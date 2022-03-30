Australia PM Morrison seeks to sell voters on Budget breaks

Australia's PM Morrison speaks to the media during a press conference at Kirribilli House in Sydney
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Wayne Cole
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Scott Morrison
    30th Prime Minister of Australia

By Wayne Cole

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Trailing in the polls, Australia's Liberal National government on Wednesday sought to sell A$8.6 billion ($6.46 billion) of budget giveaways as necessary to meet a cost of living emergency and not a transparent attempt to buy votes.

Prime Minster Scott Morrison, facing a tough election in May, led the marketing blitz with a barrage of media interviews saying relief was needed to meet rising fuel prices.

"It's responsible because it's targeted and it's for a temporary period as these cost of living impacts are real and they're there right now," Morrison told one radio interviewer.

Other countries including New Zealand, Japan and South Korea have announced measures to counter soaring energy prices in the wake of the war in Ukraine.

Some were sceptical, however, with one interviewer asking: "with this Budget, are you addressing the cost of living or is it just the cost of winning?"

Opinion polls show the opposition Labor Party ahead by anywhere from 4 to 16 points, while bookmakers on Wednesday announced odds had just widened sharply against Morrison returning to power.

The government's careful messaging campaign was also blindsided by claims from one of Morrison's own Liberal senators that he was a "bully" with "no moral compass".

Morrison rejected the accusation from Concetta Fierravanti-Wells, saying she was "disappointed" at losing selection for her seat.

Also vying for media attention was fresh flooding on the east coast in areas already washed out by the wettest March on records.

Television coverage of cars floating down main streets sucked up much of the air time Morrison had hoped would be devoted to his tax cuts and upgraded economic forecasts.

The economy has recovered faster than anyone expected last year, with unemployment hitting 13-year lows of 4% and projected to soon reach levels last seen in the 1970s at 3.75%.

Wage growth was also forecast to accelerate but not by enough to outpace inflation, meaning real incomes were set the shrink this year.

The strong labour market combined with sky-high prices from many of Australia's resource exports has been a huge boon for tax receipts and allowed the government to project much smaller deficits than predicted just a few months ago.

Yet the budget is still seen in the red to the tune of A$79.8 billion for the year to end June, with another A$78.0 billion pencilled in for 2022/23.

For now, all this borrowing is considered manageable by analysts as debt is still low relative to the rest of the developed world.

Ratings agency Fitch said the budget did not immediately threaten Australia's coveted triple-A credit rating, but did sound a warning for the long term.

"It does leave fiscal metrics and debt stabilization vulnerable to a potential underperformance in economic growth, especially as the budget does not expect a return to fiscal balance in the next 10 years," said Jeremy Zook, a director of sovereign ratings at Fitch.

($1 = 1.3312 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

Recommended Stories

  • Roche loses money in Russia, chief executive says

    Roche is "losing money in Russia", Chief Executive Severin Schwan said in an interview published on Tuesday, but remains committed to providing medication to patients there. The statement echoed other pharmaceutical giants, who have said they will supply essential medicines in Russia but halt some other activities in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Scott Morrison: Australian PM's own senator calls him autocrat and bully

    Concetta Fierravanti-Wells says Scott Morrison "is not fit to be prime minister", a claim he rejects.

  • Swiss National Bank says monetary policy not way to curb real estate risks

    Switzerland has become more vulnerable to a shock from its inflated property sector, Swiss National Bank Vice Chairman Fritz Zurbruegg said on Tuesday, adding it is not the job of monetary policy to curb the risks. The SNB estimates Swiss apartments to be overvalued by 10% to 35% at present, as ultra low interest rates and tight supply have driven up prices. "In Switzerland, vulnerabilities in the residential real estate and mortgage markets have increased since the onset of the pandemic," Zurbruegg said in a speech in Geneva.

  • Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

    The company plans to produce 20% fewer iPhone SEs - or about 2 million to 3 million units - next quarter than originally planned, the report said. It added that Apple has also reduced 2022 orders for AirPods by more than 10 million units. Apple, whose shares were down about 2% in premarket trading, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

  • Russian stocks slide as trading resumes for all companies

    Russian shares slumped as its stock market resumed trading of all companies Monday after a monthlong halt following the invasion of Ukraine. The benchmark MOEX index slid 2.2% after the Moscow Exchange reopened for all of its several hundred listed companies, but with restrictions still in place to limit volatility. The last full trading session in Moscow was on Feb. 25, a day after the index tumbled by a third after President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine.

  • Rouble firms past 90 vs dollar, Russian stocks extend slide in volatile trade

    The Russian market is gradually reopening after a suspension caused by sweeping Western sanctions that followed the beginning of what Russia calls "a special operation" in Ukraine on Feb. 24. Russian stocks and bonds resumed trading in full on Monday, albeit for a curtailed timeframe and with various restrictions, including a ban on short-selling, still in place. Non-residents are barred from selling stocks and OFZ rouble bonds until April 1.

  • China Shadow Banks Snap Up Property to Rescue Own Investments

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s shadow banks are emerging as unlikely white knights for embattled property firms by becoming mini-developers themselves.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Doubtful After Russia Vows Kyiv PullbackUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksWorld’s Longest Passenger Flight Plans to Avoid Russian SkiesAbramovich Suffered Suspected Poisoning During Ukraine TalksThe Fed Has Made a U.S. Recession InevitableTrust companies including MinMetals Trust Co. and

  • Chicken Price-Fixing Prosecution Ends in Second Mistrial

    (Bloomberg) -- Jurors in Denver deadlocked for the second time in the trial of 10 chicken company executives accused of price fixing, handing a significant setback to efforts by the U.S. Justice Department to police competition in food markets.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Doubtful After Russia Vows Kyiv PullbackUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksWorld’s Longest Passenger Flight Plans to Avoid Russian SkiesAbramovich Suffered Suspected Poisoning During Ukrai

  • Ukraine Update: U.S. Doubtful After Russia Vows Kyiv Pullback

    (Bloomberg) -- The Pentagon said Ukraine’s capital Kyiv remains under threat even after Russia promised to scale back military operations there, and President Joe Biden said he’ll wait and see whether Russia delivers on a pledge made after peace talks in Istanbul. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Doubtful After Russia Vows Kyiv PullbackUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksWorld’s Longest Passenger Flight Plans to Avoid Russian SkiesAbramovich Suffered Suspected P

  • Putin outraged by Zelenskyy note delivered by Russian oligarch Ambramovich: 'Tell him I will thrash him'

    Russian President Vladimir Putin reportedly grew outraged over a note from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered to him in Moscow by Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich earlier this month.

  • ‘They’ll Give Me a Medal’: The Dark Reality of Russian Troops’ Alleged War-Crime Rapes

    ReutersAmid mounting evidence of Russian war crimes in Ukraine, a young Ukrainian mother is speaking out about what may be the first rape case connected to the 2022 invasion to go before The Hague: She says she was repeatedly raped by Russian soldiers while her 4-year-old son sat just a few feet away. In an interview with The Times of London published Tuesday, the woman, identified only by the pseudonym Natalya, says she still has not been able to bring herself to tell her son that his father wa

  • Fox Nation’s Lara Logan Suggests Theory of Evolution Is a Hoax Funded by Jews

    Lara Logan's latest anti-Semitic dog whistle is a claim that Charles Darwin only came up with the idea of evolution because Jews paid him to

  • Peter Navarro Abruptly Cancels MSNBC Interview on Contempt Charges

    Fox NewsAfter the House Jan. 6 committee voted Monday to hold former Trump administration trade official Peter Navarro in contempt of Congress, Navarro booked an appearance on MSNBC’s The Beat for Tuesday night.Shortly before the broadcast, however, things changed. “Late today, [Navarro] then indicated he could not do an interview tonight,” a disappointed Ari Melber told viewers.Navarro’s decision might have something to do with how the committee cited his prior appearance on the program – durin

  • Joe Biden Slaps Down Question From Fox News' Peter Doocy: 'You Got To Be Silly'

    "Why should I tell you?" Biden responded when Doocy asked for specifics on the U.S. response to a possible Russian chemical attack on Ukraine.

  • Judge Demands Trump Org Quit Stalling on Turning Over Evidence

    Megan VarnerAfter more than two years of the Trump Organization refusing to fully turn over evidence of alleged financial fraud to the New York state attorney general, a court-mandated auditor will now have to provide detailed reports of just how much is left.On Monday, Judge Arthur F. Engoron ordered a digital forensics company that’s already helping the Trump Organization identify evidence to be much more explicit in its progress reports, so that, in the next few weeks, investigators can final

  • A recession is ‘inevitable’ after Fed policy missteps, former New York Fed president says

    Former New York Fed President Bill Dudley scolded Fed Chairman Jerome Powell in an op-ed Tuesday, arguing he has been too slow to act to control inflation.

  • Federal prosecutors are zeroing in on a single Trump tweet that may have been the catalyst for right-wing extremists to join the Capitol riot

    The December 2020 tweet announced Trump's January 6, 2021, rally outside the Capitol and urged supporters: "Be there, it will be wild!"

  • Russian Forces Driven Away From Kyiv as Ukraine Regains Territory and Kills Top Commander

    SERGEI SUPINSKYUkraine’s military says they have “eliminated” another Russian colonel, adding to a long list of high-ranking Russian military personnel wiped out in Putin’s war against Ukraine.The Ukrainian Armed Forces announced on Tuesday that Colonel Denis Kurilo, the commander of the 200th separate motorized rifle brigade, was killed outside Kharkiv.Kurilo’s reported death, on the 34th day of the Kremlin’s “special operation,” comes after at least seven Russian generals were killed in Ukrain

  • Sanctioned Russian oligarch Mikhail Fridman says he is 'practically under house arrest' and has to eat at home as his credit cards have been blocked

    The Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman has hit back against sanctions targeting businesspeople, saying they are unfair and ineffective.

  • Impeaching Clarence Thomas is a great idea. Don't do it.

    Impeaching Clarence Thomas is a great idea. Don't do it.