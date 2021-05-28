Australia presses WTO barley case against China

Australia's barley exports to China had been worth around US$1 billion a year, used most notably in brewing
·2 min read

Australia on Friday moved ahead with a World Trade Organization case against Chinese tariffs on barley imports, as strains between the two countries showed little sign of abating.

Trade Minister Dan Tehan said Canberra would ask the WTO to establish a dispute settlement panel to look at the case, the next step in a bid to get the tariffs declared illegal.

Tehan said Beijing's decision to slap an 80 percent tax on imports of the grain from Australia had "effectively stopped Australia's barley trade with China."

Australia's barley exports to China had been worth around US$1 billion a year, used most notably in brewing.

China argues that Australian farmers produce the grain with government subsidies and sell it below cost, hurting domestic producers.

Tehan said "Australia remains open to further discussions with China with a view to resolving this issue" but China has suspended a regular economic dialogue and high-level meetings are on hold.

It is just one in a long list of political-tinged trade disputes between the two countries in what has been dubbed a "shadow trade war."

Beijing has rolled out economic sanctions against a range of Australian products, as diplomatic relations with Canberra have reached their lowest ebb since the deadly 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown.

Many in Canberra believe the sanctions are punishment for Australia pushing back against Beijing influence operations in the country, rejecting Chinese investment in sensitive areas and publicly calling for an investigation into the origins of coronavirus.

At least 13 Australian sectors have been subjected to Chinese tariffs or some form of disruption, including beef, coal, copper, cotton, lobsters, sugar, timber, tourism, universities, wine, wheat and wool.

So far the list has not extended to iron ore exports that are vital to Australia's economy.

Chinese officials have warned local customers to track down non-Australian sources of the metal, but tight supply and high demand have so far made that move impossible in the short term.

arb/dm/mtp

Recommended Stories

  • JD Logistics shares gain in Hong Kong stock debut

    JD Logistics' shares were up 2.8% after jumping as much as 18% in their trading debut Friday in Hong Kong. It is the latest technology company to list in the semi-autonomous Chinese city as Beijing intensifies scrutiny of the technology sector. JD Logistics CEO Yu Rui said in an interview with reporters Friday that the funds raised from its IPO will go to expanding its logistics network, including in smaller cities in China, and worldwide.

  • Senate Poised to Sharpen China Rivalry With Chip Aid, R&D

    (Bloomberg) -- The Senate was moving slowly toward passage of an expansive bill to bolster U.S. economic competitiveness and confront China’s rise, debating some last amendments before a final vote.The legislation cleared an initial procedural vote after a deal was struck between Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Republicans on some changes to the bill. But the debate dragged into Friday morning as several Republicans demanded consideration of additional amendments and objected to voting without fully reading the lengthy bill.“We really have an obligation to know what on Earth we’re voting for,” said Senator Mike Lee, a Utah Republican.Schumer had set a goal of passing the legislation before senators leave Washington for a scheduled week-long break.The bill, which has bipartisan support in the Senate but faces significant hurdles in the House, would plow more than $100 billion into U.S. research and development and provide $52 billion to foster domestic semiconductor manufacturing. It also includes a wide array of measures directly targeting China -- on human rights and its influence in the U.S. -- underscoring the bipartisan angst over the rise of the strategic rival.President Joe Biden has backed the bill, which is emerging a key test of whether significant bipartisan legislation can be passed in a bitterly divided 50-50 Senate.Thursday’s procedural vote was delayed for several hours as Republicans demanded their amendments get put before the chamber. Schumer said the Senate already had voted on 18 amendments, 14 of them from GOP senators.“It’s time to move forward together and pass this bill,” Schumer said on the Senate floor Thursday. “We can finish the bill today.”Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell responded that while his party wanted their amendments considered, “Republicans don’t want a big fight over this.”At the center of the delay was an amendment from Republican Senator Mike Crapo of Idaho that he sponsored with Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden, an Oregon Democrat. It takes aim at trade imbalances between the U.S. and China, as well as other countries, and Crapo was expecting it to be included in the final package. Schumer had excluded it because, he said, it wasn’t germane to the underlying bill, but he relented after Republicans held up debate over the broader measure for hours Thursday afternoon.“It expands and strengthens our trade posture, not just vis-a-vis China, but our trade posture globally,” Crapo said. “I think it’s one of the most critical things we could do here.”The Senate easily adopted the trade-related amendment on a 91-4 vote.Other senators were seeking consideration of their amendments as well. The Senate considered Crapo’s and one from Senator Marco Rubio of Florida on security measures to help protect U.S. intellectual property from theft. Rubio’s amendment was tabled.While the legislation has broad bipartisan backing in the Senate, the House is still working on its own version and it could be tougher to muster enough support for a final bill. Both parties in the House are deeply divided over how to best to get tougher on competitiveness with China.(Updates with debate extended, in first three paragraphs)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China’s Import Scrutiny Spurs U.S. Corn Cancellations

    (Bloomberg) -- China is clamping down on some corn imports amid concern that overseas purchases have spiraled out of control, prompting several feed mills to cancel their U.S. cargoes.Chinese customs authorities are restricting imports into free trade zones, which aren’t counted toward an official annual purchase quota, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Total U.S. corn cancellations are estimated to be less than 1 million tons, said two of the people, who asked not to be identified as the matter is private.The increased scrutiny by Beijing over its corn imports comes as the broader market focuses on whether the country will continue its heightened purchases of raw materials from grains to metals to fossil fuels. Prices across a variety of products have soared this year partly because of Chinese demand, raising import costs and sparking fears over inflation in the Asian nation.Corn futures in Chicago fell as much as 2% before erasing losses as traders determined the scrapped purchases aren’t big enough to alter an already tight supply situation. Some market watchers claim China, which is forecast to import a record amount of corn this year, is trying to get a better deal after prices recently surged above $7 a bushel for the first time since 2013.“China is playing a negotiating game,” said David Martin, founder of Martin Fund Management in New York.China’s crackdown on corn purchases is targeted at businesses that have set up blending facilities in the free trade zones, according to the people familiar with the matter. These facilities allow firms to mix the imported corn with other raw materials to produce livestock feed that enable them to profit from zero-tariff imports, the people said.Calls to Chinese customs outside business hours went unanswered.Illinois corn farmer Matt Bennett, a co-founder of commodities brokerage and consulting firm AgMarket.net, noted that China has a pattern of crop-import cancellations only to start “buying the daylights out of stuff.”The canceled shipments are a small amount compared to more than 20 million tons of American corn that China has purchased this season. The Asian nation has been a key source of demand for the grain to feed its recovering hog herd, helping to push prices to multiyear highs. Imports from the U.S. have soared as Beijing also seeks to fulfill its commitments for the “phase one” trade deal signed with the U.S. in January 2020.The latest move by China “is likely to have only a very small impact on China’s compliance with the overall purchase commitments on the phase one agreement,” said Chad Bown, an expert at the pro-trade Peterson Institute for International Economics in Washington. “Corn is just too small a portion of the overall deal.”Corn QuotasChina allocates annual corn import quotas to state and private firms. State-owned Cofco Corp. may at times receive an allowance to buy an additional amount that it resells domestically to private mills or to replenish state reserves.The quotas for 2021 are set at 7.2 million tons. Imports outside the quota are possible, but may incur tariffs of up to 65% of the purchase price. Shipments into bonded zones are exempt from duties.The proliferation of businesses that are shipping corn into bonded zones and blending them for animal feed has alarmed authorities, who are seeking to control imports and maintain the quality of feed products.Last month, Shandong province shut down a feed producer located at a local bonded zone after its product was found to have fallen short of protein requirements. The plant mainly blended corn with a low amount of distillers dried grains, or DDGS, said one of the people.All the cancellations will be of old U.S. corn crop from the 2020-21 marketing year, the people said. More than 15 million tons of American corn have been purchased for state stockpiles from old and new crops, two of the people said.(Corrects spelling of Bown’s name in 10th paragraph in story published May 26.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Japan ruling party committee to urge giving AstraZeneca vaccine to Taiwan

    A Japan ruling party committee on Taiwan relations said on Friday it would call on the government to supply a portion of Japan's AstraZeneca vaccine stock to Taiwan to help the island tackle a surge in coronavirus infections. "We should provide Taiwan with vaccines as soon as possible," the head of the policy group, Masahisa Sato said at a press briefing following a meeting of lawmakers.

  • Hong Kong bans Tiananmen crackdown vigil for 2nd year

    Hong Kong authorities for the second year have banned the June 4 candlelight vigil commemorating the bloody crackdown on pro-democracy protests in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square, organizers said Thursday. The Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, which organizes the candlelight vigil annually, said in a statement that the police had objected to the event because of social distancing restrictions, which prohibit large gatherings. For years, Hong Kong and Macao were the only cities in China where people were allowed to mark the 1989 anniversary of Beijing’s crushing of the Chinese democracy movement.

  • Jailed HK tycoon Jimmy Lai sentenced to 14 months for Oct. 1 illegal assembly

    Jailed Hong Kong media tycoon and Beijing critic Jimmy Lai was given a new prison sentence of 14 months on Friday over his role in an unauthorised assembly on Oct. 1, 2019, during one of the city's pro-democracy rallies that year. This month, Lai - who is already serving sentences adding up to 14 months for participating in similar demonstrations on Aug. 18 and Aug. 31, 2019 - and nine other activists pleaded guilty in District Court to organising an unauthorised assembly. Lai's repeated arrests have drawn criticism from Western governments and international rights groups, who raised concerns over waning freedoms in the global financial hub, including freedom of speech and assembly.

  • Vegan dinner cuts heart disease risk by 10%, study suggests

    Going 'flexitarian' may have health benefits.

  • UPDATE 1-Taiwan says request to drop word 'country' preceded BioNTech vaccine deal collapse

    Germany's BioNTech asked Taiwan to remove the word "country" from their planned joint announcement on a COVID-19 vaccine sale to the island, its health minister said, as he outlined the collapse of the deal which Taipei blames on China. Taiwan and China are engaged in an escalating war of words after Beijing separately offered shots to the Chinese-claimed island via Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd , which has a contract to sell them in Greater China. Taiwan however has preferred to deal with BioNTech direct.

  • China hits back as U.S. looks into lab leak theory

    China's foreign ministry hit back at the United States on Thursday (May 27) after U.S. President Joe Biden ordered a review of intelligence about the origins of COVID-19 this week.''The U.S. does not care about facts or truth, and has zero interest in a serious science-based study of origins. Their aim is to use the pandemic to pursue stigmatization, political manipulation and blame-shifting.''This comes after the Chinese embassy in Washington said in a statement Wednesday that "some political forces have been fixated on political manipulation and the blame game."Biden said on Wednesday that U.S. intelligence agencies were divided about whether COVID-19 "emerged from human contact with an infected animal or from a laboratory accident".As the WHO prepares to begin a second phase of studies into the origins of the coronavirus, China has been under pressure to give investigators more access amid allegations that it leaked from a Wuhan lab.China has repeatedly denied the lab was responsible."With 33 million confirmed cases and 600,000 deaths from COVID-19 in the U.S., which are both the highest numbers in the world, the U.S. didn't reflect on its own problems but rather, attempt to make a scapegoat out of China. My question is: what are they up to? Can they sleep at night with an untroubled conscience?"A joint China-WHO study published in March said that it was highly unlikely the virus leaked from the lab, adding that it most likely spread from bats to humans via an as yet unidentified intermediary species.China has also continued to point to the possibility that COVID-19 originated in another country and entered via infected frozen food or through southeast Asian wildlife trade networks.

  • HondaJet updated to carry more, fly longer, and look better doing it

    Cars represent the commonly-seen tip of the Honda iceberg. One of the main improvements that makes the HondaJet's latest evolution worthy of the Elite S nameplate is a higher payload. Whether pilots choose to prioritize range or cargo, Honda notes the Elite S is easier to fly than existing variants of the jet thanks in part to new avionics features that replace voice commands with text-based messaging for clearer and more efficient communications.

  • U.N. launches investigation into whether Israel, Hamas committed crimes

    GENEVA (Reuters) -The United Nations Human Rights Council agreed on Thursday to launch an international investigation into alleged crimes committed during the 11-day conflict between Israel and the Islamist group Hamas in Gaza. The independent investigation will have a broad mandate to look into all alleged violations, not just in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, but also in Israel during hostilities that were halted by a ceasefire on May 21. Michelle Bachelet, the U.N. high commissioner for human rights, earlier told the council that deadly Israeli strikes on Gaza might constitute war crimes and that Hamas had violated international humanitarian law by firing rockets into Israel.

  • Egypt invites Hamas, Palestinians, Israel for further talks

    Egypt has invited Israel, Hamas and the Palestinian Authority for separate talks that aim at consolidating the cease-fire that ended an 11-day war between Israel and the Gaza Strip’s militant Hamas rulers, an Egyptian intelligence official said Thursday. “We are seeking a long-term truce, that would enable further discussions and possibly direct talks,” said the official, who had close knowledge of the proceedings that had led to the ceasefire and who spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn't allowed to brief reporters. Egypt was key in mediating a deal between the two sides.

  • Kim vows to build N. Korea socialism amid US nuclear impasse

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has vowed an “uncompromising struggle” against anti-socialist elements at home, state media reported Thursday, as he tries to fortify his power amid pandemic-related difficulties and U.S.-led economic sanctions. The comments by Kim, the third member of his family to rule the impoverished nuclear-armed country, come as doubts increase about both North Korea's economy and whether it will engage in serious disarmament talks with Washington. The Biden administration, which took over after dramatic, but ultimately unsuccessful, direct diplomacy between Kim and former President Donald Trump, has described its recent North Korea policy review as “calibrated and practical.”

  • Study: Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines appear safe, effective

    Two vaccines made by China’s Sinopharm appear safe and effective against COVID-19, according to a study published in a medical journal. Scientists had been waiting for more details about the two vaccines, even though they already are being used in many countries, and one recently won the backing of the World Health Organization for emergency use. The report, published online in the Journal of the American Medical Association, concluded the two vaccines are about 73% and 78% effective, as Sinopharm has previously claimed.

  • What's behind the China-Taiwan divide?

    China sees Taiwan as a breakaway province, but many Taiwanese people want a separate nation.

  • Canada probes forced labour claims in Malaysian palm oil, glove-making industries

    Canada is investigating allegations of forced labour in Malaysia's palm oil and glove manufacturing industries, the government said on Friday. Malaysian firms, which includes some of the world's biggest palm oil and rubber glove producers, have faced increasing scrutiny in recent years over reports of labour abuses. Employment and Social Development Canada told Reuters in an email that its Labour Programme was "actively researching a number of forced labour allegations in different countries and sectors, including palm oil and glove manufacturing in Malaysia."

  • Serge Ibaka might not play for Clippers in Game 3 because of back spasms

    The Clippers say back spasms have left backup center Serge Ibaka questionable to play in Game 3 of their first-round series against Dallas on Friday.

  • A mid-air error led NASA's Mars helicopter to tilt wildly back and forth in its latest flight - but it landed safely

    Ingenuity lost just one navigation photo, but that made it tilt back and forth in the air on the way to its most daring Mars landing yet.

  • Mystery as Senate rescinds confirmation of first female army secretary

    Christine Wormuth celebrated her confirmation on Twitter before Senate fracas saw it rolled back

  • Biden backs enormous Trump-era Alaska oil drilling project opposed by environmentalists

    In a move that shocked environmentalists, the Department of Interior defends a plan to extract hundreds of thousands of barrels of oil from Alaska’s National Petroleum Reserve