Australia’s Pendal Agrees to $1.72 Billion Sale to Perpetual

Harry Brumpton
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Australian funds business Pendal Group Ltd. has agreed to a A$2.5 billion ($1.72 billion) merger with wealth manager Perpetual Ltd.

Shareholders in Pendal will get the equivalent of A$6.54 per share in the merger, with one Perpetual share for every 7.5 of Pendal, plus A$1.976 cash for each Pendal share, Perpetual announced along with its full-year results on Thursday.

The agreement marks an increase of just A$0.306 per share from a first proposal in April that Pendal told its shareholders was inadequate. But, it will make for a larger global distribution team for the smaller multi-boutique fund manager, which is in charge of about A$125 billion. It will also create a near-unrivaled global asset manager by size among Australian funds, with A$201 billion under management in total.

“The Scheme Consideration recognises the value Pendal has created as a home to some of the most respected investment talent in the world, with sustainable and impact investing capability and an impressive global distribution footprint,” Pendal chair Deborah Page was quoted as saying in the announcement.

Perpetual Wins Pendal With Second Takeover Attempt: M&A Snapshot

The deal caps nearly five months of public back and forth in which Pendal rebuffed Perpetual’s first A$6.23 per share unsolicited bid as opportunistic, citing the impact of market volatility on the market capitalizations of asset managers.

Pendal had said in April it would instead pursue a share buyback worth as much as A$100 million, noting the offer was “only a 0.3% premium” to its 180-day average share price.

Pendal’s stock hit a two-year low in July and is down more than 44% in the last 12 months versus a drop of just 7% for Australia’s benchmark S&P/ASX 200.

(Adds Pendal stock performance and earlier negotiations)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

