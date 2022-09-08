Australia's central bank opens door to slower rate hikes

Wayne Cole
·2 min read

By Wayne Cole

SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia's top central banker opened the door on Thursday to slowing the bank's policy tightening after five rate increases in as many months, sparking a rally in bonds as markets scaled back bets on further aggressive moves.

In a speech on the policy outlook, Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe said further rate increases would be needed to contain inflation but the RBA Board was not on a pre-set path and was aware rates had already risen sharply.

"We are conscious that there are lags in the operation of monetary policy and that interest rates have increased very quickly," said Lowe.

"And we recognise that, all else equal, the case for a slower pace of increase in interest rates becomes stronger as the level of the cash rate rises."

Earlier this week, t

The RBA lifted interest rates by half a point on Tuesday to a seven-year high of 2.35%, bringing the increase since May to a steep 225 basis points.

Just the hint of a possible slowdown saw futures lengthen the odds on another hike of 50 basis points in October, with rates now seen more likely to reach 3.0% by December, rather than 3.25%.

Three-year bond yields dropped 10 basis points to 3.16% and the Australian dollar lost 0.5% to $0.6732.

MISTAKES WERE MADE

Lowe emphasised the Board was committed to bring inflation back to its 2%-3% target band, having been surprised by this year's spike in consumer prices to a 21-year peak of 6.1%.

He said it was important the current high inflation not get built into expectations for price- and wage-settings, adding that, so far, measures of expectations were still consistent with a return to the 2%-3% band.

Lowe conceded the RBA had been badly wrongfooted by the surge in inflation in recent months and said it was important for the bank to learn from those mistakes.

Australia's Labor government in July launched an independent review into the RBA's structure and policies, and how it handled emergency stimulus during the pandemic.

The central bank has come in for much criticism on its forecast mistakes, particularly Lowe's prediction in late 2021 that rates would likely not rise until 2024.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers was forced on Thursday to reject calls for Lowe to be fired, saying he was not going to take "pot shots" at the independent central bank.

Asked about the criticism after his speech, Lowe said: "I have no plans to resign. Look at how much better the economy is now."

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and WIlliam Mallard)

Recommended Stories

  • CreditSights finds errors in debt report on India's Adani group firms

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Fitch Group unit CreditSights said it had discovered calculation errors in its recent debt report on two power and transmission companies controlled by India's richest person, Gautam Adani, following a conversation with the management. CreditSights's report late last month calling the conglomerate "deeply overleveraged" and flagging other risks had sent shares of many Adani companies down. The debt research firm said in a report dated Sept. 7 that it had spoken with Adani Group's finance and other executives and reconciled some figures for Adani Transmission and Adani Power.

  • RBA’s Lowe Signals Outsized Rate Hikes May Be Coming to End

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageA Text Alert May Have Saved California From Power BlackoutsStocks Roar Back as Treasuries Halt Bearish Frenzy: Markets WrapAustralia’s central bank chief signaled a potential end to outs

  • S.Korea central bank says stabilising prices quickly better for long-term growth

    South Korea's central bank said on Thursday it was better for long-term growth to stabilise prices quickly as it gave insight into its decision for an unusually large rate hike in July in its quarterly monetary policy report. As part of an explanation for the move, it said fast and large rate hikes were needed for now and that the dollar-won exchange rate had also been a factor. "Once high inflation is permanently set in place, it would require much stronger monetary policy responses, so for now, it is necessary to raise interest rates fast and by a large margin to suppress inflation expectations in a preemptive manner," the central bank said in the report.

  • RBA Looks Set to Slow Pace of Rate Hikes But Peak in Rates Unclear

    SYDNEY--The Reserve Bank of Australia looks set to slow the pace at which it is raising interest rates, but says that it is unsure where the official cash rate will peak given global uncertainties and the significant task of reining in the biggest inflation problem in a generation. RBA Gov. Philip Lowe told a luncheon of economists on Thursday that the central bank is highly conscious of the fact that it has been raising interest rates at speed since May, and that the process of tightening policy works with lags.

  • NI Protocol: White House warns again against unilateral action

    The White House says efforts to undo the NI Protocol could hurt US-UK trade talks.

  • Julia Roberts says having George Clooney 'saved' her from 'loneliness and despair' during filming

    Julia Roberts claimed George Clooney and his wife Amal "saved" her from "loneliness and despair" during filming of "Ticket to Paradise." The group had to quarantine in Australia.

  • Chengdu Extends Lockdown as Covid Persists

    The Chinese megacity of Chengdu extended a weeklong lockdown in most downtown areas after Covid-19 cases increased. Stephen Engle reports on Bloomberg Television.

  • Macmahon Holdings Limited's (ASX:MAH) largest shareholders are private companies with 49% ownership, individual investors own 36%

    A look at the shareholders of Macmahon Holdings Limited ( ASX:MAH ) can tell us which group is most powerful. And the...

  • Texas police adopt more aggressive strategy on school shootings in the wake of criticism, report says

    Texas state police are adopting a more aggressive strategy for responding to school shootings after intense criticism of law enforcement for its handling of the massacre in Uvalde, the New York Times reported. On May 24, a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School.

  • Russia's top banks have started lending out yuan and transferring China's currency outside the SWIFT system

    "I don't think Russia will return to such a situation of the dollar's influence on the domestic economy," said Sberbank CEO German Gref.

  • California heat wave strains electrical grid

    A record heat wave put California in a conundrum: The state has had to rely more heavily on natural gas to produce electricity and avoid power outages while Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration moves toward ending the use of oil and gas. (Sept. 7)

  • Philippines ending compulsory mask wearing outdoors

    Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has approved a recommendation to end the mandatory wearing of face masks outdoors across the country more than two years after it was imposed at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, top officials said Wednesday. The Philippines and Myanmar are the last countries in Southeast Asia still requiring the compulsory wearing of masks outdoors, Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos said, adding the change in the country’s masking policy will take effect after Marcos Jr. issues an executive order. A study showed the lifting of the mandatory requirement in other countries has not led to an alarming upsurge in infections when people continue to take precautions, he said.

  • Oil prices settle at their lowest since January on fresh concerns over a slowdown in energy demand

    Oil futures end lower on Wednesday as concerns over a slowdown in energy demand resurface, prompting prices to give up earlier gains on the back of a threat from Russian President Vladimir Putin to cut off energy supplies.

  • Rupee seen higher at open as oil tumbles, dollar retreats

    The Indian rupee is tipped to open higher against the U.S. currency on Thursday, tracking a pullback in the dollar index and a decline in oil prices to over seven-month lows. The dollar index inched lower in Asia trading to near 109.75, adding to Wednesday's decline. Oil prices are now down more than 20% since the beginning of August, fuelled by fears of a slowdown in China and policy tightening by the Federal Reserve and other central banks.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood is finding it hard to catch 2020 in a bottle again. The growth investor who became a market icon as the co-founder and CEO of the popular Ark Invest exchange-traded funds (ETFs) has been losing more than winning these days.

  • 'Big Short' investor Michael Burry says the epic market crash he predicted is in full swing — and flags crypto, SPACs, and meme stocks as early victims

    Burry, who repeatedly sounded the alarm on the boom in speculative assets, checked off his forecast of the bubble bursting as another correct call.

  • J.P. Morgan Says Now Is the Time to Pull the Trigger on Energy Stocks; Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    Sounding a note of musical irony, Van Morrison sang, “My Mama told me there’d be days like this.” And in an distinctly unironic note, top analysts may start saying the same thing. With rising inflation, rising interest rates, and a falling stock market, we’re in for more volatile days like this. Looking at the big picture from JPMorgan, Dubravko Lakos-Bujas, the firm’s global head of equity macro research, notes the energy crisis – the natural gas shortages in Europe, the high price of oil world

  • ‘Things are rocky between us’: My girlfriend and I sold our Florida home. Our $200,000 profit was wired to her account. She refuses to give me my fair share.

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin, My long-time girlfriend and I moved to Florida three years ago. After renting a home for a year in an area we liked, we bought a home together. I was not working at the time, she was, so we agreed that it would make sense to not put me on the loan application, even though my credit score was higher than hers (however, we both have what would be considered “good” scores —  north of 725 and 800).

  • The Fed Wants You to Lose Money in Stocks and Probably Crypto, Too

    The U.S. Federal Reserve’s campaign against inflation might not be finished until you’ve lost money on bitcoin (BTC). The reason why goes back to the basics of central banking. The Fed does what it does with monetary policy (these days, raising interest rates) and that filters through the economy by impacting, among other things, how much key assets cost – “financial conditions,” in central bank jargon.

  • Alphabet CEO Pichai Sends New Warnings About the Economy

    Alphabet, parent of search and cloud giant Google, aims to adapt quickly to the current macroeconomic upheaval.