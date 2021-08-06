Australia will not bow to Chinese demands to restart talks-foreign minister

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets with Australia's Foreign Minister Marise Payne at the State Department
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Colin Packham
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Colin Packham

CANBERRA (Reuters) - Australia will not accept Chinese demands to change policy in order to restart bilateral talks, Foreign Minister Marise Payne said.

"We've been advised by China that they will only engage in high-level dialogue if we meet certain conditions. Australia places no conditions on dialogue. We can't meet (their) conditions now," Payne said in a speech late on Thursday in Canberra.

Relations with China, already rocky after Australia banned Huawei from its nascent 5G broadband networking in 2018, cooled further after Canberra called last year for an independent investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, first reported in central China last year.

China responded by imposing tariffs on Australian commodities, including wine and barley, and limited imports of Australian beef, coal and grapes.

The Chinese embassy in Canberra did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Payne's speech.

Despite the bilateral tensions, China remains Australia's largest trading partner.

In the 12 months to March, Australia exported A$149 billion ($110.1 billion) worth of goods to China, down 0.6% from the previous year, but exports have been supported by strong prices for iron ore, the largest single item in trade with China.

($1 = 1.3534 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Top China Chipmaker Surges as Supply Crunch Brightens Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. jumped as much as 10% in Hong Kong after raising its annual sales outlook, as a prolonged global chip shortage drove up prices of chipsets.Revenue at China’s biggest chip foundry rose 43% to $1.34 billion in the three months ended in June from a year earlier, beating the $1.3 billion average of analysts’ estimates. Net income almost quintupled to $687.8 million. The company raised its targets for annual revenue growth and gross margi

  • Chinese universities produce more STEM doctoral students than the U.S., per new report

    Reproduced from CSET; Chart: Axios VisualsA new report finds universities in China are producing more STEM doctoral students than those in the U.S. — and the gap is projected to only widen.Why it matters: Creating pipelines of STEM-trained workers, including Ph.D.-level experts, is a national priority for both the U.S. and China as they compete in artificial intelligence, quantum computing, biotechnology and other fields.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

  • ‘Don’t test us’: Iran threatens ‘decisive’ response to any Israeli strike

    A prominent Iranian official warned Israel not to conduct a military operation against Iran, as the rival Middle Eastern powers trade threats following an attack on an Israeli-managed oil tanker.

  • Airstrikes pummel Taliban positions in southern Afghanistan

    U.S. and Afghan airstrikes hit Taliban targets overnight in southern Helmand province in an effort to dislodge the insurgents after they captured much of the provincial capital of Lashkar Gah, officials said Wednesday. The Taliban have waged a fierce push over the past months as U.S. and NATO forces complete their pullout from the war-torn country. Ghulam Wali Afghan, a lawmaker from Helmand, told The Associated Press that his relatives and constituents in Lashkar Gah have told him of bodies in the streets and residents hiding inside their homes, too afraid to venture out and collect the dead.

  • Newsom allowed to blame recall on ‘Republicans and Trump supporters,' judge rules

    Gov. Gavin Newsom is permitted to blame his recall election on "Republicans and Trump supporters" in a formal appeal to voters, a California judge ruled Thursday.

  • China Removes Duolingo From App Stores, Hitting U.S. EdTech

    (Bloomberg) -- Duolingo Inc., a Pittsburgh company that makes a popular language-learning app, was removed from some app stores in China, signaling the government’s crackdown on for-profit education may be extending beyond the country’s shores.“We are working to address the issue and are hopeful that the app will be reinstated in the near term,” the company said in an emailed statement. “In the meanwhile, existing users in China can continue to use the app as they always do.”Unverified reports o

  • U.S., China Can Work Together on So Many Issues: Wang

    Aug.05 -- Henry Wang, founder of Center for China and Globalization, discusses the relationship between Beijing and Washington, regulation on Chinese industries and his outlook for China’s economy. He speaks on “Bloomberg Markets: China Open.”

  • Chinese Olympic gold medalists under IOC probe for wearing Mao Zedong pins

    The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is investigating two Chinese Olympic gold medalists for potentially breaching its rules on the display of political paraphernalia. Badge of loyalty: Cyclists Bao Shanju (鲍珊菊) and Zhong Tianshi (钟天使) took to the podium wearing pins with China's former leader Mao Zedong’s face on them after winning the Olympic gold in the women’s team sprint on Monday, Reuters reported. Mao, who proclaimed the People's Republic of China's establishment in October 1949, is a revered figure in China as its founding father.

  • Taiwan hails first arms sale of Biden presidency

    State Department officials approved the first arms sale to Taiwan of President Joe Biden’s tenure as the administration seeks to support the beleaguered island democracy without stumbling into an outright military confrontation with China.

  • Remastered Apollo 15 photos reveal new details, just in time for mission's 50th anniversary

    Remastered photos obtained by USA TODAY show new images of the Apollo 15 moon landing ahead of the missions' 50th anniversary.

  • New COVID-19 outbreaks in China raise doubts about 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing

    Outbreaks of the delta variant in China have caused the governing party to revert back to strict lockdown measures that will imperil the 2022 Winter Olympic Games that are set to begin next February in Beijing.

  • California drought forces shutdown of historic Hyatt hydropower plant

    A largescale California hydropower plant was shut down on Thursday after ongoing drought conditions reduced water levels in Lake Oroville to historic lows, according to the Sacramento Bee.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Why it matters: It is the first time the Edward Hyatt hydroelectric power plant has ceased operations since it was constructed in 1967, at a time when California is warning about the potential for rolling blackouts.The plant feeds from a

  • The Era of Cheap Natural Gas Ends as Prices Surge by 1,000%

    (Bloomberg) -- The era of cheap natural gas is over, giving way to an age of far more costly energy that will create ripple effects across the global economy.Natural gas, used to generate electricity and heat homes, was abundant and cheap during much of the last decade amid a boom in supply from the U.S. to Australia. That came crashing to a halt this year as demand drastically outpaced new supply. European gas rates reached a record this week, while deliveries of the liquefied fuel to Asia are

  • Peru's new leftist president prioritizes China ties during early days in office

    In his first week in office, Peru's new left-wing administration under President Pedro Castillo has been quick to extend a friendly hand to China, the Andean nation's most important commercial partner and the main buyer of its copper, a crucial source of tax revenue. Since Castillo was inaugurated on July 28, administration officials have met with the Chinese ambassador and Chinese mining executives to discuss not just policies for their industry but also to strengthen a previous free trade agreement first signed in 2009, government sources told Reuters. Castillo is poised to tilt Peru to the left after successive center and right-wing administrations, although preserving a good relation with China has been a priority of all recent Peruvian leaders, analysts said.

  • My boyfriend earns $230K. I’m in law school and make nothing. He wants a prenup. Is this a dealbreaker?

    Dear Quentin, My boyfriend recently made a jump in his career and makes around $230,000 a year. I am in my last year of law school and make nothing. He recently told me that when we get married he wants a prenuptial agreement.

  • Who is Kathy Hochul, Cuomo's potential successor as N.Y. governor?

    With New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s career on the line, all eyes are on his lieutenant, Kathy Hochul, who would become the state’s first female governor if she replaces him.

  • Suni Lee dedicates her gold medal to her father who 'deserves it as much as I do'

    Suni Lee was reunited with her family for the first time since she left for the Olympics and she draped her gold medal around her father’s neck. Draping the medal: During her interview with Today Show, Lee was reunited with her family and presented her parents with the medals she earned. This follows the Thai Olympian who also presented her gold medal to her father on July 30.

  • Adidas hit by China boycott, Vietnam factory closures

    Adidas felt the impact of a Chinese boycott of Western brands on its second-quarter results on Thursday and is also suffering from the closure of factories in major supplier Vietnam due to rising COVID-19 infections. The German sportswear company still raised its outlook for full-year sales and profitability as it said it has seen demand recover in China since calls for a boycott in late March, and said it hopes to restore production in Vietnam soon. But Adidas shares were down 4.1% by 0950 GMT as analysts noted that its growth was lagging rivals Nike and Puma, which both reported that sales nearly doubled in recent earnings releases.

  • China seals city as its worst virus outbreak in a year grows

    China's worst coronavirus outbreak since the start of the pandemic a year and a half ago escalated Wednesday with dozens more cases around the country, the sealing-off of one city and the punishment of its local leaders.

  • Russia and Israel may be on a collision course in Syria

    If it's true the Russians have intercepted Israeli missiles targeting Iran-backed militias, Washington may have to step in.