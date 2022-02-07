Australia to open borders to vaccinated travelers on Feb. 21

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ROD McGUIRK
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Scott Morrison
    30th Prime Minister of Australia

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia will open its borders to all vaccinated tourists and business travelers from Feb. 21 in a further relaxation of pandemic restrictions announced Monday.

Australia imposed some of the world’s toughest travel restrictions on its citizens and permanent residents in March 2020 to prevent them from bringing COVID-19 home.

When the border restrictions were relaxed in November in response to an increasing vaccination rate among the Australian population, international students and skilled migrants were prioritized over tourists in being welcomed back to Australia.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said his senior ministers agreed on Monday that the border would reopen to all vaccinated visas holders from Feb. 21.

Morrison said visitors must have proof of vaccination. He referred to Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic being deported by the Australian government last month because he was not vaccinated against coronavirus.

“Events earlier in the year should have sent a very clear message, I think, to everyone around the world that that is the requirement to enter into Australia,” Morrison said.

The Djokovic case demonstrated that visitors gaining visas through an automated process before setting off for Australia does not guarantee that they will meet entry requirements on arrival.

Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews said visitors who could provide proof of a medical reason why they could not be vaccinated could apply for a travel exemption.

Visitors to Australia could also have to contend with various states’ COVID-19 rules if they move around the country.

The strictest state border rules are enforced by Western Australia which covers a third of the island continent.

The state allows only 265 international arrivals a week and requires a 14-day quarantine period.

Australia delayed its staged border reopening after two Australians who returned from southern Africa on Nov. 27 became the first to test positive for the omicron variant.

The arrivals of students and skilled workers were postponed by two weeks until Dec. 15.

Tourist operators have been lobbying the government to bring tourists back sooner. The southern hemisphere summer is in its final month.

The Australian Tourism Export Council, the peak industry body representing the nation’s tourism export sector, said tourism operations were looking forward to rebuilding their markets.

“Australian tourism businesses will rejoice in the news that our borders will reopen to all international travelers,” the council’s managing director Peter Shelley said.

“It’s been a long, hard and desperate road for every tourism business across the country and we have lost many along the way, but this news will give those who have survived a clear target to work towards and a start point for the rebuilding of the industry,” Shelley added.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Australian PM signals reopening borders to tourists 'not far away'

    Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Sunday that the reopening of the country's borders to international tourists may not be far away, adding that the parliament will debate the matter this week. Australia, which shut its borders in March of 2020, has been going through a staggered reopening in recent months, allowing in only its citizens and residents, skilled migrants, international students and certain seasonal workers. In January, Morrison said he hoped international borders could fully reopen before Easter.

  • Jarrod Bowen admits West Ham dropped their standards after narrow FA Cup win

    The forward’s 10th goal of the season bailed the Hammers out as they squeezed past heroic Kidderminster 2-1 after extra time.

  • West Ham, Chelsea come from behind to oust lowly opponents

    When the FA Cup fourth-round game entered stoppage time, West Ham was facing a humiliating loss to sixth-tier side Kidderminster. Alex Penny had scored in the 19th minute for the National North division’s third-place team who were outplaying the millionaires from London who are only point away from the Champions League places in the Premier League. Only Declan Rice's equalizer forced the game into extra time to prevent West Ham from being on the receiving end of the biggest upset in the 150 years of world soccer's oldest competition.

  • Australia to reopen international borders after 2 years, but "you must be double vaccinated"

    Australia will reopen its borders from Feb. 21 to foreign travelers who've received two COVID-19 vaccine doses, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced Monday.Why it matters: Australia's borders have been shut to most non-residents since March 2020. Its tough pandemic policies made headlines last month when world men's tennis no. 1 Novak Djokovic was deported from the country for being unvaccinated.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for fr

  • After two years of closed borders, Australia welcomes the world back

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia said on Monday it will reopen its borders to vaccinated travellers this month, ending two years of misery for the tourism sector, reviving migration and injecting billions of dollars into the world No. 13 economy. The move effectively calls time on the last main component of Australia's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which it has attributed to relatively low death and infection rates. But the reopening, which takes effect on Feb. 21, represents the first time since March 2020 that people can travel to Australia from anywhere in the world as long as they are vaccinated.

  • Russia eases COVID restrictions as daily cases hit record

    Russia will ease some of its COVID-19 restrictions from Sunday, the consumer health watchdog announced on Saturday, despite reporting a record daily number of cases as the Omicron variant spreads across the country. According to the latest order from the consumer health watchdog, from Sunday people will no longer need to self-isolate after contacting those infected with COVID-19. In Moscow, schools and nurseries may end isolation requirements for pupils from next week, the capital's coronavirus task force said.

  • Lata Mangeshkar, 'the Nightingale', given state funeral

    Mangeshkar, 92, made her name in the world of Bollywood and her voice has rung out on television sets, airwaves and from movie theaters for most of independent India's three quarters of a century, earning her the name "the Nightingale."India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined mourners at a packed open air state funeral late on Sunday after her body, wrapped in the Indian flag, had been paraded through the streets of her home city Mumbai on a truck decorated with flowers.The government will observe state mourning with the flag at half-mast through Monday (February 7), the Home Ministry said.Mangeshkar died of "multi-organ failure after more than 28 days of hospitalization post COVID-19," said Pratit Samdani, who was treating her at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, according to Reuters TV partner ANI.

  • Australia to reopen borders to tourists on February 21

    Australia will reopen its borders to tourists from February 21, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced Monday, ending some of the world's strictest and longest-running pandemic travel restrictions.

  • Tennis player Peng Shuai denies accusing Chinese official of sexual assault: 'A huge misunderstanding'

    Tennis player Peng Shuai denies accusing Chinese official of sexual assault: 'A huge misunderstanding'

  • Australian PM says full border opening not 'far away'

    Australia, which shut its borders in March of 2020, has been going through a staggered reopening in recent months, allowing in only its citizens and residents, skilled migrants, international students, and backpackers."We are looking forward to be able to make that decision to open up our borders and welcome visitors back to Australia again as soon as we safely and possibly can," Morrison said on Sunday. "But I really do not believe that that is far away.Australia, which has nearly 95% of population aged 16 and over double-vaccinated against the coronavirus, and nearly nine million people with more than two doses, requires all international travellers to be vaccinated or provide a medical vaccination exemption evidence to enter the country.By mid-Sunday, the country reported 43 coronavirus-related deaths, 28 in New South Wales state, nine in Queensland, and six in Victoria.

  • The next microchip crisis will be bigger

    The global chip shortage that's kept automobiles, iPads and game consoles in short supply is nothing compared to what could happen if the global economy's key maker of high-end microchips, based in Taiwan, is jeopardized.Why it matters: Till now, Washington's focus on the semiconductor shortage has centered on keeping products on shelves and car dealership lots stocked — but U.S.-China tensions, along with the threat of natural disasters, provide a recipe for an even broader economic crisis.Get

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    Authorities in China's southwestern city of Baise ordered residents to stay at home from Monday and avoid unnecessary travel, as they enforced curbs that are among the toughest in the nation's toolbox to fight rising local infections of COVID-19. Separately, at the Winter Games, a women's ice hockey game in the preliminary round between Canada and the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) was delayed by an hour before players returned wearing masks. The move effectively calls time on the last main component of Australia's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which it has attributed to relatively low death and infection rates.

  • Woman dies after falling 35ft from historic Texas ship

    Woman was working on the historic ship Elissa when she fell from the height on Saturday

  • Fugitive cruise ships taken into custody in the Bahamas, reports say

    The Crystal Cruise ship on the lam in the Bahamas from a U.S. federal court arrest warrant, the Crystal Symphony, and a sister ship, the Crystal Serenity, have been taken into custody by local authorities, reports say.

  • Two Major Walt Disney Projects Face Big Problems

    The entertainment company may have a customer problem with a new Disney World attraction and another big project has been delayed.

  • Royal Caribbean Has a New Way to Make Money

    People who own Royal Caribbean stock should be thrilled about something the cruise lines president said.

  • I'm a Professional Packer — Here's Everything I Brought on a Trip to Scotland

    A trip to Scotland's most luxurious and adventurous hotels in the winter calls for an expertly packed suitcase and plenty of warm layers.

  • Forget Range, Business Jets Are Now Prioritizing Supersized Interiors

    Cabin size and comfort level have become as critical as range and speed—and it’s a game of inches.

  • Israel may halt flights to Dubai over security arrangements

    Israel said on Sunday that it could halt Israeli airlines' flights to Dubai in the next few days due to a dispute over security arrangements, but is looking at rerouting them to Abu Dhabi instead. An Israeli official said current security arrangements for three Israeli airlines that fly into Dubai International Airport - El Al, Israir and Arkia - were due to expire on Tuesday, leaving negotiators 48 hours to find a solution. Direct flights from Israel to the United Arab Emirates began after the two countries' formalised ties in 2020.

  • 12 Small Towns in Germany, From Charming Medieval Villages to Idyllic Mountain Escapes

    Come for the beer halls, stay for the beautifully preserved architecture.