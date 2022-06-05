Australia says China threatened plane over South China Sea

FILE - In this undated file photo released by the Taiwan Ministry of Defense, a Chinese PLA J-16 fighter jet flies in an undisclosed location. Australia on Sunday, June 5, 2022, said a Chinese J-16 fighter jet carried out dangerous maneuvers threatening the safety of one of its maritime surveillance planes over the South China Sea. (Taiwan Ministry of Defense via AP, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Richard Marles
    Australian politician
  • Anthony Albanese
    Australian politician

BEIJING (AP) — Australia on Sunday said a Chinese fighter jet carried out dangerous maneuvers threatening the safety of one of its maritime surveillance planes over the South China Sea and forcing it to return to the base.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said his government expressed concern to China over the May 26 incident, which the Defense Ministry said took place in international airspace where a Chinese J-16 intercepted a P-8A Poseidon surveillance aircraft on routine patrol.

Defense Minister Richard Marles said the Chinese J-16 flew very close to the Australian plane and released flares and chaff that were ingested by the engines of the Poseidon, a converted Boeing 737-800.

“The J-16 ... accelerated and cut across the nose of the P-8, settling in front of the P-8 at very close distance,” he told reporters in Melbourne. “At that moment, it then released a bundle of chaff, which contains small pieces of aluminium, some of which were ingested into the engine of the P-8 aircraft. Quite obviously, this is very dangerous.”

He said the crew of the P-8 responded professionally and returned the aircraft to its base.

There was no official response Sunday from Beijing.

Such incidents are not unprecedented. A collision between a U.S. EP-3 surveillance plane and a Chinese air force jet in April 2001 resulted in the death of the Chinese pilot and the 10-day detention of the U.S. air crew by China.

Relations between Australia and China have been poor for years after Beijing imposed trade barriers and refused high-level exchanges in response to Canberra enacting rules targeting foreign interference in its domestic politics.

Australia and others have also sought to block Chinese inroads into the South Pacific, including Beijing's signing of a security agreement with the Solomon Islands that could result in China's stationing of troops and ships in the archipelago, which lies less than 2,000 kilometers (1,200 miles) from the Australian coast.

Last month's incident comes amid increasingly aggressive behavior by the Chinese military in border areas and at sea targeting planes, ships and land forces from India, Canada, the United States and the Philippines.

In February, Australia said a Chinese navy ship fired a laser also at one of its Poseidon surveillance planes, illuminating it while in flight over Australia’s northern approaches and endangering the safety of the crew.

China claims the South China Sea virtually in its entirety and has been steadily ratcheting up pressure against other countries with claims to parts of the strategic waterway. That has included construction of military facilities on artificial islands and the harassment of foreign fishing vessels and military missions in the air and international sea.

Earlier this year, U.S. Indo-Pacific commander Adm. John C. Aquilino said China has fully militarized at least three of its island holdings, arming them with anti-ship and anti-aircraft missile systems, laser and jamming equipment, and military aircraft.

The U.S. and its allies have consistently challenged the Chinese claims by staging patrols and military exercises in the area, provoking angry responses from Beijing despite agreements aimed at reducing tensions.

“We’re operating completely within our rights ... most of our trade traverses the South China Sea,” Marles said. “This incident will not deter Australia from continuing to engage in these activities, which are within our rights and international law to assure that there is freedom of navigation in the South China Sea, because that is fundamentally in our nation’s interest.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Australian Opposition’s Dutton Names 10 Women in Shadow Cabinet

    (Bloomberg) -- Australian opposition leader Peter Dutton unveiled a shadow cabinet with 10 women among its 24 members as the Liberal-National coalition seeks to woo back female voters who deserted it at last month’s election.Most Read from Bloomberg‘No Longer Sure Bets’: Tech Giants Are Dropping Bad News DailyOil Sands Crude Prices Nosedive as Russian Bans Upend MarketFor Intangible-Asset Craze, It’s Midnight in the Stock MarketMusk’s Office Mandate, Recession Fears Complicate New Work EraStarbu

  • UK says it will work with aviation industry to solve travel chaos

    British transport minister Grant Shapps said on Sunday the government would work hard with the aviation industry to avoid a repeat of the chaos at airports last week as passengers faced lengthy delays and cancellations of hundreds of flights. Airports across Europe have struggled to cope with a post-pandemic rebound in demand, but British airports have been particularly hit by major disruption over the past week. Shapps, who said earlier this week airlines should stop selling tickets for flights they could not staff, said the industry had to sort out the problem.

  • Howey: Every teacher you know ...

    Is this a problem? A crisis? A culture that has lost its way, no longer willing to do what it takes to protect its children?

  • 100 days of the Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

    ABC News correspondent Britt Clennett has the latest on the war in Ukraine as Ukrainian President Zelenskyy estimates that 20% of Ukraine is now under Russian control.

  • Behind a Jupiter couple's child abuse charges: A secret locked room and a troubled family

    A locked room and a spilled secret: A Jupiter couple's arrests show how adoption systems can fail families and the issues that reactive attachment disorder can pose.

  • 2 Republicans exhaust appeals, won't be on Michigan ballot

    Two candidates for Michigan governor, including a business consultant willing to spend personal millions, lost their final appeals Friday and will remain off the ballot in the Republican primary, the result of phony petition signatures that left them short of the 15,000 threshold. The state Supreme Court was the last stop for Perry Johnson and Michael Markey, who were doomed by forged signatures apparently created by paid circulators without the candidates' knowledge. After state officials scratched those names, Johnson and Markey didn't have enough valid ones.

  • China blocks moves to step up protection of emperor penguins

    Officials say China has blocked efforts to step up protection of emperor penguins, which are increasingly threatened by the effects of climate change.

  • Secret Service Was Warned of Danger to Pence on January 5: Report

    The Secret Service was warned by one of Mike Pence's top aides of a threat to the then–vice president the day before the storming of the Capitol, per revelations in a new book on the Trump presidency.

  • Australia says Chinese fighter jet intercepted surveillance craft in May

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -A Chinese fighter aircraft dangerously intercepted an Australian military surveillance plane in the South China Sea region in May, Australia's defence department said on Sunday. The Royal Australian Air Force P-8 maritime surveillance aircraft was intercepted by a Chinese J-16 fighter during "routine maritime surveillance activity" in international airspace in the region on May 26, defence said in a statement https://news.defence.gov.au/media/on-the-record/chinese-interception-p-8a-poseidon-26-may-2022.

  • Investors Eye Emerging Market Options ex-China on '6/4' Anniversary

    The Tiananmen Square memorial vigil has been blocked in Hong Kong, as investors consider again how much dissent is allowed by the Chinese Communist Party even on the economic front.

  • COVID comeback: Much of Florida at high risk of straining hospitals; indoor masks urged

    COVID patients in hospitals at highest number since Feb. 28, but those in intensive care are decreasing.

  • N.Korea fires volley of missiles, prompting joint military drill by Japan, US

    SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea fired eight short-range ballistic missiles towards the sea off its east coast on Sunday, likely its largest single test, a day after South Korea and the United States ended joint military drills. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said that at least eight missiles were fired from the Sunan area of the North Korean capital Pyongyang and they flew between 110 km-600 km (70-370 miles) at altitudes between 25 km to 90 km. In response to North Korea's missiles launch, Japan's Self Defence Force issued a statement that Japan and the United States had conducted a joint military exercise.

  • China fighter jet intercepts Australian plane - Canberra

    Australia accuses a Chinese pilot of dangerous actions near the aircraft over the South China Sea.

  • Austrian Chancellor calls for intermediate EU membership for Ukraine

    Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer called on Sunday for an intermediate stage between cooperation and full membership of the European Union for countries like Ukraine and Moldova. The so-called "preparatory space" would allow countries to reach the standards of the European Union, similar to the European Economic Area (EEA) or the European Free Trade Agreement (EFTA), Nehammer said.

  • France Is Talking to UAE About Replacing Russian Oil, Diesel

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from Bloomberg‘No Longer Sure Bets’: Tech Giants Are Dropping Bad News DailyOil Sands Crude Prices Nosedive as Russian Bans Upend MarketFor Intangible-Asset Craze, It’s Midnight in the Stock MarketMusk’s Office Mandate, Recession Fears Complicate New Work EraStarbucks Illegally Closing N.Y. Cafe to Retaliate, Union ClaimsFrance is talking to the United Arab Emirates about the supply of oil and diesel as it seeks alternatives to Russian energy sources, Finance Minister Br

  • Workers want raises. Shippers want robots. The supply chain hinges on reaching a deal

    The ILWU, the union representing dockworkers across the West Coast, is at the bargaining table with the PMA, the group representing shipping companies. The current contract expires on July 1.

  • How Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews' Dog Trainer Tom Davis Became a Viral Star

    "I am so grateful for Brittany and Patrick," dog trainer Tom Davis tells PEOPLE of his celebrity clients

  • Russian invaders launch missile strike on Kyiv for first time since late April

    Russia launched missiles at the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv early on June 5, striking the Ukrainian capital forthe first time since late April.

  • ‘Nobody deserves to be here more than him’: Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown talk about Al Horford’s elite NBA Finals play

    The 15-season vet was the best player on the floor for much of the game, and his teammates took note.

  • China launches astronauts to its space station

    STORY: A Long March-2F rocket transporting the Shenzhou-14, or "Divine Vessel" in Chinese, blasted off from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China at 10:44 a.m. local time (0244 GMT), a live broadcast by state television showed.Construction of the space station began last year with the launch of the first and largest of its three modules - Tianhe - the living quarters of visiting astronauts. The modules Wentian and Mengtian are to be launched in July and October, respectively, docking with Tianhe to form a T-shaped structure.Shenzhou-14 mission commander Chen Dong, 43, and team mates Liu Yang, 43, and Cai Xuzhe, 46, all from China's second cohort of astronauts, will live and work on the space station for six months before returning to Earth in December with the arrival of the Shenzhou-15 crew.