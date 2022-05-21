Australia PM concedes election defeat
Australia’s prime minister conceded defeat late on Saturday after an election that could deliver a minority government. (May 21)
Australia’s prime minister conceded defeat late on Saturday after an election that could deliver a minority government. (May 21)
Labor leader Anthony Albanese appeared for the first time as prime minister-elect on May 21, declaring victory in Australia’s federal election in a speech in Sydney.Video posted to Albanese’s official Twitter captures part of his victory celebration late Saturday night with the caption, “Thank you Australia.”Outgoing Prime Minister Scott Morrison conceded defeat and said he’ll step down as leader of the Liberal Party, meaning a new Opposition Leader will be elected. Morrison will remain in parliament as the member for Cook. Credit: Anthony Albanese via Storyful
For this week’s episode of Playbook Deep Dive, we sat down with Jennifer Ellis at her cattle ranch in eastern Idaho to understand how the state’s GOP establishment delivered a stinging rebuke to Trumpism.
The bill, which appeared to be dead, has now been revived by lawmakers.
It would not be the first time in this country’s history that reactionaries fanned violence in order to win a favorable settlement for themselves.
Pentagon press secretary John Kirby is joining the White House, according to a person familiar with the matter, adding star power to the President Joe Biden's National Security Council. Kirby, who also served as the top spokesman at the Pentagon and the State Department during the Obama administration, is expected to take handle strategic communications for the NSC, as the West Wing navigates a range of foreign policy challenges, from Russia's invasion of Ukraine to North Korea's nuclear program. Kirby has been a fixture on cable news, particularly during the Ukraine crisis, and is valued in the administration for seeming to handle even the thorniest foreign policy questions with ease.
The homeowner puts a colorful spin on the modern farmhouse aesthetic.
On "The Takeout" podcast this week, Cramer said of Pompeo that "he's got the Trump doctrine down. He's believable on it. He understands it."
New York State Assemblyman Patrick B. Burke told The Buffalo News he fired three staffers for "gross subordination" after an argument.
Shae Anderson was 2 for 4 and Taylor Cook pitched 4.2 strong innings of relief, but Moorpark fell Friday in the CIF-SS Division 4 softball final.
ALONA MAZURENKO - FRIDAY, 20 MAY 2022, 19:15 Petro Andriushchenko, adviser to the Mayor of Mariupol, said that Russian forces had completed clearing away the rubble and had removed the bodies of the dead from the city's Drama Theatre.
Image Sources: Getty / belterz, Lezé the Label, Chunks, Private Policy, Find Me Now and Photo Illustration: Becky Jiras Over 65 percent of the world's clothes are manufactured in China, yet a "Made in China" label is often met with disdain or skepticism. The stigma behind the phrase is still so common, particularly in the US, that a 2020 survey of more than 1,000 US adults found that 40 percent won't buy products made in the largest textile exporter in the world.
Real estate in general has long been a way for Americans to generate wealth. However, most Americans don't venture outside of their primary residence when it comes to investing in real estate. Owning...
Frank Lampard has hailed his players, who he says "deserve all the credit" for "creating a special night in Everton's history."
The Pentagon is flying the first shipment of foreign-imported baby formula to the U.S., the White House confirmed.
Columnist John Tures shares his perspective on why replacement theory imperils America's ideals and values.
The "Late Show" host also looked back on the days of high-demand toilet paper in his latest monologue.
Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix is Sunday; Mercedes improving, Red Bull takes shot at Aston Martin.
The swiftness with which the coronavirus pandemic wiped out the U.S. economy in early 2020 was breathtaking. Seemingly overnight, the U.S. unemployment rate shot up to an all-time record of 14.7% in...
Any alternative to Ukraine's bid to join the European Union would be a "compromise" with Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says in response to the "European political community" project proposed by his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen celebrated a “historic day” last summer when more than 100 nations agreed to a global minimum tax deal, aimed at putting the world's countries on a more equal footing in attracting and keeping multinational companies. President Joe Biden tweeted that the idea was "diplomacy reshaping our global economy and delivering for our people.”