Australia reopens borders to non-citizens despite Omicron worries

Sydney Airport as Australia reacts to the new coronavirus Omicron variant
Renju Jose

By Renju Jose

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia on Wednesday reopened borders to vaccinated skilled migrants and foreign students after a near two-year ban on their entry, in a bid to boost an economy hit by stop-start COVID-19 lockdowns and restart international travel.

The emergence of the new Omicron variant forced officials to delay the reopening by two weeks after health officials sought a temporary pause to get more information about the strain, which so far appears to show milder symptoms than other COVID-19 variants.

"We're going to live with this virus, and we're not going to let it drag us back to where we've been," Prime Minister Scott Morrison told radio station 4BC on Wednesday. "We've got one of the highest vaccination rates, which means we can fight this thing. We don't have to surrender to it."

Australia has inoculated nearly 90% of its population above 16 with two doses and shortened the wait time for booster shots after the emergence of the Omicron cases.

Morrison, who had been deemed a casual contact after attending an event last week along with a COVID-infected person, said he has been cleared to fly interstate to Queensland after negative test results.

"That's what living with the virus is," he said.

Australia closed its borders in March 2020 in a bid to contain the spread of the new coronavirus and had limited the number of citizens and permanent residents allowed entry. The relaxation of border rules is expected to ease labour shortages, which threaten to hamper an economic rebound.

The return of foreign students, who are worth about A$35 billion ($25 billion) a year to the Australian economy, will help businesses to fill many casual jobs. More than 235,000 foreigners, including about 160,000 students, held visas for Australia at the end of October, official data showed.

The easing in travel rules comes as the state of New South Wales, home to Sydney, lifted most restrictions from Wednesday for the unvaccinated, despite a steady rise in Omicron infections after a staggered reopening.

The state logged 1,360 new cases, the biggest daily rise in more than three months and since a nearly four-month lockdown ended in early October. Australia has recorded about 235,500 cases and 2,117 deaths since the pandemic began.

($1 = 1.4069 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Renju Jose; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • London nightclub owners pan UK's new COVID-19 rules for venues

    Last week, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the new "Plan B" measures to tackle the spread of the Omicron variant, including the use of COVID-19 vaccine passes to enter some venues such as nightclubs and settings with larger crowds. Negative rapid tests, known as lateral flow tests, will also be accepted. Parliament passed the new rules on Tuesday though 99 members of Johnson's ruling Conservative Party voted against them in a sign of increasing unhappiness with his leadership. Kate Fuller, who owns the Electric Ballroom nightclub in Camden in north London wants to work with the government as much as possible but the lack of available rapid testing is a problem for her business.

  • CDC adds Italy to travel warning list

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is adding Italy to its list of countries to which Americans are urged not to travel because of "very high" levels of coronavirus cases.The CDC on Monday issued a Level 4 travel advisory for Italy, its highest designation, joining countries including the United Kingdom, France, Russia, South Africa and Zimbabwe.Americans are urged to avoid travel to the countries altogether, but the CDC said...

  • Singapore mulls COVID-19 boosters requirement to qualify as 'fully' vaccinated

    Singapore is considering requiring its residents to get a booster shot to qualify as fully vaccinated against COVID-19, its health minister said on Tuesday, as it seeks to protect its population from the Omicron variant. The city-state of 5.5 million people currently allows only those counted as fully vaccinated - or recipients of two shots - to enter malls or dine in at restaurants or at hawker stalls. So far, 87% of Singapore residents have received at least two shots and 31% have had a booster. The Omicron variant, reported in more than 60 countries, poses a "very high" global risk, with some evidence that it evades vaccine protection, but clinical data on its severity is limited, according to the World Health Organization.

  • U.S. urges Americans to avoid travel to Italy, Greenland over COVID-19 concerns

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday advised Americans against travel to Italy, Greenland and Mauritius, citing COVID-19 concerns. The State Department on Monday also added Italy and Mauritius to its "Level Four: Do Not Travel" advisories. Italy reported 98 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday against 66 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 12,712 from 19,215. Italy has registered 134,929 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world.

  • Canada likely to toughen travel curbs as Omicron concern grows - CBC

    Possible measures, including a ban on all non-essential foreign travellers coming to Canada, including from the United States, were discussed in a call between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and provincial premiers but no decision was reached, the CBC reported. The measures could include stricter quarantine and testing for travellers who are allowed into Canada, including returning Canadians and permanent residents, it said. Canada has already announced a ban on people who recently travelled to 10 countries in Africa. Omicron, which health officials say is more contagious than the Delta variant, has started spreading within communities in Canada since being first detected in November.

  • Senate votes to raise debt ceiling by $2.5 trillion

    Senate votes to raise debt ceiling by $2.5 trillion

  • Auto executive accused of hiring squad of marines to murder ex-mistress and her new boyfriend

    Couple were allegedly attempting to blackmail accused when they were killed in March 2020

  • Italy extends COVID-19 state of emergency, imposes swab for EU visitors

    ROME (Reuters) -Italy on Tuesday extended a COVID-19 state of emergency to March 31 and ruled that all visitors from EU countries must take a test before departure, amid concerns over the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. The state of emergency, which was introduced in January last year, gives greater powers to the central government, making it easier for officials to bypass the bureaucracy that smothers much decision-making in Italy. The Health Ministry's decision to impose a test on people arriving from European Union countries from Dec. 16 to Jan. 31 extends a requirement which was already in force for many non-EU countries.

  • Briahna Joy Gray: Biden to restart student loan payments Feb 2022, SCREWS OVER 44 million Americans

    Briahna Joy Gray shares her reaction to the viral teacher 'cash grab' video out of South Dakota, as well as President Biden's decision to not cancel student debt. About Rising: Rising is a weekday morning show with bipartisan hosts that breaks the mold of morning TV by taking viewers inside the halls of Washington power like never before. The show leans into the day's political cycle with cutting edge analysis from DC insiders who can predict what is going to happen. It also sets the day's political agenda by breaking exclusive news with a team of scoop-driven reporters and demanding answers during interviews with the country's most important political newsmakers. Follow Rising on social media: Website: Hill.TV Facebook: facebook.com/HillTVLive/ Instagram: @HillTVLive Twitter: @HillTVLive

  • These central Iowa schools plan early dismissals due to high wind warning on Wednesday

    The high wind advisory for central Iowa starts at 3 p.m. Wednesday just as schools would traditionally be dismissed.

  • 'The virus is changing, and we have to change too,' says doctor

    Dr. Adam Brown, emergency physician, co-executive sponsor for DEI at Envision Healthcare, and chair of the COVID-19 National Task Force, sounds off on COVID-19 pills, recent news on Pfizer's pill and the Omicron variant, and cautions that "we are very early" in understanding new variants.

  • Senate Democrats raise debt ceiling after filibuster deal

    Senate Democrats on Tuesday voted to raise the debt ceiling, bypassing a GOP filibuster as part of a deal struck by congressional leaders. Senators voted 50-49 along party lines to raise the debt ceiling by $2.5 trillion. Though GOP senators supported legislation last week setting up the simple majority vote, none voted for the bill to increase the debt ceiling."As I have said repeatedly, this is about paying debt accumulated by both parties, so...

  • Omicron symptoms: South African doctor on three most common signs of new variant

    Dr Angelique Coetzee first raised the alarm about the variant almost four weeks ago.

  • Omicron clues point to a tidal wave of cases headed for the U.S.

    New data from South Africa and Europe hint that Omicron cases are poised to explode in the U.S., where the vast majority of the population isn't well protected against infection. Driving the news: A new analysis by South Africa's largest private insurer paints a picture of Omicron's clinical risk: Two doses of Pfizer's vaccine appear to be significantly less effective against severe disease with Omicron than previous variants.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axi

  • A juvenile court judge speaks: 'They were robbing for food and they ate the food.'

    Juvenile court judge Melissa Powers sees the complexities of the lives of those she sees in her courtroom. The trauma they know, she says, is significant.

  • Mary Trump Taunts Cousin Don Jr. Over Jan. 6 Texts To Meadows Instead Of His Dad

    Donald Trump's niece mocked her cousin's messages to the former White House chief of staff.

  • Manhattan prosecutors investigating Trump for fraud are looking into whether he lied to his own accountants, a new report says

    Prosecutors reportedly found that accountants put together financial statements based on the information given to them by the Trump Organization.

  • Couple Dubbed MAGA's 'Bonnie and Clyde' Denounce Violence and Trump's Disloyalty Before Jan. 6 Testimony

    Dustin Stockton and Jennifer Lynn Lawrence had anonymously disclosed information about the attack on the U.S. Capitol but now say “we’re turning it all over and we'll let the cards fall where they may"

  • Trump and Bill O'Reilly struggled with poor turnout at tour debut, with upper-deck ticket holders 'upgraded' to fill lower bowl of 'cavernous' Florida Panthers arena, report says

    Photos from the Florida arena showed many empty seats, and eventually "the top level was closed," the Sun Sentinel reported.

  • Lawmaker Begs Fox News Hosts To Tell People The Truth, Like In Their Texts To Meadows

    "I have to say that their silence is deafening," Rep. Jim McGovern (D-Mass.) said of those who texted Trump's chief of staff during the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.