Australia retail sales jump in November, inflation resumes climb

COVID-19 lockdown regulations are eased in Sydney
Wayne Cole
·2 min read

By Wayne Cole

SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australian shoppers spent big in November as Black Friday sales and online specials spurred demand for clothes, electronics and furniture, a sign consumption was proving resilient to rising interest rates and high inflation.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) on Wednesday showed retail sales jumped 1.4% in November from October to a record A$35.9 billion ($24.7 billion).

That was more than twice the median forecast of 0.6%, and October's result was revised up sharply to a rise of 0.4% from an originally reported drop of 0.2%.

The strength in demand was reflected in separate ABS data on consumer prices which showed annual inflation re-accelerated to 7.3% in November, after a surprise dip to 6.9% in October.

The monthly increase was led by a 4.3% rise in holiday travel and accommodation, a break from the usual pattern of declines in November.

"High jet fuel prices combined with strong consumer demand in November pushed airfare prices up, with accommodation prices also rising," said Michelle Marquardt, ABS Head of Prices Statistics.

A closely watched measure of core inflation, the trimmed mean, also picked up to its highest since 2018 at an annual 5.6%, showing the broad-based nature of price pressure.

The combination of robust consumption and still rising inflation underline the challenge facing the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) as it tries to cool the economy.

In an effort to restrain inflation, the central bank has lifted interest rates by an eye-watering 300 basis points since May to reach a decade-high of 3.1%.

Markets are still wagering the RBA will raise its cash rate by another 25 basis points at its Feb. 7 policy meeting, though futures imply a non-trivial chance it could pause.

Rates are seen peaking by September at between 3.85% and 4.1%.

"The continued strength in inflation coupled with the resilience in consumption will prompt the RBA to keep hiking rates for a while yet," said Marcel Thieliant, an economist at Capital Economics.

He noted one bright spot in the reports was a slowdown in the cost of new dwellings, which has been a major driver of inflation in the past couple of years.

"That underlines that interest-rate sensitive spending categories are feeling the pinch from the RBA's aggressive tightening last year," said Thieliant.

($1 = 1.4512 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Edwina Gibbs)

Recommended Stories

  • Calpers Makes $1 Billion Bet on Small Funds as New CIO Reshapes Pension

    (Bloomberg) -- The California Public Employees’ Retirement System is making a $1 billion wager that small private equity firms without the heft of the biggest buyout institutions can boost the pension giant’s returns and clout.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingBrady, Gisele, Patriots’ Bob Kraft Among FTX Shareholders Facing WipeoutMicrosoft Considers $10 Billion Investment in ChatGPT Crea

  • Hedge Fund Clients Seek Out Stock-Pickers After Tough 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- Hedge fund clients profited most by investing in macro and multi-strategy hedge funds last year — and many of them are betting the same strategies will be winners again in 2023. Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingBrady, Gisele, Patriots’ Bob Kraft Among FTX Shareholders Facing WipeoutMicrosoft Considers $10 Billion Investment in ChatGPT CreatorStocks Bounce Back With Brewing

  • Dollar stands firm while traders await CPI

    The dollar held its ground on Wednesday, in spite of downward pressure from lower bond yields and higher stocks, as traders waited on this week's U.S. consumer price data to see whether it will confirm that inflation is in retreat. The Australian dollar nudged about 0.3% higher to $0.6912 after data showed the annual pace of inflation increased to 7.3% in November, leaving room for more rate hikes. But for the past month or so the common currency has struggled to make headway, and traders have been cautious in selling dollars while the U.S. Federal Reserve continues to promise hikes and the global economic outlook is bleak.

  • Investors in Bankrupt FTX Crypto Exchange Included IMG, Tom Brady, Robert Kraft

    Investors in failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX included Endeavor’s IMG sports division, NFL quarterback Tom Brady and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, according to bankruptcy court documents. FTX’s epic crash has likely rendered the holdings of its dozens of investors worthless. The company, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in November, had raised a […]

  • How the pandemic pushed a Washington toymaker to move its biggest distribution center to Arizona

    As the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic came to a close, a leading toymaker started the search to relocate its global distribution center and conducted a regional search before picking the desert for its new hub. Here's what experts say led the company to an upcoming industrial area in the Phoenix metro.

  • Russia borrows record $56bn in a month as sanctions batter Putin

    Russia's budget deficit widened to hit record levels in December as sanctions hit oil export revenues and Vladimir Putin was forced to spend more on his invasion of Ukraine.

  • Jake Tapper Corners GOP Rep. Over IRS Falsehoods: ‘Why Not Just Be Honest?’

    CNNCNN anchor Jake Tapper repeatedly confronted Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) on Tuesday over Republicans’ misleading claims that Democrats are trying to fund an army of 87,000 IRS agents to hunt down everyday Americans.“Why not just be honest?” Tapper asked Johnson at one point.Days after House Republicans finally elected a speaker after a week-long stalemate that culminated in a near-fistfight on the chamber floor, the brand-new GOP majority passed its first bill on Tuesday.The legislation, which t

  • How 2023 Recession Will Differ From 2008 and How You Should Prepare Differently

    The hyperinflation of the early 1980s provided a blueprint for the Fed's action today. To cool an overheated economy, the Fed raises interest rates and tightens the money supply. That causes economic...

  • The ‘best job in America’ pays over $120,000 a year — and offers a low-stress, healthy work-life balance

    A new analysis rates jobs based on median salary, job satisfaction, work-life balance, stress level, unemployment rate and growth in that sector.

  • Republicans’ first bill makes tax fraud easier for high earners

    Republicans set the tone for their next two years running the House of Representatives by enacting legislation that would add $114 billion to the deficit over the next decade, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

  • House Republicans to vote on bill abolishing IRS, eliminating income tax

    Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., is reintroducing a bill with several colleagues that aims to repeal the national income tax, implement a national consumption tax, and abolish the IRS.

  • Russia looks to crack down on its oil discount as plunging revenues blow up budget deficit

    Russia plans to use international crude oil prices to stave off the fallout from the price cap that's widening the Kremlin's budget deficit.

  • Home prices will bottom in early 2023: TD Economics

    However, the report says a recovery in prices and sales is not expected until next year.

  • Xi Warns China Officials to Avoid ‘Collusion’ With Big Business

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese leader Xi Jinping warned officials against colluding with the business world, underscoring that his government’s crackdown on the private sector will remain a concern for investors despite efforts to boost the economy.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingBrady, Gisele, Patriots’ Bob Kraft Among FTX Shareholders Facing WipeoutMicrosoft Considers $10 Billion Investment i

  • Gavin Newsom’s new budget must close a projected deficit. How will Californians feel the pain?

    Gov. Gavin Newsom may have some tough choices to make after years of celebrating funding surpluses.

  • Fed to size up next rate hike with eye on inflation

    SAN FRANCISCO/ATLANTA (Reuters) -Federal Reserve policymakers say fresh inflation data out later this week will help them decide whether they can slow the pace of interest rate hikes at their upcoming meeting, to just a quarter point increase instead of the larger jumps they used for most of 2022. If U.S. consumer price data released on Thursday confirms the cooling seen in most recent monthly jobs report, Atlanta Fed Bank President Raphael Bostic told reporters on Monday that he would have to take a quarter point increase "more seriously and to move in that direction." Asked in a Wall Street Journal interview early on Monday about her preferred rate-hike size for the Jan. 31 to Feb.1 meeting, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said both 25 and 50 basis point rate hikes are "on the table" for her.

  • IRS issues 12 million tax refunds after correcting 2020 returns

    The agency corrected 14 million 2020 tax returns related to unemployment compensation, resulting in $14.8 billion in refunds.

  • Wealthy American wallets to take momentous hit from US recession

    Forbes Media CEO Steve Forbes warns of the likely possibility of a "richcession" creating "rough economic times" and "turbulence" ahead for wealthy Americans.

  • Romania quietly catches up with richer neighbours, helped by EU cash

    Romania's economy is set to outpace its stagnating neighbours this year, helped by European Union funding, currency stability and foreign investment driven in part by reshoring from Russia and Ukraine. The International Monetary Fund expects a 3.1% expansion, while even the European Commission's 1.8% growth forecast would place it well ahead of Poland - seen growing 0.7% - and Hungary, grappling with a slowdown and sky-high inflation. That follows a decade in which Romania - long one of Europe's poorest countries, and burdened with a reputation for corruption - has quietly closed in on its peers to become eastern Europe's second-largest economy after Poland.

  • Op-Ed: House Republicans' first order of business: Balloon the $31-trillion national debt

    A new budget rule allows Congress to pass mammoth tax cuts without offsetting the revenue loss. That means the cost all gets added to the deficit and the debt.