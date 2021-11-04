Australia police charge suspect in Cleo Smith abduction
The man suspected of abducting Cleo Smith is believed to have 'acted alone', police say
A 36-year-old man will likely be charged in connection with Cleo Smith's disappearance later today.
Police smashed their way into a suburban house on Wednesday and rescued a 4-year-old girl whose disappearance from her family's camping tent on Australia's remote west coast more than two weeks ago both horrified and captivated the nation. Officials wept with relief after seeing body camera video of a police officer scooping up the girl, Cleo Smith, and hearing her say, “My name is Cleo.” A 36-year-old local man was arrested after the late-night raid at the house in the coastal town of Carnarvon, which followed a tip to police on Tuesday.
Cleo Smith, 4, was found alive and well after being abducted from an Australian campsite more than two weeks ago.
