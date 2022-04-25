Australia, NZ show support for Ukraine at ANZAC Day commemorations

·2 min read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Thousands of people gathered across Australia and New Zealand on Monday to honour military personnel on Anzac Day, after the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled or limited public gatherings and commemorations in the past two years.

Anzac Day originally commemorated a bloody battle on the Gallipoli peninsula in Turkey during World War One. On April 25, 1915, thousands of troops from the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) were among a larger Allied force that landed on the narrow beaches of the Gallipoli peninsula, in an ill-fated campaign that would claim more than 130,000 lives.

Today, Anzac Day honours all Australian and New Zealand troops from all conflicts.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who faces an election next month, attended the dawn service in the Northern Territory city of Darwin, where be paid tribute to the people of Ukraine who are fighting a Russian invasion.

"On this particular day, as we honour those who fought for our liberty and freedom, we stand with the people of Ukraine who do the same thing at this very moment," Morrison said.

Across the Tasman sea New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Russia's invasion of Ukraine shows peace cannot be taken for granted.

"In New Zealand we may feel a great distance from this conflict, but we are all inextricably linked to what it represents," Ardern said in her Anzac Day address in Auckland.

The Ukraine flag was flown during an Anzac Day dawn service at Auckland Museum.

Crowds gathered at dawn services across Australia and New Zealand on Monday without any pandemic restrictions.

"The last few years have been really hard with COVID-19," navy veteran Ray James, said at the dawn service in Sydney's Martin Place Cenotaph, ABC News reported.

"I'm really delighted to see the enormous crowds that have shown up today."

(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Michael Perry)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Apathetic French voters give Emmanuel Macron another term

    Macron's victory is more of a rejection of his far-right opponent Marine Le Pen than a vote of confidence for him.

  • 2022 SCRC Olympic 7s Championship: Vols’ rugby results

    2022 SCRC Olympic 7s Championship: A look at the Vols' rugby results

  • Azov: Women and children holding out in Azovstal

    STORY: The Azov video showed men in uniform walking inside a location said to be a bunker in the Azovstal steel complex. They announced they brought food and gifts for the children seen inside a room.The video showed women wearing the Azovstal uniform design, which Reuters verified, matched in file images.Reuters could not independently verify where or when the video was shot.A woman holding a toddler said they were running out of food and she hoped to be evacuated.The Azov Battalion was set up in 2014 as a group comprising pro-Ukrainian nationalist volunteers who fought against pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine. Kyiv later incorporated the Azov fighters as a regiment in its National Guard. Russia accuses the group of being a neo-Nazi organisation, an allegation Ukraine rejects as pure propaganda.On Saturday Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said that if all went as planned, evacuations from the besieged city of Mariupol would start at noon (0900 GMT).

  • Opposition wins Slovenia vote, defeating right-wing populist

    An opposition liberal party convincingly won Sunday's parliamentary election in Slovenia, according to early official results, in a major defeat for populist Prime Minister Janez Jansa, who was accused of pushing the small European Union country to the right while in office. The Freedom Movement won nearly 34% of the votes, compared with around 24% for the governing conservative Slovenian Democratic Party, state election authorities said after counting over 97% of the ballots. The results mean that the Freedom Movement, a newcomer in the election, appears set to form the next government in a coalition with smaller leftist groups.

  • Remains of 17 French WWI soldiers buried at Gallipoli

    The remains of 17 missing French soldiers who fought in the World War I Battle of Gallipoli were on Sunday handed over to French military officials and put to rest alongside other fallen comrades more than a century after their deaths. The remains were found during restoration work on a castle and surrounding areas on Turkey’s northwestern Canakkale Peninsula, where Allied forces fought against Ottoman Turks in the ill-fated Gallipoli campaign that started with landings on the peninsula on April 25, 1915. Col. Philippe Boulogne paid tribute to soldiers who “came to defend their homeland on this distant land, the scene of one of the most tragic episodes in our history” at the handing-over ceremony.

  • US races clock to ship weapons to Ukraine

    The United States and allied countries are racing against the clock to ship weapons and other military equipment to Ukraine amid a brutal and renewed Russian attack on the country’s east. Juggling supply chain demands, weapons needs and the logistics of actually getting defense aid into Ukraine, the balance is pivotal in Ukraine’s effort to hold…

  • Hollis Daniels appears in court for scheduling conference in Texas Tech capital murder case

    Hollis Daniels has been held at Lubbock County Detention Center since 2017, accused of killing Texas Tech police officer Floyd East Jr. of El Paso.

  • Using war to assault freedom | Napolitano

    A small group of legal academics is arguing that the war in Ukraine should be used to diminish property rights guaranteed by the Fifth Amendment.

  • Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At US$0.21

    Healthcare Services Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HCSG ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 24th of...

  • Viewpoint: We’re all drowning in national debt. Will we act to keep US from going under?

    We need to act together as Americans to reduce the gap of debt we are causing as a society. If we take action, the US may just be able to save itself.

  • Natural gas prices continue to seesaw; here's the latest advice|Betty Lin-Fisher

    Akron Beacon Journal consumer columnist Betty Lin-Fisher offers the latest advice on natural gas prices.

  • Lexington County police officer shot, killed responding to domestic disturbance

    Cayce Police Department Officer Drew Barr was shot and killed after responding to a domestic disturbance in Lexington County.

  • 3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week

    Apple is one of hundreds of big companies set to report their earnings over the next few trading days.

  • Guest Opinion: The war that didn't have to happen

    Nothing can excuse the Russian invasion of Ukraine. But the U.S. and the Ukrainians inexcusably missed numerous diplomatic chances of averting war.

  • France’s Macron is reelected but far-right rival raises game

    PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron comfortably won reelection to a second term Sunday, according to polling agencies’ projections. The result offered France and the European Union (EU) the reassurance of leadership stability in the bloc’s only nuclear-armed power as the continent grapples with the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. A second five-year term…

  • Residents of this Kyiv suburb are left to contend with death and horrors left by Russian forces

    More than 400 people in this small suburb outside Kyiv were killed or died when the Russians invaded. Now, the macabre work of identifying and burying the dead begins.

  • How comedian Zelensky became the leader Ukraine needs | Opinion

    President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's crusade to fix Ukraine was born on a TV sitcom. His grit and intensity now are key to its very survival as a nation.

  • Zelensky: ‘We are enduring dark times’

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday said “we are enduring dark times” in remarks commemorating Orthodox Easter, which comes amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “Today we all believe in a new victory for Ukraine. And we are all convinced that we will not be destroyed by any horde or evil,” Zelensky said. “We are enduring…

  • Israeli restrictions on 'Holy Fire' ignite Christian outrage

    Christians celebrated their “Holy Fire” ceremony at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem on Saturday against a backdrop of rising tensions with Israel, which imposed new restrictions on attendance this year that it said were needed for safety. Israel says it wants to prevent another disaster after a crowd stampede at a packed Jewish holy site last year left 45 people dead. Christian leaders say there's no need to alter a ceremony that has been held for centuries.

  • Russia's Putin attends midnight Orthodox Easter mass in Moscow

    Putin, dressed in a dark blue suit, a white shirt and dark purple tie, stood to one side in Moscow's Christ the Saviour Cathedral, holding a lit red candle, live images of the midnight service showed. When Patriarch Kirill announced "Christ has risen", Putin joined the other members of the congregation with the reply "Truly he is risen".