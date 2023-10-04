Australia mushroom deaths: Heather Wilkinson remembered

Ian Wilkinson wanted to marry wife Heather the first time they met, said their son David

A woman in Australia who died after eating a mushroom beef Wellington has been mourned by hundreds at a memorial service.

Heather Wilkinson, 66, was one of three guests who died after a July lunch in the town of Leongatha, in a case that has gripped the nation.

Police believe that they consumed lethal death cap mushrooms in the dish cooked by Erin Patterson.

Ms Patterson has said she is innocent and used the mushrooms by accident.

She was named as a suspect by police after she and her two children appeared unharmed after the lunch. But she has not been arrested, nor does she face charges.

Ms Patterson has also said she herself was admitted to hospital after the meal due to stomach pains.

Ms Wilkinson's sister Gail and brother-in-law Don Patterson, who were Ms Patterson's former parents-in-law and both aged 70, also died after the lunch.

Ian Wilkinson, 68, was present at the meal but was released from hospital last week after a nearly two-month long stay.

The pastor attended the memorial service for his wife on Wednesday in Korumburra, a few hours' drive south-east of Melbourne.

"She was uncompromising but full of grace, thoughtful, faithful and welcoming to visitors," David Wilkinson said of his mother in a tearful eulogy, according to Australian media.

Heather Wilkinson's former colleagues, who were among the mourners, also paid tribute to her as a caring teacher who loved her students.

Since the family tragedy, Australia has been transfixed by the case - with the details closely scrutinised.

An earlier memorial for Gail and Don Patterson was widely covered by Australian media and also drew hundreds of mourners.