Australia rules out adding J&J vaccine to inoculation plan

Australia's Health Minister Greg Hunt discusses the COVID-19 vaccination program at a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Friday, April 9, 2021. The Australian government has decided, Tuesday, April 13, 2021, against buying the single-dose Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine as a way to accelerate its immunization program. (Mick Tsikas/AAP Image via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ROD McGUIRK
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The Australian government said Tuesday it had decided against buying the single-dose Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine and identified a second case of a rare blood clot likely linked to the AstraZeneca shot.

The government had been in talks with the New Jersey-based pharmaceutical giant, which had asked the Australian regulator, Therapeutic Goods Administration, for provisional registration.

But Health Minister Greg Hunt ruled out a J&J contract because its vaccine was similar to the AstraZeneca product, which Australia had already contracted for 53.8 million doses.

Hunt said the government was following the advice of Australia’s scientific and technical advisory group.

“J&J is another viral vector vaccine and we have no advice recommending, at this point, that the government purchase any additional viral vector vaccine,” Hunt told reporters. "That’s not a reflection, that’s simply an observation.”

Australia has been relatively successful in containing the spread of the virus, but criticism is mounting over the pace of its vaccination rollout.

Australia had planned to rely on Australian-manufactured AstraZeneca to reach a target of delivering at least one dose of vaccine to all eligible adults among a population of 26 million by October.

But the government abandoned that target after it advised last week that Pfizer was now the preferred option for people under 50 years because of a potential risk of rare blood clots linked to AstraZeneca.

A man in Victoria state who received an AstraZeneca injection on March 22 had to be hospitalized with blood clots. A second case was reported Tuesday of a woman who was inoculated in Western Australia state and hospitalized in Darwin, regulator said in a statement.

With 700,000 AstraZeneca doses injected in Australia since early March, the two cases equate to a clotting frequency of 1-in-350,000, the regulator said. British authorities say the risk of such blood clots is 1-in-250,000 in that country.

The government has doubled its Pfizer order to 40 million doses and Hunt said delivery of the additional 20 million doses was expected in the last three months of 2021.

“That would mean a significant sprint for those that hadn’t been vaccinated by then,” Hunt said, referring to the government’s hope to have the population inoculated this year.

Australia had hoped to administer 4 million doses of the two vaccines by the end March, but had only injected 1.2 million doses by Monday.

An 80-year-old Australian man on Monday became the first COVID-19 fatality in Australia this year and the 910th since the pandemic began.

The man had been living in the Philippines where he became infected. He tested positive in hotel quarantine as a returned traveler and died in a Brisbane hospital.

Recommended Stories

  • Australia won’t be buying Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

    The Australian government has decided against buying the single-dose Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine as a way to accelerate its immunization program.

  • The Latest: Australia has 2nd likely Astra-Zeneca clot case

    Australian authorities have identified a second case of a rare blot clot likely linked to the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine. A 44-year-old man developed the same condition following an AstraZeneca injection March 22. Australia has administered 700,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine since early March.

  • Pentagon chief declares 'ironclad' US commitment to Israel

    U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Sunday declared an “enduring and ironclad” American commitment to Israel, reinforcing support at a tense time in Israeli politics and amid questions about the Biden administration's efforts to revive nuclear negotiations with Israel's archenemy, Iran. Austin's first talks in Israel since he became Pentagon chief in January come as the United States seeks to leverage Middle East diplomatic progress made by the Trump administration, which brokered a deal normalizing relations between Israel and several Arab states.

  • Giancarlo Stanton's grand slam

    Giancarlo Stanton hammers a grand slam to deep center field, his first home run of the season, extending the Yankees' lead to 6-0 in the 5th

  • Tucker fires back at criticism over immigration, voting comments

    'Tucker Carlson Tonight' host says the left is obsessed with 'demographic replacement'

  • Meghan Markle Reportedly Spoke With The Queen to Express Her Sympathies About Prince Philip

    Meghan is staying in California at the advice of her doctors.

  • India's daily virus infections are world's highest but crowds gather for festival

    NEW DELHI, (Reuters) -Hundreds of thousands of Hindu devotees flocked on Monday to take a holy bath in India's Ganges river, even as the nation racked up the world's highest tally of new daily coronavirus infections. With 168,912 new cases, India accounts for one in six of all new infections globally, although the figure is still well below the U.S. peak of nearly 300,000 new cases on Jan. 8. In the northern city of Haridwar, nearly a million devotees thronged the banks of the Ganges, a river many Hindus consider holy, to participate in the months-long 'Kumbh Mela' or pitcher festival.

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    India reported a record daily tally of 168,912 COVID-19 infections on Monday, the world's highest, while worries grew over a further spike, as hundreds of thousands of devotees gathered for a ritual bath in the Ganges river. India now accounts for one in every six daily infections worldwide. Monday's new cases carried it past Brazil, for an overall tally of 13.53 million, data compiled by Reuters shows, placing it second after the United States, with 31.2 million.

  • Kings observations: What we learned in 117-110 loss to Pelicans

    De'Aaron Fox scored 43 points but it wasn't enough as the Kings lost to the Pelicans on Monday night.

  • Haridwar: Crowds surging at Kumbh Mela as India overtakes Brazil in Covid cases

    Millions are participating in the Kumbh Mela even as India overtakes Brazil in Covid infections.

  • Tyrese Haliburton's approach to Kings' bench role refreshing, rare

    Kings rookie Tyrese Haliburton takes move to bench in stride.

  • China’s Trade Surges as Global Economy Recovers from Pandemic

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s trade jumped in March, a sign that the global recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic is well on track as vaccine rollouts around the world pick up pace.Exports climbed 30.6% in dollar terms in March from a year earlier, customs data showed Tuesday, albeit lower than the 38% median forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists. Imports jumped 38.1%, beating expectations and leaving a trade surplus of $13.8 billion for the month.China has benefited from soaring global demand for medical goods and work-from-home equipment during the pandemic. The latest data shows export momentum remained strong after record gains in February, a sign that the global rebound is helping spur demand in the world’s second-largest economy.The World Trade Organization last month raised its forecast for global trade growth to 8% this year, which would be the fastest pace since 2010.“Export outperformance remains a theme in China’s recovery,” Peiqian Liu, an economist at Natwest Markets, said in an interview on Bloomberg TV, adding that it was due to “a combination of global recovering demand as well as China’s role in filling up the global supply chain gaps.”The trade figures are also partly distorted because of last year’s low base, when the pandemic shut down much of the economy. Premier Li Keqiang told experts and enterprises on the weekend to look beyond the ‘base effect’ and use other data and methods to assess the economic situation.The surge in imports reflects strong domestic activity and rising commodity prices, further signs of China’s solid recovery from last year’s pandemic. Data due Friday will probably show the economy expanded a record 18.5% in the first quarter from a year ago.Analysts are watching closely to see if China can sustain its export growth as demand for pandemic-related goods ease and production elsewhere picks up. Economists at Societe Generale SA also point out that in the second half of the year, consumers may switch to spending on services instead of goods, a shift that could weigh on China’s exports.What Bloomberg Economics Says...“China’s strong export growth in March shows demand from overseas continues to support the economy. Details, though, reveal emerging weakness in what’s been a mainstay during the Covid crisis -- exports of stay-at-home related products.”David Qu, China economistFor the full report, click here.Other DetailsExports to the U.S. surged 53.3% in March from a year earlier, resulting in a trade surplus of $21.37 billion.For a breakdown of imports by country, click here.(Updates with comments from economists.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ESPN draft analyst believes Florida’s Kyle Trask is ‘viable solution’ for Patriots

    Kyle Trask has thrown 68 touchdowns over the past two seasons and was on course to be the Heisman last year.

  • Asian Man Chases Off Attacker During Alleged Robbery Attempt in Oakland

    Three bystanders called police, banged on windows, and shouted from a second-floor apartment as a man of Asian descent was attacked on a street in Oakland, California, on Saturday morning, April 10, in what was reported to be an attempted robbery.According to local reports and the bystander who shot this video, the victim was a 57-year-old Asian man who spoke only Cantonese.The attack occurred on 10th Street, near Jefferson Street, just after 7 am. The witness asked for their name to be withheld, saying, “It detracts from my goal of wanting to find the person that did this.”Their footage shows a person wrestling and punching the victim on the sidewalk. The victim manages to get back on his feet and returns some blows on the attacker. A few moments later, the suspect runs across the street away from the victim, and into a parked vehicle. The victim briefly gives chase, but stops as the suspect pulls away in the car. The suspect failed to take the victim’s wallet, reports said.As he runs, the bystanders, all of Asian descent themselves, are heard talking to police on the phone, banging on the windows and yelling, “We’re calling the police!”According to those witnesses, the victim of the attack spoke only Cantonese, so they assisted him in filing a police report. "This person could be my grandpa, my uncle, my dad. It’s scary and it’s sad. Violence should not be tolerated. It needs to stop,” one of the witnesses said.Storyful has reached out to the Oakland Police Department for more information about the incident, but we have not yet heard back. Credit: Storyful via Storyful

  • India’s Covid-19 situation is becoming worse by the day

    India is currently the world's highest contributor to fresh Covid-19 cases, with numbers worsening every day. In large Indian metropolises, the healthcare facilities are overburdened.

  • A 2021 Toyota Mirai Is 50% Off at Select Dealers With This Deal Hack

    If you don’t mind the quirks of a nontraditional car, you live in California and you qualify for all eligible deductions, you can walk away with a brand-new 2021 Toyota Mirai at a 50% discount, along with $15,000 in complimentary fuel. The Toyota Mirai is arguably one of the most unique cars on the market. …

  • Big Oil’s Dwindling Reserves Are A Major Problem

    The oil reserves of international oil companies have collapsed over the last 5 years, and now the stability of the entire oil market is under threat

  • Prince William and Prince Harry to reunite at funeral amid ongoing rift

    Harry is expected to return from the US in the next 24 hours for the funeral and will reunite with his brother who he has hardly spoken to in the last two years.

  • Volcanic Ash Covers Ground in Barbados After St Vincent Eruption

    Barbados Meteorological Services issued a volcanic ash and small craft warning on April 11 as ash fell on the island following the eruption of a volcano on nearby St Vincent.Prime Minister Mia Mottley said a national cleanup effort would begin on Monday, local news reported.This video from Monica Douglas shows the ground covered in ash in Dover, on the south coast of Barbados. Credit: Monica Douglas via Storyful

  • Conor McGregor’s manager to Dustin Poirier: Going public about donation money ‘a low move’

    "Conor is as generous as it gets," Audie Attar said in response to McGregor not yet donating $500K to The Good Fight Foundation as promised.