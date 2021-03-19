Australia relieved after EU drug regulator backs AstraZeneca vaccine

AstraZeneca logo is reflected in a drop on a syringe needle in this illustration photo
·2 min read
SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia on Friday welcomed the European drug regulator's decision to back the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine after a safety investigation as authorities ramp up the country's immunisation drive next week.

Germany, France and other European nations decided to resume using AstraZeneca doses on Thursday following the European Medicines Agency's findings that the benefits of the vaccine outweighed the risks.

More than a dozen countries in Europe had temporarily suspended their immunisation drive after reports of rare blood clots in some people who received the doses.

"I think this is a very important piece of global, medical news. What we see is the European Medicines Agency has made the same conclusions as the Australian (medicines regulator) ... it's great news," Health Minister Greg Hunt told Sky News.

Australia did not halt its nationwide inoculation with the AstraZeneca vaccine despite the pause in Europe, saying there was no evidence the doses caused any serious side-effects.

The majority of Australia's 25 million people will be administered the AstraZeneca vaccine. Authorities have secured nearly 54 million doses, with 50 million to be produced locally from the end of March.

Australia from Monday will move to the second phase of its vaccination programme that would see nearly six million people getting their first dose of either the Pfizer/BioNTech or the AstraZeneca vaccine over the next few weeks.

About a quarter of a million people have received their first vaccine dose as of Friday.

Australia has been reporting zero or low single-digit cases for the last few weeks. New South Wales, the country's most populous state, reported no new locally-acquired cases for the second straight day.

Australia has reported over 29,100 cases and 909 deaths since the pandemic began.

(Reporting by Renju Jose; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

    In a major victory for labor unions, Uber's more than 70,000 drivers in the UK will be guaranteed the minimum wage.The ride-hailing company's agreement to grant workers rights comes after it lost a groundbreaking Supreme Court case led by two former Uber drivers.It kicked off in 2016, when an employment tribunal ruled that Uber's drivers were entitled leave such as paid holidays.Uber then appealed the case all the way to Britain's top court, which ruled against it in February.On Tuesday, Uber said UK drivers would soon receive those added benefits and receive no less than the minimum wage, which stands at around $12 an hour for those aged 25 years and older.But they're still entitled to fewer rights than those classified as employees, who are also guaranteed sick pay and parental leave.Drivers will also not receive minimum wage during the time they spend waiting for a passenger.That can take up as much as a third of the time Uber drivers spend behind the wheel with the app on, according to several U.S. studies.UK and U.S. labor activists have called on Uber to pay drivers from the moment they log onto the app and become available.But Uber says it can't control what drivers do during that time and whether they're actually working.