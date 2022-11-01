Australia Raises Key Rate, Signals More Hikes to Come

Swati Pandey
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s central bank raised interest rates by a quarter-percentage point and signaled further tightening to come as it combats escalating inflation.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Reserve Bank’s board lifted the cash rate to 2.85% from 2.6%, the highest level since April 2013, in a result widely expected by economists. The decision underlined the RBA’s pivot away from outsized hikes last month.

“The board has increased interest rates materially since May,” RBA Governor Philip Lowe said in his post-meeting statement. “The board expects to increase interest rates further over the period ahead. It is closely monitoring the global economy, household spending and wage and price-setting behavior.”

The central bank lowered its outlook for economic growth in response to higher rates. The Aussie dollar dropped briefly after the announcement before rebounding, while 3-year bond yields declined about 8 basis points to 3.30%. The benchmark stock index extended gains to as much as 1.3%.

“The tone of the statement was probably not as hawkish as I expected,” said David Plank, head of Australian economics at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd.

“The RBA is now prepared to tolerate inflation above target for a longer period. So there’s really a key focus on keeping the economy on an even keel. Markets will be pondering the credibility of that.”

The RBA’s consecutive quarter-point moves contrast with the Federal Reserve and Bank of England, which are forecast to unleash 75 basis-point hikes this week.

One reason for the RBA’s difference is it meets more frequently -- every month bar January -- allowing it to move in smaller increments. Lowe is also mindful of the impact of higher borrowing costs on a household sector that’s struggling under a debt-to-income ratio of 187%.

About 60% of Australian mortgages are also on variable rates, while fixed rates are typically for only two- to three years, unlike the US where 90% of home loans are fixed for 30 years.

Money market pricing implies a peak in the cash rate of just under 4% by mid-2023, while economists expect a more cautious RBA will halt at around 3.5%.

So far, Australia’s heavily indebted households have proved resilient to higher borrowing costs and a spike in living costs. Data Monday showed retail sales rose more than expected in September. Job ads also remain high, indicating further falls in unemployment that’s already hovering near a 50-year low.

The RBA provided some headline numbers from its quarterly update of economic forecasts that will be released in full on Friday. The central bank now expects inflation to peak at around 8% later this year, slightly up from a previous 7.75%. That comes after much-hotter than expected third-quarter CPI last week of 7.3%.

It also lowered its economic growth forecast to around 3% this year and 1.5% in 2023 and 2024. As a result, unemployment is expected to rise gradually to “a little above” 4% in 2024.

Economists predict a sharp slowdown in Australia’s A$2.2 trillion ($1.4 trillion) economy in the year ahead. Lowe has acknowledged that policy makers face a narrow path as they navigate a complex set of headwinds.

A key risk is an accelerating downturn in the housing market. Data Tuesday showed prices declined in every major city last month in response to rising rates and expectations of further policy tightening ahead.

Still, Treasurer Jim Chalmers played his part for the central bank last week by showing spending restraint in his first budget.

The RBA has highlighted an additional reason for drawing out its tightening cycle with smaller increases, saying last month this would “help to keep public attention focused for a longer period on the board’s resolve to return inflation to target.”

The bank targets inflation of 2-3% over time.

--With assistance from Tomoko Sato, Georgina Mckay, Edward Johnson and Garfield Reynolds.

(Adds economic forecasts, market reaction, comment from economist.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Australia's central bank raises rates by 25 bp as expected

    Australia's central bank on Tuesday raised the interest rate by 25 basis points for a second straight month while revising up its inflation outlook, saying that more tightening will be needed ahead. Wrapping up its November policy meeting, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) lifted its cash rate to a nine-year peak of 2.85%, the seventh hike in as many months. It had surprised many in the markets last month by downshifting to a quarter-point rate hike, following four consecutive moves of 50 basis points, citing an already substantial rise in rates.

  • Major Indian Insurer Is Buying More Long-Dated Government Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- The fixed income chief at one of India’s biggest insurers likes long-dated rupee government bonds on bets yields aren’t likely to rise much more, but still doesn’t consider corporate debt an attractive option. Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackInstagram Users Report Accounts Randomly Suspended, App CrashesRaytheon Wires $1 Million to Whistleblower Over

  • Fed set to deliver another big rate hike, debate December downshift

    U.S. central bankers are expected to keep their inflation fight in high gear this week, even as they intensify a debate over when to downshift to smaller interest rate hikes so as to avoid sending the world's biggest economy into a tailspin. With the Fed's preferred measure of inflation running at more than three times its 2% target, the outcome of the central bank's policy meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday is not in doubt: it will raise rates by three quarters of a percentage point for the fourth straight time, bringing the target overnight lending rate to a 3.75%-4.00% range. After the last meeting, in September, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that "at some point" it will be appropriate to slow the pace of rate hikes and take stock of how the sharpest rise in borrowing costs in 40 years is affecting the economy.

  • Why Shares Of CRISPR-Focused Verve Therapeutics Just Took A Grim Turn

    Verve Therapeutics announced disappointing lab results for its CRISPR gene-editing approach to high cholesterol, and VERV stock skidded.

  • BREAKING: Amicus Therapeutics sells land back to Tavistock, scraps deal for future Lake Nona facility

    Philadelphia-based biotech firm Amicus Therapeutics has sold vacant land in Orlando's Lake Nona previously slated for a large facility that was expected to create hundreds of local high-wage jobs. The land sale follows the Oct. 27 termination of a development agreement between the two parties, which originally was reached in 2019. The biotech firm in 2018 said it planned to build a 200,700-square-foot facility that would have created 316 jobs by Dec. 31, 2024, with an average annual wage of $69,670.

  • Mississippi River Drought Is Pushing Soybean Shippers to Texas

    (Bloomberg) -- The shrinking Mississippi River has hobbled the most efficient channel for moving US soybeans onto world markets, prompting a pivot to alternatives from Puget Sound to Texas to the Great Lakes.Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackInstagram Users Report Accounts Randomly Suspended, App CrashesRaytheon Wires $1 Million to Whistleblower Over Fake GPS Test Res

  • China property slump persists in October with falling prices, sales as COVID bites

    China's property market continued its slump in October, with private data showing home prices and sales falling, suggesting lacklustre sentiment and a bleak outlook amid strict COVID curbs, which hit consumer confidence. China's property sector, once a pillar of growth, has slowed sharply in the past year as a result of a government clampdown on excessive borrowing by developers, and a COVID-19-induced economic slump.

  • This Is Why Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited's (ASX:BEN) CEO Compensation Looks Appropriate

    The performance at Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited ( ASX:BEN ) has been rather lacklustre of late and shareholders...

  • Jobs data, Fed decision, Peloton earnings top week ahead

    FOX Business takes a look at the upcoming events that are likely to move financial markets in the coming days.

  • Oil Edges Higher on Broader Market Gains Ahead of Rate Decisions

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil gained along with Asian equities before interest-rate decisions by major central banks.Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackInstagram Users Report Accounts Randomly Suspended, App CrashesRaytheon Wires $1 Million to Whistleblower Over Fake GPS Test Results for Air ForceStocks Trim Big October Rally as Bond Yields Climb: Markets WrapWest Texas Intermedi

  • TSA screened 15 million passengers last week, surpassing 2019 levels as travel demand continues to rise

    Pent-up demand by US travelers, additional global routes, and relaxing COVID-19 restrictions worldwide have led to an increase in international travel.

  • Stocks fall, bond yields rise as focus shifts to Fed, rate outlook

    A global stock index fell and U.S. Treasury yields edged up on Monday as investors prepared for the U.S. Federal Reserve to stick with its aggressive approach to raising interest rates this week. Even though they declined for the day, major U.S. stock indexes posted strong gains for October, with the Dow's percentage gain in October its strongest for any month since 1976. The Fed, which begins its two-day meeting Tuesday, is expected to deliver a fourth straight 75-basis-point rate hike on Wednesday in its attempt to tame inflation.

  • Bolsonaro’s Silence a Day After Vote Loss Has Brazil on Edge

    (Bloomberg) -- President Jair Bolsonaro is keeping silent over his loss in Sunday’s election until Tuesday, leaving Brazilians wondering whether he will concede defeat to his old foe Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackInstagram Users Report Accounts Randomly Suspended, App CrashesRaytheon Wires $1 Million to Whistleblower Over Fake GPS Test Re

  • Senate’s Murphy Wants Security Review of Saudi Investment in Twitter

    (Bloomberg) -- Democratic Senator Chris Murphy said Saudi Arabian backing for Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter Inc. should be scrutinized by a government panel that reviews national security risks from foreign investments in the US.Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackInstagram Users Report Accounts Randomly Suspended, App CrashesRaytheon Wires $1 Million to Whistleblower

  • What is the federal funds rate? Understanding the Fed’s tool to beat inflation

    The target rate is 3% to 3.25%, with the rate expected to be increased to 3.75% to 4.00% when the Federal Reserve meets this week. Here’s a rundown of what you need to know about the federal funds rate.

  • Matt LaFleur “absolutely not” considering a change at defensive coordinator

    The Packers are off to their worst start under head coach Matt LaFleur at 3-5. The team’s offense has struggled, with the club ranked 26th in scoring and 17th in total yards. But defensively, things haven’t gone great either, particularly in the current four-game losing streak. Joe Barry has been Green Bay’s defensive coordinator for [more]

  • India shortlists nine banks to start CBDC trial from Nov. 1

    India’s central bank, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), will pilot the country’s first digital rupee in the wholesale segment (e₹-W) from Nov. 1 and has identified nine banks for participation in the trial.

  • Jeep Quietly Leaves Huge Market

    The emblematic brand of 4x4 has just filed for bankruptcy in one of the most important automobile markets.

  • Another jumbo Fed rate hike is expected this week — and then life gets difficult for Powell

    Economists widely expect another three quarters of a percentage point interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve in November, but there's much less agreement about what happens next.

  • Stimulus Checks: Mark These Dates on Your Calendar Now

    Americans across the board are feeling the adverse side effects of inflation, with many of them slumping deeper into debt as a result. To help see taxpayers through these tough times, some states (18...