran on Thursday in the wake of the court’s ruling, describing the saga as “the biggest defamation case in Australian history”.

The former soldier has not faced any criminal charges over the allegations and no findings have been made against him in a criminal court.

The defamation case was a civil proceeding with a lower standard of proof, namely the balance of probabilities rather than beyond reasonable doubt.

Queen Elizabeth II shakes hands with Ben Roberts-Smith who was awarded the Victoria Cross - JOHN STILLWELL/AFP

He had argued during the trial that of the six alleged murders, five were legitimate killings of combatants in Afghanistan and the sixth had not happened.

The journalists who wrote the stories said the court decision was a vindication of their work.

One of them, Nick McKenzie, said outside court: “Today is a day of justice; it’s a day of justice for those brave men of the SAS who stood up and told the truth about who Ben Roberts-Smith is – a war criminal, a bully and a liar.

“Australia should be proud of those men in the SAS. They are the majority in the SAS and they stood up for what was right, and they have been vindicated.

“Today is a day of some small justice for the Afghan victims of Ben Roberts-Smith. Ali Jan was the man kicked off the cliff [in the village of Darwan in 2012]. Ali Jan was a father; Ali Jan was a husband.

“He was kicked off a cliff by Ben Roberts-Smith and he was murdered with Ben Roberts-Smith’s participation. There’s some small justice for him. There’s justice for the Afghan villagers who stood up in court.”

‘We stand by all our veterans’

Martin Hamilton-Smith, the head of the Australian Special Air Service Association, which represents SAS veterans, said: “This case has no bearing on whether anyone is guilty or not guilty of a war crime; it has been about whether or not Ben Roberts-Smith was defamed.

“Any soldier charged deserves the presumption of innocence.”

Special forces soldiers had been the victims of poor decision making at a military and political level, he said.

“(We) stand by all our veterans, those who have raised concerns about events on operations and who are subject to accusations of acting unlawfully,” said Mr Hamilton-Smith.

“All were victims of a mismanaged war and poor decisions made in Canberra during and after the fighting.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.