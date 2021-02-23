Australia to ramp up COVID-19 vaccination drive as more doses arrive

FILE PHOTO: A sign for a COVID-19 vaccination clinic is seen in Melbourne
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia will ramp up its COVID-19 immunisation drive with more shots to be rolled out from next week, federal Health Minister Greg Hunt said on Tuesday, after a second shipment of the vaccine reached the country overnight.

About 166,000 doses of the vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc and Germany's BioNtech arrived late Monday, authorities said, as the country entered the second day of a nationwide inoculation programme.

Total weekly doses will be raised to 80,000 next week from 60,000 doses this week, with the number expected to reach 1 million a week by the end of March when CSL Ltd begins to locally produce the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Australia on Monday began mass COVID-19 vaccinations for its 25 million people after the arrival last week of a first batch of more than 142,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine.

"The consistency of supply has been strong and heartening ... and that just gives Australians confidence in terms of the effectiveness of the vaccines and confidence in terms of the reliability of supply," Hunt told reporters in Canberra.

Border closures and speedy contact tracing have helped Australia keep its COVID-19 numbers relatively low, with an easing of restrictions putting the economy on a recovery track.

The government has decided to raise the base rate of the unemployment allowance by A$25 ($19.78) a week from April 1, Australian media reported, as it looks to end a coronavirus job subsidy due to an improving labour market.

Australia has reported a total of just under 29,000 COVID-19 cases and 909 deaths since the pandemic began. The country's two most populous states of New South Wales and Victoria reported no new local cases on Tuesday.

($1 = 1.2637 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Renju Jose; editing by Richard Pullin)

Recommended Stories

  • Japan vaccine supplies to be limited, delaying shots for elderly: minister

    Japan will only receive limited doses of COVID-19 vaccines for the first months of the rollout and shots for the elderly will be distributed gradually, the country's inoculation chief said. Pfizer Inc, the maker of Japan's only approved COVID-19 vaccine, is ramping up production in Europe, but those increased supplies are not likely to reach Japan until May, Administrative Reform Minister Taro Kono cautioned on Sunday in an interview with national broadcaster NHK. "We would like to start vaccinations for the elderly in April, but unfortunately the number of doses allocated to them will be very limited at first, so we want to start slowly," Kono said.

  • Transcript: John Sullivan on "Face the Nation"

    The following is a transcript of an interview with National Security Adviser John Sullivan that aired Sunday, February 21, 2021, on "Face the Nation."

  • Miami lifts suspension on controversial police captain after feds quietly end criminal probe

    A Miami police captain and former police union president suspended with pay last year after a string of racist comments and other controversies will soon start earning his paycheck again.

  • Canada's parliament passes motion saying China's treatment of Uighurs is genocide

    Canada's parliament passed a non-binding motion on Monday saying China's treatment of the Uighur Muslim minority in the Xinjiang region constitutes genocide, putting pressure on Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government to follow suit. Canada's House of Commons voted 266-0 for the motion brought by the opposition Conservative Party. Trudeau and his Cabinet abstained from the vote, although Liberal backbenchers widely backed it.

  • Americans expect Biden to fulfill his promises on vaccines by mid-summer

    President Biden is promising COVID-19 vaccines will be available to all Americans by the end of July — and a Quinnipiac poll finds three-quarters of Americans expect him to pull it off. If he fails, the coronavirus could start to haunt the new president just like it did his predecessor.Why it matters: Biden’s presidency is built on the notion of restoring competence — and confidence — in government. So, he'll need the huge infusion of cash from his virus relief bill — and heroics by drugmakers and distributors — to carry out mass vaccinations.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeHe'll need to hit or near this mark if America is truly going to return to normal for the fall school season. And he'll need to hit or near this mark to make good on his belief that life will return to "approaching normalcy" by Christmas.Here's the big asterisk: Administration officials say the U.S. will have enough vaccine (600 million doses) to give everyone two shots by July 29. But they know not everyone will take it."[T]he reluctant and the hesitant will drag this out all fall," a top official tells me.That's partly because of the historically rooted suspicion of vaccines among minorities, and many largely poor or isolated populations.Here are things that could prevent Biden from hitting his goals:Resistance from Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell.A violent new wave and strain of the virus. This could result from people getting sick of COVID isolation, and dropping their guard with the advent of warm weather.An inability or reluctance of some states to find the right balance of COVID restrictions.A foreign policy crisis that occupies Biden and his team.Conservative media hammering his efforts on a nightly basis, adding to the vaccine reluctance and suspicion of Democratic plans.The economy fails to grow, and the stock market stutters and slumps.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Malaysia to start COVID-19 vaccination drive early as first doses arrive

    Malaysia moved up its COVID-19 inoculation drive by two days as the first batch of vaccines arrived in the Southeast Asian nation on Sunday. Malaysia aims to vaccinate at least 80% of its 32 million people within a year as it pushes to revive an economy that, slammed by coronavirus-related curbs, recorded its worst slump in over two decades in 2020. It has imposed more lockdowns this year amid a fresh wave of coronavirus infections.

  • Vaccines in numbers: 17,582,121 receive first dose

    A further 334,679 people have received a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine across the UK, bringing the total figure to 17,582,121.

  • Tesla Adjusts Prices on Model 3 and Y

    Standard Range and Long Range variants received a $1000 price drop while Performance variants of the Model 3 and Model Y have increased by $1000.

  • 'Real-world' UK data shows 70% decline in COVID infections after first Pfizer shot

    England's coronavirus vaccine campaign is significantly reducing cases of COVID-19, with a drop of around 70% in infections among healthcare workers who have had a first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech shot, British health officials said on Monday. Data analysed by Public Health England (PHE) showed the Pfizer provided high levels of protection against infection and symptomatic disease from a single dose, and that hospitalisation and death from COVID-19 will be reduced by more 75% in elderly people who have had a first dose. "Overall, we're seeing a really strong effect to reducing any infection, asymptomatic and symptomatic," PHE's strategic response director Susan Hopkins told a media briefing.

  • New Broward vaccine site for seniors mistakenly opens appointments to others

    Miramar is redirecting a “handful” of healthcare workers to other COVID-19 vaccination sites. The city had mistakenly booked them for appointments at its new drive-thru site, which opened Monday.

  • Who is Emma Coronel Aispuro, wife of ‘El Chapo’? The US-born beauty queen charged with drug trafficking

    ‘Sometimes you just want to be a normal person. I consider myself a normal woman’

  • Germany mulls vaccinating thousands of officials with AstraZeneca: Spiegel

    Germany is considering deploying the armed forces to give thousands of government officials the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, Der Spiegel reported, after many essential workers refused the British-Swedish shot. The news weekly reported on Monday that junior health minister Thomas Steffen had written to Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer asking her to make available personnel to carry out the mass vaccination programme. The defence ministry declined to comment on the report.

  • Joe Biden to hold memorial as US nears 500,000 Covid deaths

    Where Donald Trump suggested the death toll might reach 60,000 now experts fear it could rival those lost to the 1918 flu pandemic Joe Biden is expected to mark the US passing 500,000 deaths from coronavirus in a similar way to the memorial that marked 400,000 deaths last month. Photograph: Kevin Dietsch/UPI/Rex/Shutterstock Joe Biden is set to mark the latest tragic milestone of Covid deaths in the US on Monday night, with a candlelit commemoration and moment of silence for the 500,000 who will have lost their lives. With the heart-wrenching landmark approaching, the White House is preparing for a sunset ceremony focused on those who have died and their grieving loved ones. With his wife, Jill Biden, Vice-president Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, by his side, the president is expected to echo the commemoration held for Covid victims at the Lincoln Memorial the night before his inauguration. He said then: “To heal we must remember.” Such events implicitly underscore the vast gulf in approach and empathy levels between Biden and his predecessor in the Oval Office. Donald Trump rarely spoke about the hundreds of thousands who died on his watch. When he did it was usually to boast about his administration’s successes in fighting the pandemic. Last April, Trump predicted that 60,000 people might die from the virus – a measure of how wrong he was, given the new tally. That milestone was crossed later in April. Now a much closer landmark would be the 675,000 who died in the US during the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic, a death toll that once seemed unthinkable from Covid-19 and yet is now glaringly on the horizon. Seasoned medical experts who have waged battles with infectious diseases for decades expressed open dismay at the imminent surpassing of half a million deaths. Anthony Fauci, the public face of the US response to coronavirus who was sidelined by Trump but is Biden’s chief medical adviser, bluntly described the milestone as “terrible”. As a sign of the jitters that continue to grip the country, Fauci, the top infectious disease expert in the US, warned Americans that they might have to continue wearing masks into 2022. Peter Hotez, a global health scientist at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, asked on Twitter: “How did we get to this awful place?” Answering his own question, he said one important factor had been an “anti-science disinformation campaign” under Trump that “downplayed the epidemic, said it was a hoax and discredited masks”. Against so dark a backdrop, the Biden administration is moving steadily towards achieving its stated goal of 100m vaccinations within its first 100 days. Latest figures show that more than 60m doses of vaccine have been put in people’s arms, with some 13% of the US population having received one shot and almost 6% two. The impact of the vaccination program is clearly visible, with signs the worst of the pandemic has passed. Data compiled by Johns Hopkins University showed an almost 30% decline in the weekly load of new cases in the US, the steepest week-on-week decline since the pandemic began. But with the daily reported count of new cases still running at more than 55,000, and deaths at more than 1,000 a day, nobody is rushing to declare the health crisis over. New variants of the virus continue to cause anxiety, with at least seven identified within the US. The most promising aspect of the current picture is the evident determination of the Biden administration to avoid the mistakes of the past. Where Trump sat back, passing the buck largely to states which followed a patchwork of different and often contradictory strategies, Biden has actively engaged the federal government in the distribution of vaccines. The president has brought the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Fema, into the center of the operation with responsibility for coordinating vaccination efforts. He has instructed the federal response to make a top priority of opening vaccination centers in black, Latino and other minority communities where Covid has been most devastating yet vaccination levels have been disproportionately low. The approach, which has led to federal support for vaccination sites in communities hit hard, is in stark contrast to the Trump model. As one Fema official told NBC News: “Anything Trump did, we’re doing the opposite.” Despite the contrast in approaches, racial disparities continue to plague the US experience of Covid. Newly released data suggests Latino and black Americans are being vaccinated at rates substantially below those of white Americans, even though they have suffered the most severe health consequences of the pandemic. As Sharrelle Barber, an epidemiologist who specializes in race and health inequities, put it: “500,000 souls in the US … Our shared humanity requires that we grieve, but also that we fight against the systems of oppression that created the avoidable and unjust deaths that we have witnessed.”

  • Philippines approves Sinovac vaccine but not for all health workers

    The Philippines has approved Sinovac Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, but will not give it to healthcare workers at risk of exposure due to its varying levels of efficacy, its Food and Drugs Agency (FDA) said on Monday. Late-stage trial data of Sinovac's vaccine showed it had a lower efficacy when used for healthcare workers exposed to COVID-19 compared with healthy individuals age 18-59, said FDA chief Rolando Enrique Domingo. The Philippines has about 1.4 million health workers.

  • Trump Crisis Response Put U.S. in Deep Hole: NEC's Deese

    Feb.22 -- Brian Deese, director of the White House National Economic Council,&nbsp;says the Biden administration is taking the current economic risks "very seriously" and those risks outweigh the risks of "doing too much." He speaks with Bloomberg's Jonathan Ferro on "Bloomberg Markets: The Close."

  • COVID Would Kill Me. Too Bad I Live in a Vaccine Hellhole.

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photos GettyThe COVID-19 vaccine is wracking me.My ears ring from elevated blood pressure, and my breathing is hampered. But these aren’t side effects. We know the vaccines are safe and effective.It’s frustration—and some vertigo.I’m as high-risk as virtually anyone but not—at least so far as I can tell with any clarity—allowed a shot yet. Not in Alabama anyway, where about half a million people have had it before me.A Third of U.S. Servicemembers Refuse to Be Vaccinated: PentagonIt feels virtually guaranteed a case of COVID-19 would kill me. I’m middle aged—in my 50s—but was diagnosed with genetic emphysema in my late 30s. A missing chemical component called Alpha-1 antitrypsin allowed my immune system to gradually destroy my lungs’ elasticity. My breathing capacity is under a fifth of what it should be for someone my age.I went from an active life—commuting by bicycle, hiking, and running with my dog—to struggling for breath in just a few years’ time. It’s why I quit working in the smoke and heat of restaurant kitchens and turned to writing for a living.It’s also why I sleep and exercise with a stream of oxygen flowing into my nose—why even a head cold or hay fever causes bronchitis, then pneumonia. It’s led to more than half a dozen hospitalizations in the last 16 years.My first hospital stay cost $8,000 for four days, all from missing a pharmaceutical dose. I’ve since qualified for disability and the attendant Medicare coverage; otherwise I wouldn’t have insurance at all, or access to the nearly $250,000 of medicines I need to stay alive each year.When a “strange new pneumonia” emerged over a year ago, it obviously caught my attention. By March 2020, COVID-19 was oozing across the United States, and my doctors told me to quarantine at home and take all safety measures.Vaccine breakthroughs have come amazingly quickly, and Alabama’s phased rollout started in December, going to frontline workers and group home residents first. Understandable and fair.Last month, some facilities moved to phase 1b—those over 75 years old, first responders, essential workers dealing with the public. Interested parties were directed to websites or phone numbers for registration.Around this time came a social-media parade as younger, healthier faces proclaimed their vaccinations. Every other day, my wife would seethe.“How did they get this? Why can’t you get that?” she shouted.We discovered some lawyers were eligible—or at least we heard they were getting shots. There are 18,000 members of the Alabama Bar Association, two-thirds male, about 90 percent white. Librarians, publicists, city hall employees, and others were vaccinated, too.As for me, some websites had no specific listing of media personnel (my profession) or pre-existing conditions for eligibility. I registered anyway, but never heard back.Rumors circulated of facilities intermittently opened to first-come, first-served and no restrictions. I never received notification.Conditions tightened. One clinic’s website closed. Another announced critical shortages. A phone number for another only gave an “out of vaccine” message.This shoddy scenario ruled the state. As the Wall Street Journal recently reported, we were last in the nation in vaccinations, with only 10,013 per 100,000 residents. All while we had one of the highest rates for positive coronavirus tests at 29 percent in recent weeks, per Johns Hopkins University.The causes are obvious: Alabama is largely poor, rural, and unhealthy. When the state rejected Medicaid expansion for Obamacare, it stressed an overburdened public health system that has seen rural healthcare access evaporate. In February 2020, one quarter of Alabama hospitals risked closure.Latent paranoia engendered by historic racism and horrific experimentation on Black populations makes some here understandably—if unfortunately—leery of inoculations. Black folks comprise 27 percent of the Alabama population—the state’s most impoverished rural counties are majority-Black—but just 11 percent of the vaccinated are Black, by one recent estimate.The broader politicization of COVID-19 and paranoid beliefs also play a role. It’s why just a quarter of Mobile, Alabama’s police force had been vaccinated as of earlier this month. Add to this the jumbled communications I encountered, and the results become inevitable.The Vaccines Are More Effective Than You Think, Even With Those Variants LoomingSome of those police officers worked Mobile’s massive Mardi Gras street party last Tuesday, a potential superspreader event presided over by Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson after the state legislature passed a bill protecting businesses and governments from COVID-19 lawsuits. Attendance expected to be in the thousands was dampened by cold temperatures and warnings from public health officials. It could prove a savior.State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris admitted vaccine supplies are low and, when paired with the aforementioned factors, it’s a headache. He said the Biden administration has straightened snarls, but it’s not enough.“We’re not a healthy state to begin with. We have a lot of diabetes and heart disease and other things that predispose people to bad health problems,” Harris recently told reporters. “Adding that chronic disease category might add two million people to the list. It’s not helpful to say every person’s eligible immediately when there’s no vaccine to give them.”Despite Harris’ statement, mixed signals are still on the streets. A restaurant worker told me he arrived at Mobile’s largest clinic on Feb. 13 and—without being asked for ID “or anything”—got a shot. His diabetic wife got the needle, too, he said.Walmart announced its vaccine distribution earlier this month. On its website, I called myself an essential worker—as media personnel—rather than a high-risk individual. Ironically, if I wear portable oxygen, then my wife can piggyback as “living with a high-risk individual,” though it appears the “high risk” patient would still be in a later vaccine group.I don’t know the source of all these gaps in protocol, between official schedules and what is happening. We’re tired of worrying about it. We tried to play strictly by the rules, but we’re tired of playing with my life.Three days before our scheduled vaccination appointments, I awoke with my first-ever bout of vertigo. The inner-ear disturbance had me reeling and retching enough to preclude my vaccination, since it would now be impossible to differentiate vertigo from possible inoculation side effects.A visit with a medical specialist will take precedence over the vaccination—assuming I’d have been able to get it at all. The week until then will be fraught with questions about COVID-19’s local spread. Was Mardi Gras enough to fill the specialist’s office with the deadly virus? Will I roll into the waiting room seeking relief only to find my doom?The only certainty is that if I find relief from the vertigo specialist that day, we’re going straight to Mobile’s largest vaccine clinic, where stories continue to emerge about ignored priorities, appointments, and protocols.Our patience and choices are exhausted, and I need that shot.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • First and Black: Vanderbilt AD Candice Lee is forging a path for Black women to lead in the SEC

    A lifelong Commodore, Lee became the first Black women to lead a power five athletic department in the SEC.

  • Golf Pick 'Em: WGC-Workday matchup breakdowns

    The 2021 Golf Pick 'Em season in the NBC Sports Predictor app continues this week with the WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession. (Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports)

  • House Democrats Introduce Sweeping Expansion of LGBTQ Civil Rights | RS News 2/22/21

    Congressional Democrats introduced broad legislation that would establish the first federal LGBTQ anti-discrimination protections, called the Equality Act, on Thursday. President Joe Biden promised to prioritize the act’s passage within his first 100 days in office. Get the full story at: https://bit.ly/3bzWirU

  • T-Wolves hire a new coach, Dame vs. Luka and can Giannis be fixed?

    Yahoo's Vincent Goodwill and Seerat Sohi join the show to discuss the T-Wolves new coach, why Dame isn't starting in the All-Star Game and if Giannis needs to give up on the 3-point shot.