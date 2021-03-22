Australia plans more flood evacuations as rains remain heavy

Australia plans more flood evacuations as rains remain heavy

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian authorities on Tuesday warned more evacuation orders may be issued as relentless rains pummelled the country's east coast, with several regions in Sydney's west facing the worst floods in half a century.

The wild weather system pounding New South Wales (NSW) over the last three days was expected to gather more strength in the next 24 hours due to the combination of a tropical low over northern Western Australia and a coastal trough off the east.

"Overnight, unfortunately, some weather conditions have worsened, and those weather conditions are likely to worsen during the day so many communities will experience increasing heavy rainfall," NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters.

Berejiklian said 15,000 more residents may need to be evacuated soon after authorities moved 18,000 to safe zones on Monday.

With 38 disaster areas declared in the state, authorities on Tuesday described the next 24 hours as "critical," as fast-moving flood waters burst river banks and inundated houses, farms and bridges across large swathes of the state.

Though the weather system is likely to start easing from late Wednesday, officials warned affected residents may not be able to return to their homes immediately as incessant rains dump more water in river catchment areas.

"Some of you may be wondering why you can't go back home because it's a sunny day. It's because conditions are unsafe for that to occur," Berejiklian said.

Neighbouring Queensland was also bracing for heavy showers on Tuesday in the southern parts of the state, with the weather system expected to shift south to parts of Victoria and the island state of Tasmania over the next few days.

Around 10 million people in all states and territories except Western Australia will be affected by the extreme weather, the weather bureau said, with NSW and Queensland expected to bear the brunt of the system.

(Reporting by Renju Jose; Editing by Richard Chang)

    Some 18,000 people have been evacuated and authorities plan to evacuate thousands more, as heavy rains and flooding continued to pummel parts of Australia's east coast.The big picture: Rain has been falling across New South Wales, including state capital Sydney, and southeast Queensland since last Thursday, triggering flash flooding in many places. A natural disaster was declared in 16 areas. Prime Minister Scott Morrison told Parliament Monday, "Rains are expected for at least the next 24 and 48 hours."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Many areas across #NSW currently resemble an inland sea. Once the rain stops & the water begins to reside, there will be a massive combined effort to clean up. However until that happens, listen to warnings, follow the @NSWSES advice, look out for family, friends & neighbours. pic.twitter.com/vhDqxkw40E— NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) March 22, 2021 A worker beside a main road inundated by floodwaters in the Richmond suburb of Sydney on March 22. Emergency services have conducted at least 500 rescues. Photo: Saeed Khan/AFP via Getty Images The overflowing banks of Sydney's Parramatta River March 22. It's the worst flooding in the region for 60 years. Photo: Saeed Khan/AFP via Getty Images Heavy flooding in McGraths Hill, Sydney, March 22. NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters, "I don't know any time in state history where we have had these extreme weather conditions ... in the middle of a pandemic." Photo: Brook Mitchell/Getty Images A road is made impassable by recent rainfall on March 22, 2021 in Byron Bay, NSW, near the Queensland border. Photo: James D. Morgan/Getty Images Flooded farmland between near Lennox Head, NSW, near the state border with Queensland, on March 22. Photo: James D. Morgan/Getty Images Surfers take to the water during heavy rains in Byron Bay on March 21. Photo: James D. Morgan/Getty ImagesCamden Head on the Camden Haven River after 889 mm of rain at Comboyne since Thursday morning. Credit Lee HartshornePosted by Mid North Coast NSW SES on Sunday, March 21, 2021Fire and Rescue Service (FRS) swiftwater crews conducted six rescues in south-east Queensland overnight, including four...Posted by Queensland Fire and Emergency Services - QFES on Sunday, March 21, 2021COW RESCUED AMID NSW FLOODS Surf Lifesavers have rescued a cow that was washed away in floods near Taree. It was a...Posted by 10 News First on Saturday, March 20, 2021More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

    Thousands of Australians have been forced to flee their homes after heavy rains caused some of the worst flooding in 100 years, with entire houses swept away by overflowing rivers. Emergency evacuation orders were imposed across many areas of New South Wales, on Australia's east coast, as several days of downpours caused rivers to burst their banks. The floods engulfed entire neighbourhoods, with one entire three-bedroomed home on the Manning River at Mondrook, north of Sydney, being uprooted and carried away, pictured below. The house was being rented by Sarah Soars and Joshua Edge, a couple who had been planning to get married on Saturday on the riverbanks in front of the property. They were not staying there at the time, but neighbours used mobile phones to film it being swept away by the floodwaters. "It literally floated like a houseboat, the whole house, fully intact," the co-owner of the property Peter Bowie told Australian broadcaster ABC. "It went nearly a kilometre all intact, 100 per cent." Mr Edge later told Channel Nine's Today Show: “Watching our home float past was devastating, we lost everything. Our little dog was in the house... She would have been so scared. The force of that river was unbelievable, to lift our home, it’s just unbelievable.”

    Australia's east coast is being hit by record rainfall, with flood warnings issued and a natural disaster declared for parts of the most populous state, New South Wales (NSW).Details: NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian told a briefing Sunday western Sydney faced a flooding event not seen for half a century, while parts of the Mid North Coast were facing a "one-in-100-year event."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Like atmospheric taps, Australia currently has two main sources of moisture: a tropical low over northern #WA, and a coastal trough off #NSW.These two moisture feeds (green/white shades in 🛰️loop) are merging, and will create a multi-state rain and storm band from Monday. pic.twitter.com/Zuusg3QQTr— Bureau of Meteorology, Australia (@BOM_au) March 21, 2021 Thousands are under evacuation orders in NSW. "Potentially another 4,000 people may be asked to evacuate in and around ... parts of western Sydney," Berejiklian added.NSW Emergency Services Minister David Elliott told a briefing Sunday that 16 natural disaster declarations had been issued in NSW, and there could yet be more.Of note: Finance Minister Simon Birmingham told Sky News Sunday the floods would impact the COVID-19 vaccine rollout. "Clearly there will be expected disruptions for many freight and logistic movements across NSW as a result of these floods," he said.What they're saying: The Australian Bureau of Meteorolgy's (BOM) Agata Imielska told reporters the NSW Mid North Coast and Hunter regions had already seen rainfall records broken on Saturday by up to nearly eight inches."It's a very significant, record-breaking event with the rainfall that we have seen," Imielska said.While no deaths had been reported from the flooding, Elliott said "we are moving closer and closer to the inevitable fatality."The big picture: Much of Australia is being hit by heavy rains or under severe weather warnings. The state of Queensland was also at risk from flash-flooding, with 4.5 inches of rain falling in some parts Sunday.The usually dry central Australia was another region facing flash-flooding threats from heavy rains. Flashback: A year ago, Australia was reeling from catastrophic bushfires.#NSWRFS crews are assisting #NSWSES in a number of ways from clearing blocked drains to removing fallen trees and even flood rescue operations, as was undertaken yesterday in the Taree area. Stay safe and up to date by following @BOM_NSW and @NSWSES. (Video: Kathryn Elizabeth). pic.twitter.com/EFo3aokDXA— NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) March 21, 2021 Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

