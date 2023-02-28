Australia retail sales rebound in Jan, but pulse slows

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO - A shopper holds items and looks at others on sale at a clothing retail store in central Sydney, Australia
Wayne Cole
·2 min read

By Wayne Cole

SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australian retail sales rebounded in January after a surprise plunge in December that owed much to changing spending habits, though the underlining pulse was facing headwinds from high inflation and rising interest rates.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) on Tuesday showed retail sales rose 1.9% in January from December, when they dived 4.0%. Sales of A$35.1 billion ($23.67 billion)were 7.5% higher than a year earlier.

That topped median forecasts of a rise of 1.5%, but showed little growth over the three months from November.

"Looking through this volatility shows that turnover is at a similar level to September 2022, and on average, growth has been flat over the past few months," said Ben Dorber, ABS head of retail statistics.

Still, data for spending on bank cards also suggests consumers have been splashing out on services, particularly travel, rather than on the goods covered by the retail report.

The overall resilience of consumer demand is a major reason analysts forecast the economy as a whole grew by a solid 0.7% in the December quarter, and 2.7% for the year.

Figures for gross domestic product (GDP) are due on Wednesday and should show a sizeable contribution from international trade as resource exports boomed.

ABS data on Australia's current account showed the surplus widened sharply to A$14.1 billion in the fourth quarter, while net exports added 1.1 percentage points to GDP.

High prices saw exports of mining commodities top A$400 billion for the first time in 2022.

Government spending also added 0.1 percentage points to GDP growth, while drags are seen coming from inventories, housing and consumer spending on goods.

"It's clear that high inflation and rising interest rates are weighing on consumer spending," said Sean Langcake, head of macroeconomic forecasting for BIS Oxford Economics.

"With spending still rebalancing toward services and weaker fundamentals for consumption growth, we expect retail sales growth will be quite patchy over 2023."

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has already lifted rates by 325 basis points to a decade-peak of 3.35%, and markets are wagering on further hikes toward 4.35%.

The central bank expects the economy to grow a sub-par 1.4% this year and 1.6% next, a slowdown that will hopefully bring demand back in line with supply and help curb inflation.

($1 = 1.4830 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Himani Sarkar)

Recommended Stories

  • A $19 Billion Derivative Bond Trade in India Will Unwind With Modi’s New Tax

    (Bloomberg) -- A derivative trade that boosted demand for India’s sovereign bonds by billions is at risk from a proposed tax, piling pressure on a market straining under record government borrowings. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.TD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeGoldman Turns to ‘Make-or-Break’ Unit

  • ACLU urges US lawmakers not to ban TikTok, citing free speech

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The American Civil Liberties Union on Monday urged Congress not to ban the Chinese-owned video app TikTok, saying it would violate the free speech rights of millions of Americans, a day before a U.S. House of Representatives committee is to take up legislation. A TikTok ban would "limit Americans’ political discussion, artistic expression, free exchange of ideas — and even prevent people from posting cute animal videos and memes," the ACLU said in a letter to lawmakers. "Americans have a right to use TikTok and other platforms to exchange our thoughts, ideas, and opinions with people around the country and around the world," it added.

  • Tesla stock rises ahead of company's Investor Day

    Yahoo Finance’s Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to discuss the expectations for Tesla’s Investor Day event.

  • ‘Nepo Baby’ Jamie Lee Curtis Brings Down the House at SAG Awards

    MARIO ANZUONI/ReutersJamie Lee Curtis has been the center of attention at tonight’s SAG Awards, causing quite the commotion after boasting herself as a “nepo baby” multiple times. While accepting her Best Supporting Actress award for Everything Everywhere All At Once, the star brought the audience to laughing fits and tears with a stunning speech—proving that, yes, Jamie Lee is all of us.The splashy Hollywood event began with a montage of actors sharing their stories leading to their fame (and,

  • If You Invested $10,000 in Dogecoin in 2020, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    You probably don't need me to tell you this, but 2022 was a challenging year for crypto investors. Ironically, cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) has remained one of the market's most lucrative investments over the past three years. Despite being a meme coin created as satire, Dogecoin exploded in value over the past few years.

  • Confused about what’s causing inflation? This metric shows what’s driving the price rise.

    Adam Shapiro’s Supply- and Demand Driven PCE Inflation gauge breaks down and categorizes underlying components to get a deeper understanding of a messy economy.

  • The house price crash that could wreck your finances – and it's not in Britain

    Prices are starting to fall. Mortgage arrears are starting to climb. Developers are going bust, and others are stopping work on homes they can no longer sell.

  • 'Home equity theft': A recent study says 12 states allow local governments to seize far more than what's owed from homeowners who are behind on taxes — 3 ways to protect yourself

    In 7 years, nearly 8,000 homes were seized for late payments.

  • The Only Aldi Quarter Hack You'll Ever Need

    Aldi’s coin-hungry shopping carts are iconic. Frequent shoppers often have a designated “Aldi quarter” in their car or in a special pocket, because the store requires a quarter to release each cart from the corral. (You get the quarter back when you return the cart.)

  • Your Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs) Have Officially Been Pushed Back

    The SECURE 2.0 Act, signed by President Biden in December 2022, includes dozens of changes to provisions related to tax-advantaged retirement accounts. Among the most important changes is a provision, which took effect Jan. 1 of this year, that delays … Continue reading → The post Your Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs) Have Officially Been Pushed Back appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Down More Than 40%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The current economic situation is turbulent for investors, to say the least. From the threat of a looming recession to high inflation, current market conditions mean that it is becoming increasingly difficult for investors to predict what’s happening next. Wall Street’s analysts, however, are up to the task, and from BMO, chief investment strategist Brian Belski has noted some important factors that investors will need to consider. First, in Belski’s view, is the fact that bear markets typically

  • What To Know If You Deposit More Than $10K Into Your Checking Account

    If you plan to deposit $10,000 or more into your checking account, there are a few things you should consider first. By law, banks have to report deposits that exceed a certain amount. Not only that,...

  • Ask an Advisor: We Are 70 Years Old, Have $99K in Retirement Income, a $1.4M IRA and Other Investments. Is It Too Late to Convert to a Roth?

    My wife and I are 70 years old. We've paid off everything, including the house. Between my pension of $29,000 and Social Security, we're getting a gross of $99,000 a year in income, which is more than enough. Our current … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: We Are 70 Years Old, Have $99K in Retirement Income, a $1.4M IRA and Other Investments. Is It Too Late to Convert to a Roth? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • This Baby Berkshire Might Be the Cheapest Stock in America Right Now

    Many companies have tried to copy the conglomerate model run by Warren Buffett at Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B). It is extremely difficult to beat the market consistently over multiple decades the way Berkshire has. The stocks that succeed at it can create life-changing returns for shareholders.

  • Where Will Nvidia Stock Be in 1 Year?

    Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock surged 14% on Feb. 23 after its latest earnings report. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, which ended on Jan. 29, the chipmaker's revenue dropped 21% year over year to $6.05 billion but cleared analysts' expectations by $30 million. For the full year, Nvidia's revenue stayed nearly flat at $26.97 billion as its adjusted EPS declined 25%.

  • Tax Cuts: 50% of States Are Pushing for Reductions or Eliminating Taxes Altogether

    While the federal government is dealing with a debt ceiling crisis, many local states have a cash surplus: so-called "rainy day funds." In fact, 27 states are now considering cutting taxes (or...

  • Prediction: These 3 Stocks Will Be Worth Over $1 Trillion by 2030

    You can count on one hand the number of stocks with market caps of more than $1 trillion that trade on U.S. exchanges. In my view, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) is the obvious top choice to be the next stock with a $1 trillion market cap. Berkshire currently ranks behind Amazon as the stock that's closest to the magic number, with its market cap of around $674 billion.

  • Two Beaten-Down Energy Stocks See Big Insider Buys

    ConocoPhillips and Devon are in the red so far this year after boffo runs in 2022. Company insiders just bought up large blocks of shares.

  • 6 Smart Things You Can Do Now to Turn $20,000 Into Steady Passive Income

    If you're looking to receive passive income with your investments, there are many ways to do it. While your best choice will depend on certain factors, such as your age and risk tolerance, there are many ways to invest $20,000. … Continue reading → The post How to Invest $20,000 for Passive Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • What Is the Standard Deduction for People Over 65 in 2023?

    When former President Donald Trump overhauled the U.S. tax code in Dec. 2017, new income brackets and standard deduction amounts came into effect that changed how much Americans pay in taxes -- and...