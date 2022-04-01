Australia Names RBA’s First Female No. 2, Likely Lowe Successor

(Bloomberg) -- Australia named Michele Bullock as the Reserve Bank’s first female deputy governor, propelling her to the front of the queue to succeed Philip Lowe in the top job.

Bullock was appointed to a five-year term as the central bank’s No. 2 official and will take up her role immediately, according to statements from the treasurer and the RBA Friday. The announcement is a further step in efforts to redress generations of male dominance at the upper echelons of the institution.

“Bullock will become the first female deputy governor of the RBA in their 62-year history,” Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said in announcing her appointment. Bullock replaces Guy Debelle who resigned last month for a job in the private sector.

Bullock is the most experienced of the RBA’s five assistant governors and was widely seen as a front-runner for the role. She was assistant governor for currency and business services between 2010 and 2016, before taking on her most recent position overseeing the financial system.

Her appointment comes as global central banks and the private sector take firmer strides towards gender equality. The U.S. Federal Reserve had been headed up by Janet Yellen and the European Central Bank is currently led by Christine Lagarde. In some parts of Asia, women dominate central banking and financial supervision, despite being in traditionally more patriarchal societies.

“Bullock’s fairly quick appointment suggests that the RBA did not look externally, continuing a long-established tradition of promoting from within,” said Su-Lin Ong, head of Australian economic and fixed-income strategy at Royal Bank of Canada. Ong pointed out that unlike previous deputy governors Bullock, has not spent time overseeing economics.

“From a markets perspective, we note that financial stability falls under her remit which will be particularly important as the rate cycle gets underway,” Ong said.

Australia’s House Prices Begin to Cool as Sydney, Melbourne Drop

Shadow Treasurer Jim Chalmers welcomed Bullock’s appointment, noting her “distinguished career” at the RBA.

“The departure of Guy Debelle has provided an opportunity for renewal in the most senior echelons of the RBA and it’s pleasing to see a woman appointed as deputy for the first time,” Chalmers said in a statement.

Under Governor Lowe, the RBA has a longer term goal of 40% women in managerial positions, from 34.4% now. But it faces stiff competition from major banks and other financial institutions also striving to boost their female numbers.

Lowe pledged to improve gender equality shortly after taking the helm at the RBA in late 2016, after being challenged by his then 15-year-old daughter about the dearth of females in senior roles. While women hold four of five assistant governor posts -- up from zero -- the top two roles have remained the preserve of men, until now.

“I warmly congratulate Michele on her appointment,” Lowe said in a statement. “Michele brings a wealth of experience to the position. She has played a leading role in the bank’s work on financial stability and has a well-deserved international reputation for her work on payments systems.”

The Australian central bank’s gender struggles mirror those in the nation’s private sector. While company boards are steadily moving toward gender balance, there’s still a dearth of women in CEO roles.

Australia’s gender pay gap is currently 22.8%, while at the RBA under Lowe, the gap between the average salaries of men and women has declined from 16% to 14.5%.

The paradox is that Australia is a global leader in women’s educational attainment, according to the World Economic Forum. Yet when it comes to women’s participation in the economy, it ranks 70th on the WEF’s list — behind Kazakhstan, Serbia and Zimbabwe.

Lowe Progress

The RBA has shown progress under Lowe.

Following Lowe’s elevation to governor in September 2016, Luci Ellis was appointed an assistant governor, overseeing economic analysis and research and acting as Lowe’s chief economic adviser. Bullock was named assistant governor for the financial system.

At the departmental level, Alexandra Heath is head of economic analysis, which advises on monetary policy, and Marion Kohler was named head of domestic markets, which implements policy.

Almost 10 years ago, Bloomberg interviewed Ellis, Bullock and Heath for a story on Australian women in economics. Asked at the time how far Australia was from having a woman run its central bank, Bullock concluded in her deadpan country style: “probably a while.”

It’s certainly getting closer.

(Updates with comment from economist, shadow treasurer)

