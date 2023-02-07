Australia Raises Key Rate to 10-Year High, Signals Hawkish Bias

Swati Pandey and Carmeli Argana
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s central bank raised interest rates by a quarter-percentage point and said further tightening will be needed, sending the currency and government bond yields higher.

Most Read from Bloomberg

At its first meeting of the year, the Reserve Bank lifted the cash rate to 3.35%, the highest level since September 2012, in a widely-anticipated decision. It was the ninth consecutive hike since policymakers embarked on their tightening cycle in May.

“The board expects that further increases in interest rates will be needed over the months ahead to ensure that inflation returns to target,” RBA Governor Philip Lowe said in a statement. His removal of last year’s qualifier that the bank wasn’t on a pre-set rate path fueled the market’s response.

The Australian dollar jumped to trade at 69.40 US cents, while three-year bond yields climbed 15 basis points to 3.25% and stocks erased gains to drop 0.5%.

“The statement definitely has a hawkish tinge to it,” said Su-Lin Ong, chief economist at RBC Capital Markets. “The emphasis on returning inflation to target is very clear. And that takes front and center of the statement over any kind of concerns in terms of a moderation in activity.”

Australia has lagged international counterparts in its policy response to higher prices, having raised rates by 3.25 percentage points, compared with 4 in New Zealand and 4.5 in the US.

The RBA’s slower pace reflects Lowe’s efforts to bring the economy in for a soft landing. The Federal Reserve is expected to keep pushing higher following a strong employment report.

Lowe’s statement today is a sharp contrast from December when the board discussed a possible pause in tightening and traders responded by repricing the rate outlook.

Money markets imply a peak rate of 3.9% by mid-2023, higher than economists’ forecast of 3.6%, as inflation remains well above the RBA’s 2-3% target. In today’s statement, the bank said it didn’t expect to get back to the top of that range until mid-2025.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s estimated terminal rate is 5.5%, while the Fed’s December forecasts showed a median estimate of about 5.1%. The RBA doesn’t forecast a future rate path.

“The board recognises that monetary policy operates with a lag,” Lowe said today. “There is uncertainty around the timing and extent of the expected slowdown in household spending.”

Working in Lowe’s favor is a housing market where the pace of decline has begun to ease, raising the prospect of an orderly correction. Employment growth has also cooled in recent months while consumer spending is showing early signs of slowing.

Yet inflation remains uncomfortably high, with core prices in the fourth quarter surging 6.9% — exceeding the RBA’s forecast of 6.5% — and stronger than the impulse seen in the US and UK.

That helps explains why economists at Deutsche Bank AG and Goldman Sachs Group Inc expect the cash rate to surpass 4% this year. Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. and Westpac Banking Corp. see two more hikes to 3.85%.

The RBA may not agree with those aggressive expectations as it reckons inflation will slow this year.

Lowe has acknowledged the path to cooling inflation while preserving employment gains is a “narrow” one. But his determination to do so is part of the reason why economists expect Australia will avoid a recession.

“Household balance sheets are also being affected by the decline in housing prices,” Lowe said in his statement. “Another source of uncertainty is how the global economy responds to the large and rapid increase in interest rates around the world.”

--With assistance from Matthew Burgess, Georgina Mckay and Zoe Schneeweiss.

(Adds comment from economist, updates markets.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Tyson Foods 'hit in the mouth' on meat supplies, CEO says; shares fall

    (Reuters) -Tyson Foods Inc took a "hit in the mouth" as larger-than-expected beef and pork supplies weakened demand for its chicken, executives said on Monday as the meatpacker missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit. The company's primary markets - beef, pork and chicken - went the opposite direction from what executives had planned and they were left surprised by how much meat was available in the United States. Shares of Tyson, the largest U.S. meat company by sales, were down 4.8% at $60.97 on Monday afternoon.

  • Oracle to invest $1.5 billion in Saudi Arabia, open data centre in Riyadh

    Oracle Corp plans to invest $1.5 billion in Saudi Arabia in the coming years as it builds up its cloud footprint in the kingdom and opens its third public cloud region in Riyadh, a company official said. Increased demand for cloud computing has pushed technology companies such as Oracle, Microsoft, Amazon and Alphabet's Google to set up data centres across the world to speed up data transfer. Saudi officials have pressed international companies to invest in the kingdom and move their regional headquarters to Riyadh in order to benefit from government contracts.

  • Saudi Arabia says tech giants to invest more than $9 billion in kingdom

    Saudi Arabia has attracted more than $9 billion in investments in future technologies, including by U.S. giants Microsoft and Oracle Corp, which are building cloud regions in the kingdom, a government minister said on Monday. Saudi Minister of Communication and Information Technology Abdullah Alswaha said Microsoft will invest $2.1 billion in a global super-scaler cloud, while Oracle has committed $1.5 billion to build a new cloud region in Riyadh. "The investments... will enhance the kingdom of Saudi Arabia's position as the largest digital market in the Middle East and North Africa," Alswaha said at LEAP, an international technology forum taking place in Riyadh.

  • Tyson stock falls as beef costs spike and chicken demand wanes

    Shares of Tyson Foods fell 6% on Monday after the company missed estimates in its latest quarterly results.

  • A Clear Target Emerges in Tech Layoffs: Middle Managers

    (Bloomberg) -- As Meta Platforms Inc., Alphabet Inc. and other Silicon Valley behemoths look to lighten payrolls after years of feverish hiring, a clear target has emerged: the middle manager. Most Read from BloombergQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey and Syria as Rescue Teams ArriveTurkey’s South Hit by a Second High-Magnitude EarthquakeDell to Cut About 6,650 Jobs, Battered by Plunging PC SalesUS Moves to Recover Chinese Balloon While Weighing RetaliationChina Moves From Contrite to Confrontation

  • Barclays Says Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 9.5% Yield

    Stocks have started 2023 with a 7% gain on the S&P 500, and 13.5% gain on the NASDAQ. It’s a solid performance to start the year, but will it last? According to Emmanuel Cau, the head of European equity strategy at Barclays, we might not be fully out of the woods yet. "Despite a still sticky labor market, softening US data (ISM down further below 50, weaker housing data) seem to matter for central banks' reaction function, which now appears more balanced between fighting inflation and preserving

  • Down More Than 50%: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Still Look Cheap Despite This Year’s Rally

    It might be obvious to point out that an important part of the investing game is to find the stocks that are undervalued — that is, the companies with sound fundamentals that the market is presently not fully appreciating. Luckily for investors, after 2022’s widespread carnage, there are still plenty of names out there still at relatively depressed levels. In fact, even after the strong rallies seen in the year’s opening stretch, such was 2022’s merciless bear, there are scores of stocks out the

  • Two Wall Street Powerhouses Hit by the Fall of Billionaire Adani's Empire

    Indian billionaire Gautam Adani saw his net worth melt by tens of billions of dollars in a matter of days. Last September, Adani became by far the richest man in Asia and the second richest man in the world behind Elon Musk with a fortune estimated at $150 billion. This fortune is currently valued at $59 billion as of Feb. 4, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index. It has melted a total of $91 billion in six months.

  • The stock market rally is about to crumble, and investors should expect zero upside for equities through the end of the year, Goldman Sachs says

    In a hard landing scenario for the economy, Kostin expects the S&P 500 to fall to 3,150, marking a 24% slide from current levels.

  • Laid-off Silicon Valley workers are panic-selling their start-up shares as valuations plunge — here are 3 top tech stocks for 2023 that actually make money

    It's a tech-astrophe out there. But you have options.

  • 3 Cathie Wood Stocks Wall Street Thinks Can Soar 60% to 129%

    Cathie Wood is roaring back. Her flagship ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) plunged 67% last year. But so far in 2023, the exchange-traded fund is up nearly 40%.  This impressive performance could be just the warm-up.

  • New Strong Buy Stocks for February 6th

    NTDOY, WNC, SNEX, HSY and PAC have been added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List on February 6, 2022.

  • Why QuantumScape Rocketed 50.1% in January

    A product-oriented press release at the end of December, falling inflation, and meme-stock traders all propelled QuantumScape higher last month.

  • Like Realty Income? Then You'll Love This Dividend Stock

    Realty Income (NYSE: O) has become a poster child for reliable dividend-paying stocks. With more than 117 dividend increases and 631 consecutive monthly dividend payments, its track record is hard to beat. While I love having this real estate investment trust (REIT) in my portfolio, I'm constantly on the hunt for other stocks that mimic its income-generating abilities.

  • Transocean (RIG) Wins 910-Day Drilling Deal Set to Start in Q3

    Transocean (RIG) lands 910-day contract for Dhirubhai Deepwater KG2 in Brazil.

  • My Top 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    The three stocks below have become part of the elite group of Dividend Kings. You can take comfort in that remarkable history, which indicates dividends have remained a priority for management in all kinds of economic environments. Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL) sells basic items like toothpaste, toothbrushes, soap, and deodorant.

  • Want $2,000 in Annual Passive Income? Buy $93 of This Stock Per Week for 5 Years

    Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR) is a smart passive income stock thanks to its ever-growing empire of marijuana cultivation real estate. In fact, with a relatively small weekly commitment, you could build up a pretty decent haul of dividends annually, and it wouldn't even take you that long to do so in the grand scheme of things. Before we go over the details of how to do that, let's start by taking a minute to appreciate why this real estate investment trust (REIT) is such a passive income machine in the first place.

  • Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry

    One of the best investments we can make is in our own knowledge and skill set. With that in mind, this article will...

  • 2 Fintechs to Buy in 2023 Before the Next Bull Market Starts

    Financial technology, or fintech stocks, have been some of the worst performers in the bear market. The industry has been hit extremely hard overall, as investors fear the effects of a recession on consumer spending, credit quality, small businesses, and more. Two in particular that look interesting right now are Bill.com (NYSE: BILL) and Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ).

  • The stock market could jump 21% as bullish indicators flash their strongest signal since 2020

    Stocks could see a correction in 2023 but are generally on the uptrend, thanks to these bullish market indicators, Ned Davis Research said.