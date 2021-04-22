Australia says it cancelled state deals on China's Belt and Road over 'national interest'

FILE PHOTO: News conference following the 30th AUSMIN in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kirsty Needham
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Kirsty Needham

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia said a decision to cancel two deals between Victoria state and China on the Belt and Road Initiative was about ensuring consistency in foreign relations and was not aimed at any country.

The Chinese embassy earlier criticised the move by Foreign Minister Marise Payne to veto two framework agreements signed by Victoria state as "provocative" and said it would further damage ties with Australia.

Payne said on radio on Thursday she had received a thousand notifications from the states about deals they had with multiple foreign governments, under a new process that gives her veto over such arrangements.

"This scheme is very focussed on Australia's national interest. Its about ensuring consistency of our foreign relations across Australia and it's most certainly not aimed at any one country," she told ABC radio's AM programme.

Beijing had been notified of the decision before it was made public on Wednesday evening.

She added Australia was committed to engaging with China, and was "asking all goverments around the world to respect our government's decision-making authority".

Australia's conservative coalition government had declined to agree to a country-level MOU with China on the Belt and Road Initiative. But Victoria Labor Premier Dan Andrews signed an agreement to promote the infrastructure development initiative in 2018 and 2019，saying it would bring Chinese investment to his state.

The Chinese embassy said in a statement the cancellation was "another unreasonable and provocative move taken by the Australian side against China".

Diplomatic relations between Australia and China have worsened since Canberra called for an international inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus, prompting trade reprisals from Beijing.

On Wednesday, a senior Chinese embassy official again criticised Australia's move to effectively ban Chinese telecommunications company Huawei from its 5G network in 2018, the first country to do so, saying Canberra had "even persuaded others to follow suit".

Payne is visiting New Zealand, where she will meet her counterpart Nanaia Mahuta. Mahuta on Monday said New Zealand did not support the Five Eyes security alliance - which also includes Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States - speaking out on human rights issues.

The comments were widely interpreted as referring to Five Eyes joint statements criticising China.

"Australia will continue to emphasise the vital nature of the Five Eyes in security and intelligence," Payne said on Thursday.

(Reporting by Kirsty Needham; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Recommended Stories

  • China behind another hack as U.S. cybersecurity issues mount

    China is behind a series of hacks against key targets in the U.S. government, private companies and critical infrastructure, a cybersecurity firm said.

  • Credit Suisse Pain Isn’t Likely to End With First-Quarter Woes

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG is set to report the biggest pretax quarterly loss in more than four years following a string of costly errors. Investors want to know how much more pain is to come.The Swiss bank has already flagged that it expects a 900 million-franc ($983 million) pretax loss in the first quarter, after booking a $4.8 billion hit on exposure to Bill Hwang’s Archegos Capital Management. That may not be the end of it, as JPMorgan Chase & Co. sees further markdowns and question marks remain over the extent of losses tied to the collapse of Greensill Capital.The one-two punch that started last month with the collapse of a $10 billion fund group run with Lex Greensill’s trade finance firm has sent shock-waves through what was supposed to be a steadier era under Chief Executive Officer Thomas Gottstein. The lender was forced to cut its dividend and suspend share buybacks, pummeling the stock at a time when investment banks around the world are being buoyed by the market volatility of the coronavirus pandemic.Without the hits, it would have been Credit Suisse’s strongest quarter in more than a decade, according to analysts at Citi. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg expect the bank to post a net loss of 790 million Swiss francs when it reports earnings on Thursday.Acknowledging the need for deep change, Credit Suisse earlier this month replaced its investment bank head and chief risk officer, along with a handful of other executives. More executives in the prime brokerage followed through the exit this week.What Bloomberg Intelligence Says..“Our near-term concerns remain the fallout from Greensill costs, knock-on revenue dents to its prime and asset-management units and elevated control costs, along with lingering regulatory and legal challenges.”Alison Williams, Senior AnalystFor the full note click hereHere’s what to look out for when the bank reports first quarter earnings on Thursday:Archegos Block SalesLast week, Credit Suisse unloaded about $2 billion of stocks tied to the Archegos Capital Management blowup in the second such block sale since the bank wrote down the bulk of its exposure in the first quarter. Shares of Credit Suisse fell as the sale added to evidence that the Archegos collapse could impact the bank beyond the 4.4 billion franc write-down, its worst trading hit in more than a decade.While the Swiss bank has substantially reduced its exposure, transactions since the end of March weren’t included in the first-quarter results, a person familiar with the matter has said. Analysts at JPMorgan estimate that further second -quarter markdowns could total $400 million.“Overall, we see these sales putting further question marks around risk management and size of exposure to Archegos as we do not know if there are further such sales still coming -- we believe Credit Suisse needs to draw a line under this issue and the final scale of charges it could take on Archegos,” analysts Kian Abouhossein and Amit Ranjan wrote in a note to clients.Greensill FalloutCredit Suisse has so far repaid about half of the $10 billion invested in the strategy when it froze the money pools in March over valuation uncertainties. Investors in the funds, including some of the lender’s wealthiest clients, are facing potentially steep losses after the bank last week indicated that it may not get full recovery on about $2.3 billion of assets.It’s unclear what that means for the bank’s bottom line in the near term, and litigation costs may pile up over time. The bank has warned previously that there could be a further financial hit, and is considering selling some of the troubled assets in the funds linked to Greensill. It’s weighing the sale of the notes at a discount to distressed debt firms, according to people familiar with the matter.The Swiss bank is also leaning toward letting clients foot the bill for eventual losses because it considers that the risks around Greensill were known and the funds were only marketed to investors able to assess such risks, a person familiar with the matter has said.De-risking Prime BrokerageCredit Suisse is now planning a sweeping overhaul of the hedge fund business at the center of the Archegos Capital blow up. The lender is weighing significant cuts to its prime brokerage arm in coming months, people familiar with the plan have said.The bank has already tightened financing terms with some funds and instigated personnel changes. The co-heads of the unit, John Dabbs and Ryan Nelson, are to step down. Investors will be watching for further changes to mitigate the risk of more blow-ups, as the unit is typically a significant source of revenue for investment banks.Asset ManagementCredit Suisse may soon take further action at its 440 billion-franc asset-management unit, the epicenter of the Greensill debacle. The business is too small to compete globally and its leaders are distracted by the fallout from the trade-finance firm’s collapse. While a variety of outcomes are possible, including a partial sale or listing, selling the entire unit could fetch as much as 5 billion francs -- a figure based on previous deals in the industry.Allianz SE is among firms that have signaled interest in Credit Suisse’s asset-management business, according to people briefed on the discussions.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Australia provokes China anger over scrapped deals

    Beijing described the move to tear up the Belt and Road deals as "unreasonable and provocative".

  • Credit Suisse had more than $20 billion exposure to Archegos investments - WSJ

    Parts of the bank had not fully implemented systems to keep pace with Archegos' fast growth when Archegos bets on a collection of stocks swelled leading up to its March collapse, the report said, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter. Chief Executive Thomas Gottstein and Lara Warner, the bank's recently departed chief risk officer, became aware of the Archegos exposure in the days leading up to the forced liquidation of the fund, the report said. Credit Suisse declined to comment on the WSJ report.

  • Putin calls for Russian greenhouse gas emissions to be lower than EU's

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday he wanted Russia's total net greenhouse gas emissions to be less than the European Union's over the next 30 years, a goal he described as tough but achievable. Russia is the world's fourth largest greenhouse gas emitter. Putin is set to deliver a speech at an online climate change summit hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday.

  • How South Korea turbocharged specialty syringe production for COVID-19 vaccines

    It was 7:30 a.m. on Christmas Eve when Cha Jung-hoon, South Korea's deputy minister for small businesses, got a call from his boss to make an urgent three-hour car trip to visit syringe maker Poonglim Pharmatech. The brief: work out how the government could convince and aid Poonglim, which had only about 80 employees, to rapidly scale up production of their low dead space (LDS) syringes, a type of syringe designed to minimise the amount of a drug left in the device after injection. "It might help us get more vaccines," Cha recalls then-minister Park Young-sun telling him.

  • Keeping up with T. Rex was easy, Dutch researchers say

    Unlike its popular movie incarnations, Tyrannosaurus rex - the giant meat-eating dinosaur from the Cretaceous period - walked slower than previously thought, most likely ambling around at human walking speed, new Dutch research found. Working with a 3-dimensional computer model of "Trix", a female T. rex skeleton at the Dutch Naturalis museum, researcher Pasha van Bijlert added computer reconstructions of muscles and ligaments to find that it's likely that the dinosaur's preferred speed was 4.61 kms (2.86 miles) an hour, close to the walking pace of humans and horses. In an article on the movement of dinosaurs in the Royal Open Society Science journal, Van Bijlert and his co-authors said T. rex's huge tail played an important part in its locomotion.

  • Truck drives into crowd celebrating Chauvin verdict

    Demonstrators forced out of the way amid screams of ‘oh my god’

  • OJ Simpson criticised over comments on Chauvin trial

    ‘You gotta let the jury speak, it’s the American way’

  • George Floyd death: Three Americans assess Derek Chauvin trial

    A retired police veteran, a Minnesota resident and a black political hopeful share their thoughts.

  • Fox, Newsmax, Taylor Greene and Cruz question jury as conservatives cope with Chauvin murder verdict

    Conservatives argue that a Minneapolis jury was intimidated into finding Chauvin guilty

  • Who is Derek Chauvin, the officer charged with murdering George Floyd?

    He was on the Minneapolis police force for nearly 20 years and had previously documented incidents of using force with arrestees

  • Ted Cruz argues Biden’s comments could mean Chauvin goes free on appeal

    President took unusual step of talking about Chauvin trial once jury was sequestered

  • Former US Vice-President Walter Mondale dies aged 93

    Jimmy Carter's running mate lost heavily to Ronald Reagan in the 1984 presidential election.

  • Capitol riot suspect arrested after FBI use face recognition on girlfriend’s Instagram

    Authorities allege Stephen Chase Randolph assaulted a Capitol police officer

  • Ma’Khia Bryant: Ohio police release body camera footage in shooting of 16-year-old

    Clip shows chaotic scene before officer opens fire

  • Derek Chauvin faces up to 40 years in jail after being found guilty on all murder charges

    Jury comes to its decision following high-profile trial

  • Instagram lets users filter out abusive messages

    The update comes after a number of footballers complained of abuse on the platform.

  • Newsmax host claims Derek Chauvin was ‘sacrificed to the mob’ as right-wing outlets accused of racism

    Robert Schmitt follows Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson in attacking jury’s guilty verdict

  • ‘She was a child’: White House calls fatal police shooting of Ma’Khia Bryant ‘tragic’

    Jen Psaki says killing of 16 year old ‘came just as America was hopeful for a step forward’ after Chauvin guilty verdict