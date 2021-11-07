Australia police call off search for man attacked by shark

Search and rescue vessels patrol off Port Beach in North Fremantle, Western Australia, Saturday, Nov. 6. 2021. Local media report that a male adult was attacked by sharks on Saturday off the coast of Fremantle near Perth. (Richard Wainwright/AAP Image via AP)
·1 min read

SYDNEY (AP) — Police in western Australia on Sunday called off a search for a swimmer who was attacked by a shark.

The wife of Paul Millachip, 57, said she was with him at the Port Beach in the suburb of Perth on Saturday morning when two teenagers on a boat witnessed the shark attack.

“It came out of the blue. But it did happen, you just have to deal with it,” the wife said, asking not to have her name published. She praised the teenagers who tried to help.

When the shark attacked a second time, they raced their boat and alerted other swimmers to get out of the water.

Police said earlier the attack may have involved more than one shark, but witnesses said it appeared to be a 4 1/2-meter (15-foot) great white.

Police said there was an extensive marine search for the father of two, which turned up a pair of goggles believed to belong to him.

“A family is now grieving, a man has lost his life. It’s a terribly sad situation,” West Australia Premier Mark McGowan said.

The most recent fatal shark attack in Australia was on Sept. 5 in New South Wales state on the eastern coast.

