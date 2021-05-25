Masks, social restrictions return to Australia's Melbourne after fresh outbreak

FILE PHOTO: Fearless Girl statue looks at a "Please Stay Home" sign in Federation Square on the first day of a five-day COVID-19 lockdown in Melbourne
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Renju Jose
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Renju Jose

SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia's second largest city Melbourne reinstated COVID-19 restrictions on Tuesday as authorities scrambled to find the missing link in a fresh outbreak that has grown to five cases.

Home gatherings will be limited to five guests, only 30 people allowed at public meetings, and face masks will be mandatory in restaurants, pubs and other indoor venues from 6 p.m. local time (0800 GMT) on Tuesday until June 4.

"This is a responsible step that we need to take to get on top of this outbreak," James Merlino, Victoria state's acting premier, told reporters in Melbourne.

The latest outbreak ends Victoria state's run of zero cases for nearly three months.

Victoria was the hardest-hit state during a second wave late last year, accounting for about 70% of total cases and 90% of deaths in Australia. The state, the country's second most populous, only controlled the outbreak after one of the world's longest and strictest lockdowns.

One new locally acquired case has been reported in Melbourne, Merlino said on Tuesday, a day after four infections were reported in the city.

All five cases belong to one extended family across different households and could be traced back to the variant found in an overseas traveller who returned to Melbourne early this month after completing quarantine in the city of Adelaide.

Authorities, however, said they could not yet find how the latest cases contracted the virus from the overseas traveller.

Thousands have been ordered to self isolate and undergo COVID-19 tests with health alerts issued for several sites, including one of the largest shopping centres in the country.

One of the cases had a high viral load while he visited some venues prompting authorities to warn Melbourne's five million residents to brace for more positive cases in the next few days.

VACCINE HESITANCY

The fresh outbreak comes as authorities try to ramp up a sluggish national vaccination drive with health experts worried many Australians were delaying getting inoculated because of the country's success in effectively eliminating the virus.

Merlino stressed the importance of getting vaccinated urgently in the wake of the new cases and said the government has plans to expand the vaccination eligibility criteria to rollout doses to more people.

"There are right now millions of Victorians that are eligible to be vaccinated. They shouldn't wait for tomorrow, they shouldn't wait for next week. They should move now and get vaccinated," Merlino said.

Speedy tracing systems, movement curbs and social distancing have largely helped Australia contain COVID-19 outbreaks. It has recorded just over 30,000 cases and 910 deaths since the pandemic began.

(Reporting by Renju Jose; Editing by Michael Perry)

Recommended Stories

  • Japan opens mass vaccine centers 2 months before Olympics

    Japan mobilized military doctors and nurses to give shots to elderly people in Tokyo and Osaka on Monday as the government desperately tries to accelerate its vaccination rollout and curb coronavirus infections just two months before hosting the Olympics. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is determined to hold the Olympics in Tokyo after a one-year delay and has made an ambitious pledge to finish vaccinating the country’s 36 million elderly people by the end of July, despite skepticism it’s possible. Suga's government has repeatedly expanded the area and duration of a largely voluntary request-based virus state of emergency since late April and has made its virus-fighting measures stricter.

  • Priyanka Chopra Is So Proud Of Nick Jonas: Not Ever A Cracked Rib Can Stop This Force Of Nature

    Priyanka Chopra is one proud wife! The “Quantico” actress showered her husband, Nick Jonas, with praise after a successful night hosting the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday! Priyanka shared a behind-the-scenes snap on Instagram and wrote a heartfelt note to the Jonas Brother. “Husband appreciation post. Not even a cracked rib can stop this force of nature,” she said. “So proud of you baby. With everything you do!”

  • Taiwan says considering extending COVID alert level

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan is considering extending its second highest COVID-19 alert that was due to expire at the end of the week, the health minister said on Monday, as he reported a further increase in domestic cases despite tighter social restrictions. However, Health Minister Chen Shih-chung also said an infection peak was registered last Monday and should continue to decline. "Judging from the trend of confirmed cases, it seems that the peak has reached a certain point," Chen said.

  • Foreign criminals to be barred from the UK under new electronic checks, Priti Patel pledges

    Foreign criminals face new electronic checks that will bar them from the UK even before they get to the border, Priti Patel has pledged. Anyone with a prison sentence of more than a year, persistent offenders, those guilty of serious harm or judged “not conducive” to the public good will be automatically blocked under a new system of US-style digital travel checks. The Home Secretary said the new system would mean checks could be done “upstream”, allowing Border Force and police to assess the risk from a prospective foreign visitor before deciding whether to ban them from the UK. Speaking at an online conference with the think tank Bright Blue, Ms Patel said the “digital border” would enable Border Force to count people “in and out” of the country. “We will have a far clearer picture of who is here, and whether they should be, and we will act if they are not,” she said. “This is something many other countries in the world have already, and it is a system where we can, effectively, do upstream checks. So this is really important in terms of border security and getting a better understanding of who is coming to the United Kingdom,” Ms Patel said. The plan for arrivals to be screened would require legislation, and “much more information and the background” would come then, she said, adding: “We’re not going to disclose all the operational tools that we will be using.” Visitors to the UK will have to pay, possibly similar to the US’s $12. The new UK system would also apply to EU arrivals, apart from those who have the existing right to live in the UK.

  • Pink & Daughter Willow Perform Aerial Duet In Dazzling BBMA Performance

    Pink and her daughter Willow performed together at the BBMAs, showing why Pink is an icon and why Willow is going to be a rising star to watch There’s no question that Pink is an absolute icon. But at Sunday night’s Billboard Music Awards, she was properly recognized as such, receiving the event’s prestigious Icon []

  • COVID-19 may be more common in women with PCOS, a condition that's often ignored

    A study found women with PCOS had a 28% greater risk of contracting COVID-19, even when accounting for factors like weight and glucose regulation.

  • United Airlines, union agree against mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for pilots

    "Since the COVID vaccination is not mandatory, pilots who elect not to be vaccinated will not be subject to any discipline," the agreement stated. United's chief executive officer, Scott Kirby, had told workers at a meeting in January that the company may make the vaccine mandatory for employees and urged other companies to do the same. Earlier this month, Delta Air Lines said it would require all new hires in the United States to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

  • Reports of antisemitic incidents in U.S. up 68% since start of Mideast conflict, ADL says

    Reports of anti-Semitic incidents in the U.S. have increased by 68 percent since conflict latest military conflict between Israel and Hamas erupted earlier this mont, according to preliminary data from the Anti-Defamation League’s Center on Extremism.

  • Watch Channing Tatum Strut Onto the Beach After Crushing a Swimming Workout

    The actor recently took to Instagram after a two-mile open ocean swim.

  • Family that sparked Changi Airport COVID cluster unlikely to have arrived from India

    The family thought to have sparked the Changi Airport COVID-19 cluster is unlikely to have arrived from India.

  • U.S. agencies examine reports of early COVID-19 infections in Wuhan lab

    U.S. intelligence agencies are examining reports that researchers at a Chinese virology laboratory were seriously ill in 2019 a month before the first cases of COVID-19 were reported, according to U.S. government sources who cautioned that there is still no proof the disease originated at the lab. A still-classified U.S. intelligence report circulated during former President Donald Trump's administration alleged that three Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) researchers became so ill in November 2019 that they sought hospital care, sources familiar with U.S. intelligence reporting and analysis said, speaking on condition of anonymity. The virus first appeared in Wuhan and then spread worldwide.

  • 3 Reasons Why This Vaccine Maker May Dominate the European Market

    The European market is a major one for vaccine makers. Today, only 33% of the EU population have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine. The company just landed a massive deal with the European Commission.

  • Prince William Opens Up About His "Saddest Memory" When He Learned of Princess Diana's Death

    "And yet alongside this painful memory, is one of great joy..."

  • India virus death toll passes 300,000, 3rd highest in world

    India crossed another grim milestone Monday with more than 300,000 people lost to the coronavirus, while a devastating surge of infections appeared to be easing in big cities but was swamping the poorer countryside. The milestone, as recorded by India's Health Ministry, comes as slowed vaccine deliveries have marred the country's fight against the pandemic, forcing many to miss their shots, and a rare but fatal fungal infection affecting COVID-19 patients has worried doctors. India’s death toll is the third-highest reported in the world after the U.S. and Brazil, accounting for 8.6% of the nearly 3.47 million coronavirus fatalities globally, though the true numbers are thought to be significantly greater.

  • Djokovic can't hit US Open line judge -- there won't be any

    Novak Djokovic does not need to worry about accidentally hitting a U.S. Open line judge with a tennis ball between points this year because there won't be any line judges — chair umpires will be the only on-court officials at that Grand Slam tournament’s matches. The U.S. Tennis Association and the sport's two leading professional tours, the ATP and WTA, announced Monday that Hawk-Eye Live electronic line-calling will be used for all competition courts at the U.S. Open in 2021 and at seven of the nine US Open Series events preceding it. A year ago, the USTA relied on the automatic system and dispensed with line judges at the U.S. Open except for matches at the two main courts in Flushing Meadows, Arthur Ashe Stadium and Louis Armstrong Stadium.

  • Georgia’s Willie Spence takes 2nd on ‘Idol.’ Look (and listen) to his amazing journey

    The 21-year-old singer took second place in the competition, with Chayce Beckham emerging as the winner.

  • US intelligence found researchers at Wuhan lab were hospitalised shortly before coronavirus outbreak, report claims

    Republicans have pushed the ‘lab leak’ theory throughout Covid-19 pandemic

  • ‘Deeply disturbing.’ 4-year-old girl buried in NC backyard since September, police say

    The remains of Miegellic Young, known as ‘Jelli’ to loved ones, were found last week. Her mother has been charged with murder. Here’s the latest.

  • Former Trump adviser Jason Miller ordered to pay $42,000 legal fees for failed defamation suit

    Following a failed defamation case, Mr Miller must cover journalist’ legal fees according to recently revealed court documents

  • Lauren Boebert accuses Biden of trying to replace MLK with George Floyd in attack on family’s White House meeting

    The president will discuss police reform with the Floyd family