Australia to Release Central Bank Review in April, Chalmers Says

Swati Pandey
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers will publicly release findings from an independent review of the central bank mid-next month, with some of its recommendations expected to require changes to the Reserve Bank Act.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“My commitment is to receive it tomorrow and to release it with some of our initial views between then and the budget so I’d like to put it out in April,” Chalmers said Thursday. “Some of the recommendations that will be in the Reserve Bank review will require legislative change if we go down that path.”

The report is expected to suggest an overhaul of the RBA’s rate-setting board, fewer policy meetings and for the governor to hold press conferences to explain monetary settings, the Sydney Morning Herald reported Thursday. That follows comments last year from panel member Renée Fry‑McKibbin that the review was looking at whether two boards were required.

In addition to Fry-McKibbin, an economics professor at the Australian National University, the three-member panel includes former Treasury official Gordon de Brouwer and Carolyn Wilkins, a former Bank of Canada senior deputy governor who sits on the Bank of England’s financial policy committee.

While a dual structure is common at a number of central banks, splitting the board would require change to the RBA’s operating legislation, something economists have warned against. The reason is the potential political horse-trading involved could open the door to fringe parties seeking more radical changes to the RBA.

Chalmers signaled he’s reaching out to the opposition Liberal-National coalition to potentially avoid such a scenario.

“We see this as an opportunity for some bipartisanship,” he told Australian Broadcasting Corp. radio on Thursday. “We would come at the recommendations when they’re available in a bipartisan way — this should be beyond politics.”

Chalmers has previously said the review will scrutinize how policy makers communicate rate decisions, an issue that flared again last month following media reports of closed-door meetings between Governor Philip Lowe and interest-rate traders.

The treasurer has also said he will take the review’s findings into account when deciding on the future of Lowe, whose seven-year term expires in September. The governor’s two predecessors received a three-year extension to take their total time at the helm to 10 years.

Chalmers reiterated his position on Lowe’s future on Thursday. He has already moved to replace two RBA board members whose terms expire this year, calling it an “opportunity to refresh.”

The RBA, like many developed-world counterparts, has come in for severe criticism in recent years, particularly later in the pandemic.

This related to a particularly messy exit from a yield target that it was forced to dump under market pressure. Lowe then clung to forward guidance that a rate rise was unlikely before 2024 even as inflation warnings were sounding elsewhere in the world.

He finally abandoned the guidance and since May 2022 the central bank has executed its most aggressive tightening cycle since 1989.

Earlier inquiries at the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank explored their approaches to inflation, resulting in more scope for them to allow prices to run beyond targets.

Lowe has previously taken these findings as an endorsement of the RBA’s flexible 2-3% inflation target and this is expected to remain intact.

In New Zealand, a new Labour government in 2018 shifted the central bank to a dual mandate of price stability and employment, and later moved away from the governor having sole rate-decision responsibility to a policy committee. Then, in 2021, it instructed the bank to consider the impact of its rate decisions on the housing market.

The RBA has a triple mandate including the inflation target, full employment and the “economic prosperity and welfare of the Australian people.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Garland says he’s ‘more than willing’ to testify at House Judiciary Committee

    Attorney General Merrick Garland said Wednesday he is 'more than willing' to testify at the House Judiciary Committee, which has been seeking his testimony for weeks.

  • Cathie Wood Doubles Down on These 2 Stocks Under $5

    There’s no getting away from it, given the Fed’s policy of aggressive rate hikes, a soft landing for the U.S. economy appears out of the question. That at least is the opinion of Cathie Wood, who is therefore readying for a hard landing. “Money velocity is flattening,” the ARK Investment Management CEO said recently in reference to the recent banking mess while Wood also expects a marked deceleration in nominal gross domestic product. However, these are all blind spots for the Fed, she believes,

  • Silicon Valley Bank stock just reopened for trading and it's seeing some wild swings after plunging to as low as a penny

    Shares of Silicon Valley Bank soared more than 12,000% on Wednesday from a low of a single penny on Tuesday, when trading reopened.

  • Will Bitcoin keep minting more millionaires or is this just a 'dead cat bounce'? Here's why Warren Buffett believes crypto 'will come to a very bad ending'

    The Oracle of Omaha never saw a future in cryptocurrency.

  • A famous market watcher who called the subprime mortgage crisis is warning that stocks are about to crash: ‘It’s the highest probability since COVID’

    Larry McDonald developed a framework for analyzing stock market risk after his experience during the subprime mortgage crisis, and he says all his indicators are flashing warning signs.

  • Why Rivian Shares Popped Today

    Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock jumped out of the gate on Wednesday morning. Shareholders likely have some of Rivian's peers to thank for the rise. With another EV start-up unveiling a new luxury electric SUV yesterday, it seems Rivian isn't alone in believing there is a market for those products.

  • This 7.2%-Yielding Dividend Stock Continues to Showcase Why It's a Great Long-Term Buy

    Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) is an outstanding dividend stock. Meanwhile, it currently offers investors a 7.2% dividend yield -- several times above the S&P 500's 1.7% dividend yield -- that it supports with its strong cash flows and financial profile. It continues to secure new expansion projects that should give it the power to keep increasing the dividend.

  • Russian Ally Warns Putin: Don’t Visit—or You’ll Get Arrested

    Sputnik/Sergei Karpukhin/Pool via Reuters The ruling party of Armenia has warned that if Russian President Vladimir Putin comes to Armenia, the country will have no choice but to arrest him.The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued a warrant for Putin’s arrest earlier this month over alleged war crimes in Ukraine, particularly his alleged involvement in the unlawful deportation of children from Ukraine. But the ICC doesn’t have the power to enforce its warrants, and since Russia doesn’t reco

  • 1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 705%, According to Cathie Wood's Ark Invest

    In August of last year, electric vehicle powerhouse Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) executed a 3-for-1 split that increased the number of shares on issue threefold and shrank its stock price from $891.30 to $297.10. The stock split alone isn't a reason to buy Tesla because it hasn't changed the value of the underlying company, but the company's fundamentals certainly might be. Ark Investment Management, led by technology investor Cathie Wood, believes Tesla stock could soar to $1,533.33 by 2026 on the back of growing demand for electric vehicles, plus the rise of fully autonomous robotaxis.

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 73% You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    This growth stock is down 73% as part of the broad market sell-off. Investors who miss the opportunity to buy this stock today might regret the decision five years from now.  *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of March 26, 2023.

  • Why Medical Properties Trust Stock Is Jumping Today

    Shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) were jumping 4.5% higher as of 10:43 a.m. ET on Wednesday and rose as much as 7.8% earlier in the morning. Analysts asked Medical Properties Trust's CFO Steven Hamner in the fourth-quarter conference call if the healthcare REIT, or real estate investment trust, planned to sell its Australian properties. The question was posed as part of a broader inquiry about Medical Properties Trust's efforts to boost its cash flow and reduce leverage.

  • Donald & Melania Trump Reportedly Aren't Interested in 'Disrupting Their Lifestyle' While Dealing With the Former President's Legal Issues

    There’s been plenty of news swirling around Donald Trump with his possible indictment looming and his third run for president. As for Melania Trump, she prefers to stay out of the limelight and enjoy her life at Mar-a-Lago after a tumultuous four years in Washington, D.C. Melania didn’t really enjoy her time as a political […]

  • I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: These Are the 6 Investments Everyone Should Make During an Economic Downturn

    With inflation high and the market flailing, it can be challenging to figure out the best things to do with your money. "During economic downturns, it can be tempting to sell off your investment and...

  • A Bull Market Is Coming: 3 Supercharged Growth Stocks to Buy at a Discount

    Loading up on shares of these growth stocks now could set you up well by the time the next bull market arrives.

  • ‘Charts Point to Higher Highs,’ Says Oppenheimer. Here Are 2 Stocks With Over 100% Upside Potential

    There are different ways to assess whether it’s time to lean heavily into a certain class of stocks, and according to Oppenheimer’s head of Technical Analysis Ari H. Wald, the charts right now are pointing toward a resurgence in growth. “Recent points of market discussion have included incremental cracks in value and concurrent relative strength in growth,” Wald noted. “Breaking down the components and their influence on the market, we see growth in a stronger position to the lead the S&P 500 hi

  • Fox contributor: Trump was ‘absolutely horrific’ during Hannity interview

    Editor’s note: This report has been updated to correct a problem with an earlier photo. Fox News contributor and former Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah) blasted former President Trump on Tuesday, saying that he was “absolutely horrific” during his interview with Fox’s Sean Hannity. “I watched that and I thought, ‘Where is Donald Trump?'” Chaffetz said…

  • 10 Cheap Jim Cramer Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 cheap stocks to buy now according to Jim Cramer. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Cheap Jim Cramer Stocks to Buy Now. “The Initial Move Is Almost Always A Head Fake” On March 22, the Fed raised interest […]

  • Aviation Services Provider AAR Purchases Nine 757-200 Aircraft From American Airlines

    Aviation services provider AAR Corp (NYSE: AIR) subsidiary AAR Supply Chain will acquire nine Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) 757-200 passenger aircraft equipped with 18 RB211 engines. The assets have been recently operated by American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL). The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. "The acquisition of these aircraft and engines will enable AAR to continue to support the RB211-powered 757 cargo market," said Brian Salvatori, AAR's Vice President of Asset Trading. Also

  • Vietnam's Vincom Retail in stake sale talks with strategic investors - sources

    SINGAPORE/HANOI (Reuters) -Vietnam's largest conglomerate, Vingroup, is in discussions to sell a stake in its shopping mall arm as it seeks to bring in strategic investors, five sources told Reuters on Wednesday. Vincom Retail, Vietnam's biggest shopping mall operator, which is nearly 60% controlled by Vingroup, commands a market value of $2.8 billion. The sources said Thailand's biggest retailer Central Group and other companies are in negotiations to buy a stake in Vincom Retail.

  • Schwab Cash Sorting Woes Could Persist, Citi Analyst Says

    Shares of Charles Schwab have tumbled about 35% so far this year as investors reassess the impact of rising interest rates.