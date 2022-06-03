Australia’s New PM Proposes Faster-Than-Inflation Wage Gains
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Anthony AlbaneseAustralian politician
(Bloomberg) -- New Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has made a submission to the country’s labor watchdog, proposing to lift minimum wages by more than the inflation rate in a bid to fulfill one of his key election promises.
Most Read from Bloomberg
One-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey Finds
Elon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get Out
Apple Plans to Make the iPad More Like a Laptop and Less Like a Phone
Jamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’
Stocks Decline as Data Show a Still-Hot Economy: Markets Wrap
“High and rising inflation and weak wages growth are reducing real wages across the economy and creating cost-of-living pressures for Australia’s low-paid workers,” Albanese said in a statement Friday.
“The government does not want to see Australian workers go backwards; in particular, those workers on low rates of pay who are experiencing the worst impacts of inflation and have the least capacity to draw on savings,” he added.
Australia’s Fair Work Commission will announce its annual wage review later this month. The current national minimum wage is A$20.33 ($14.06) per hour. During his pre-election campaign last month, Albanese had said a 5.1% increase would be equal to just $1 an hour or “two cups a coffee” a day.
A combination of the rising cost of living due to higher gasoline prices and the prospect of faster interest rate increases have already spooked Australia’s heavily indebted households, sending consumer sentiment to the weakest since August 2020.
Snail-paced pay gains had been the biggest reason for the Reserve Bank of Australia to hold interest rates at a record low of 0.1% until last month when it hiked earlier than expected to 0.35%, citing anecdotal evidence of higher labor costs. The RBA is widely expected to tighten policy further when it meets on Tuesday.
Albanese said an increase in minimum wages would also complement his government’s effort to help close the national gender pay gap of 22.8%.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
For Finland, a Border With Russia Is Bad. But It’s Better Than No Border at All
In Seattle’s Burning Hot Real Estate Market, It’s A.I. or Bust
Seven Ways to Beat Burnout and Get Your Career Back on Track
China Youth Unemployment Crisis Leaves Tens of Millions Jobless
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.